10 culture comforts to beat the post-holiday blues

The chunk of time between the day after Christmas and that first full week in January — when most people find themselves slogging back to work, their hearts and minds full of hopes, aspirations and wishes for a good stretch of luck in a brand new year — is truly a liminal space.

Eyes still glazed from too much nog and a bit burnt out after staring into the blinking lights of the Christmas tree like Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) communing with the beyond via holiday decorations in “Stranger Things,” the transition from the cheerful-by-all-means blitz of the end of December into the check coming due on all those “I’ll do it in the New Year” plans you made, can be harsh, so it’s good to ease yourself in, and we can help with that.

While the myriad of expectations — both self-inflicted and managerially mandated — are still the ghost of a Monday yet to come, here are ten culture comforts to make note of and have at the ready when the post-holiday blues threaten to get you down, or for a day spent procrastinating putting all the knick-knacks back in their place, where they’ll be waiting for you to take back out in what will feel like no time at all.

“The Abandons”

If a TV show or movie doesn’t have some sort of viral moment attached to it, did it even really happen? Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey‘s Western action-drama series, “The Abandons,” may have missed you, getting lost in the streaming shuffle after its December 4 release on Netflix — despite reaching #4 on the platform’s Global Top 10 — but its story of two opposing matriarchs going claws-out in the 1850s Wild/Old West, is the perfect show to binge on a day spent shirking all those New Year’s resolutions. With just a slim amount of promo to push it — aside from lesbians who have been obsessed with Headey well before she brought her sassy snarl to “Game of Thrones,” having fallen for her in “Imagine Me and You” in 2005 — and everyone else (plus also lesbians, again) following Anderson around like a hunting dog since she donned her first blazer in “X-Files,” the stars did what they could to snag their core audience — like in one clip where they take turns reading comments from fans (likely lesbians, yet again), saying frothed up things such as, “I want them to destroy me” and “pull my braids.” – Kelly McClure, Senior Culture Editor

“The Abandons” is streaming on Netflix.

“Kamogawa Food Detectives: Menu of Happiness” and “The Amberglow Candy Store”

Outside of holiday movies, I’m not a very reliable source of “comfort” fare, as my friends likely know. I’m more likely to recommend the novel with the infuriating protagonist or body-horror themes, or the show about terrible people being terrible together. But I have discovered an affinity for Japanese healing fiction, and I can wholeheartedly recommend two such delightful books that were new this year, both of which revolve around food: The third installment in Hisashi Kashiwai’s Kamogawa Food Detectives series, “Menu of Happiness,” and Hiyoko Kirisu’s “The Amberglow Candy Store.” In the former, a police detective-slash-chef and his daughter solve culinary mysteries for their patrons, hunting down just the right ingredients and techniques to serve authentic dupes of impossible-to-recreate dishes that then unlock meaningful memories and soothe patrons who are missing someone close to them. It’s classic deductive detective work meets Japanese comfort fare. The latter revolves around a store that appears on a magical shopping lane behind a shrine only once a month, run by a fox spirit who sells wagashi (Japanese sweets) with magical powers to cure the emotional and mental ailments of the individuals who stumble upon it. The clients discover they don’t really need the magic candies to solve their problems, and the purveyor learns something essential about human behavior—his secret motivation for helping. These books revolve around small, personal stories about human connection, which I find myself needing more and more of these days. — Erin Keane, chief content officer

“ill-advised by Bill Nighy”

I’ve said more than once that I would happily listen to British actor Bill Nighy read the Facebook Terms of Service. So when he launched his own podcast this October, my reaction roughly approximated that one Vince McMahon meme: Bill Nighy has an advice podcast? For which he also creates playlists of music? And asks listeners to send in words they would like banished from the English language? And reads passages from a favorite book at the end of each episode? I mean, what’s next? Is it going to rain puppies?

Nighy is, of course, too self-effacing to suggest that the advice he’s giving is good, or that it’s advice at all; it is, he asserts at the start of each episode (at press time, there are 9) that his is a podcast for “people who panic every time the phone rings” and warns that “I can absolutely promise you that I wilI say nothing of import, and if you at any point suspect me of profundity and wisdom, call a cab.” Only a Brit can make such florid self-deprecation charming, and the 75-year-old Nighy’s fluency in this — along with his plummy, mellifluous drawl — makes him a perfect agony uncle: not the go-to guy for people whose lives are actually falling apart, but the one whose lived experience steers his guidance and offers perspective rather than prescription.

This means that many of the questions, chosen from hundreds submitted from around the world, are meant to prompt Nighy into giving sprawling answers, peppered with bits of autobiography, about matters of opinion. These tend to be about style (does anyone look good in yellow?) and etiquette (how should introverts navigate social events?) and if you’ve ever wondered “What does Bill Nighy consider a comforting smell?” this is absolutely the podcast for you. Each roughly 25-minute episode feels like a stealth pep talk packed with recommendations and insight, and who among us can’t use one of those? —Andi Zeisler, Senior Culture Writer

“ill-advised by Bill Nighy” can be found on the usual podcast platforms.

“Mr. Fantasy,” “WAYUWANNA” and “Catapult” by Mr. Fantasy

In late August, a TikTok featuring an eccentric, over-the-top British man with a black bob and crooked teeth went viral. His name is Mr. Fantasy. He professes a love for James Franco, drinking Guinness, thrifting, dancing in random bathrooms and delivering confessions from bed. The TikTok star also bears a striking resemblance to New Zealand actor and “Riverdale” star KJ Apa — though Mr. Fantasy denies any connection.

