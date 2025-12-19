Animation has always enjoyed a devoted following, but 2025’s releases revealed that its audience is bigger and broader than most of us thought. In a tough year for most live-action releases, one of the greatest box office coups was pulled off by “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle,” an anime title. Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” bowed on the streamer, but the intense enthusiasm that followed persuaded the company to give it a theatrical release over a late summer weekend. Recently, the New York Film Critics Circle, a body with a history of honoring films that go on to win Oscars, awarded it best animated feature.

The small screen field is no less impressive. Streaming platforms are home to dozens of creatively ambitious titles originating from around the world, including linear, serialized tales conceived by icons and experimental shorts pulling off satire pointed enough to bleed you within an impressively economical episodic runtime. I guarantee you’ll get more provocative laughs out of a 12-minute “Smiling Friends” episode than half-hour installments of most live-action comedies.

That brings us to this list’s guiding sentiment, because while good animation is plentiful, vital selections meet a different bar. Vital, by Merriam-Webster’s definition, implies a work that is “tending to renew or refresh the living,” full of life and vigor, and, what do you know, animated. Vital challenges us to see our old challenges with fresh eyes; it’s not happenstance that two of these selections are in conversation with our healthcare crisis, or urge us to reconnect with a childlike eagerness to comprehend our small part of the world, or hurtle us through time and memory to show us how differently people can experience the same moment.

Those concepts feel vital in a year that strapped concrete boots on our national mood and left us urgently wishing for renewal. Turning over the calendar to 2026 is a good start. Spending a few hours with these titles in the meantime may ease our way there.

14. “Predator: Killer of Killers” (Hulu, Disney +)

What is it? “Predator: Badlands” director Dan Trachtenberg made 2025 a banner year for the other blockbuster alien. But before his latest live-action contribution broke franchise records, he expanded the hunter race’s mythology through a trio of period pieces. The first follows a Viking warrior on a lifelong quest to avenge her father’s murder. The second is a story of brothers – one a samurai, the other a shinobi – pitted against each other by an arrogant, cruel father. But the third, about a Latino World War II pilot who bests a Yautja in a deadly flight contest, underscores ingenuity as being superior to any weapon or combat skill.

Why it’s vital: Besides the striking visuals steered by lead character animator Steven J. Meyer (of “Arcane”), the story’s concluding death match – it’s a “Predator” story, expect nothing less – demonstrates that creativity, strategy and unity are the best defenses against murderous despots. View that as a parable if you wish, or simply enjoy the adrenaline rush. – Melanie McFarland

13. “Zootopia 2” (In theaters)

What is it? It took nine years for Disney’s return to a world populated by anthropomorphic critters, and while it may not have been quite as strong as the original, it’s still a worthy journey that unrepentantly wears its heart on its furry sleeve. In the latest adventure, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) may have saved the city, but their partnership is put to the test when they uncover a plot to steal a book that details Zootopia’s buried history and a world of reptiles who were banished long ago. Ke Huy Quan steals the show giving voice to the adorably earnest Gary De’Snake.

Why it’s vital: Any adult watching will quickly realize the unsubtle messages of tolerance, inclusivity and challenging the corrupt powers trying to demonize and erase marginalized people who we owe a debt to. But this is for the kids who – even if they are living in this world overtaken to authoritarianism – are not yet lost and are still energized by compassion. – Hanh Nguyen

What is it? Written and directed by comedian Joey Clift, this delightful short trains a humorous lens on a young boy named Jake who attends his first powwow when he’d much rather just play video games. From his enthusiastic dancing dad and slumbering grandma to the overly productive frybread vendor, each character is deftly rendered with a familiar and affectionate warmth. The visual gags that are part of Jake’s physical travails not only elicit chuckles but add a neurodivergent undertone to the story. A bonus “Behind the Powwow” feature details how the film crafts a layered and textured experience by mixing various animation styles (including an 8-bit video game tribute), music, historical documentation and multiple Indigenous groups in the brief 8 minutes.

Why it’s vital: A cosy family-friendly watch for everyone, this short is a tribute to how such cultural celebrations – which were once suppressed and outlawed – are essential for community, intergenerational connection and joy.– Hanh Nguyen

11. “Dog Man” (Netflix)

What is it? In DreamWorks’ “Captain Underpants” spinoff, a police officer and his K9 companion are injured and then somehow Frankensteined together, creating a “supa cop” who’s as passionate about capturing the villainous cat Petey (voiced by Pete Davidson) as he is about fetching donuts. When a formerly