Regardless, Mr. Fantasy has gone from seemingly amateur content creator to overnight internet star, amassing more than 1.1 million followers. He exudes an Austin Powers–esque aura that can feel delightfully unhinged. The viral star is often seen enthusiastically engaging with fans on the streets of Los Angeles, even popping up at an LA Kings game, “Dancing with the Stars” and more. His introduction to a broader audience came aboard a pirate ship in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — a moment that left many fans explaining to confused relatives who the strange man gyrating up a ship’s mast was.

The main reason Mr. Fantasy has suddenly appeared on the scene is to introduce his music to the masses — a career move he credits to his late grandmother. He has released three singles so far: “Mr. Fantasy,” “WAYUWANNA” and “Catapult.” His music is a retro-leaning, dance-focused blend of 1970s funk, 1980s disco and modern pop, built to make people move and feel good. The songs emphasize groove, bass lines and upbeat, flamboyant vocals, delivered with a theatrical, character-driven flair.

After this turbulent year, many of us could use a little joy, love and fantasy — and that’s exactly what Mr. Fantasy delivers, time after time. — Natalie Moore, Senior Audience Producer

“Haha, You Clowns”

Can overwhelming wholesomeness be enough of a punchline to carry an entire series? Yes, if we learned anything from “Joe Pera Talks With You,” the Adult Swim comedy series that blends “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” with the droll humor of Steven Wright. Now the late-night animation channel has a new offering: “Haha, You Clowns,” which is much in the same vein of saccharine sincerity mixed with awkward absurdity.

The series follows three nearly-identical brothers and their widowed father, all of whom are voiced by Joe Cappa, the show’s creator. The boys have questionable intelligence, but the pure hearts of Golden Retrievers. They may be hyper-masculine, yet they aren’t toxic about it — they can admit their flaws and talk about their feelings while still being total bros who get excited about protein shakes and first-person shooter video games.

Cappa even writes the show with his brother Dave, and they take inspiration from their actual dad. As Cappa put it on a Reddit AMA, “The idea of a family of men who love and respect one another just seemed fun to write.” It’s fun to watch, too. Each 11-minute episode follows mundane escapades, like hosting a movie night or getting in a hot tub, punctuated by a somewhat disturbing art style and clumsy-on-purpose animation that strays into the uncanny valley. But the afterschool special vibes bring a kind of unexpected coziness that manages to be both heartfelt and surreal, fostering a sense of serenity and camaraderie that is rib-tickling in all the right ways. — Troy Farah, National Affairs Editor

“Haha, You Clowns” is streaming on HBO Max.

“Whiskey Lies & Alibis” by William Beckmann

Easily one of 2025’s best albums, “Whiskey Lies & Alibis” by William Beckmann, released in June, harkens back to the finest country music of the 1990s while keeping a boot planted firmly in the present. This isn’t bro country; it’s songs for aching hearts, for dreamers, for the lovelorn, steeped in pop, rock, Tejano and Mariachi. Beckmann, a 30-year-old native of Del Rio, Texas, with Mexican roots, knows how to write a song. During a tumultuous year, “Be Your Man” and “Borderline Crazy” were among my emotional anchors; the former was an unabashed declaration of love, and the latter was an upbeat heartbreaker about longing for a lost love “down in Mexico.” Then there are the ballads, including the cinematic “Lonely Over You” and a cover of Pepe Aguilar’s iconic “Por Mujeres Como Tú,” which puts you on notice: Beckmann knows how to sing — and how to croon. His baritone is reminiscent of some of the greats: Ray Price, Ricky Nelson, Dean Martin — be sure to check out his impromptu cover, posted on social media, of Nelson and Martin’s duet “My Rifle, My Pony and Me” from the 1959 western “Rio Bravo” — Frank Sinatra and Vicente Fernández. “Why don’t we stay for one more round?” Beckmann asks on “Makin’ Them Hate Me.” I’d stay for several. —Jason Kyle Howard, Senior Ideas Editor

“Haikyu!!”

Having heard about the long-running volleyball-themed manga and subsequent anime adaptation, I finally decided to check it out last fall. What started as a way to bond with my anime-loving teenage nephew became a full-blown obsession in which I powered through all four seasons, its OVAs and movies. (Tip: Although the show is available on multiple streaming platforms, I recommend Crunchyroll, which lists all the seasons and offshoots in the proper narrative order.) Shoyo Hinata is a small but scrappy player with an enviable vertical jump. When he joins the former volleyball powerhouse Karasuno High School, he butts heads with his former rival, setter Tobio Kageyama. Soon they discover that they are able to combine forces to execute a “quick,” a set-spike maneuver that no one sees coming . . . until they do. The boys learn that they must back their natural talents with drills, emotional intelligence, experience and a more comprehensive and flexible skill set to actually restore Karasuno to its former glory. Devoted to using volleyball as metaphor, “Haikyu!!” craftily pulls viewers into a world where a throw, a block or a serve is a not just a play but an opportunity to reveal a character’s deepest fears and ability to overcome them, learning to exhibit true teamwork. One engrossing match can take multiple episodes to finish, but that time feels essential to understanding the stakes and intricacies of the game. While Shoyo is a charismatic and ambitious rascal, Karasuno High and their various opponents provide a wide and varied array of winning characters who are willing to play the long game to win your heart. Throw in a rotating, addictive playlist of earworms and humorous commercial bumpers, and every moment of “Haikyu!!” feels precious. While I was mourning having come to the end of the series’ current offerings, TOHO Animation recently announce that “Haikyu!!” will return in 2027. What a perfect time to start your binge or rewatch. – Hanh Nguyen, Executive Editor

“Haikyu!!” is streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and Roku.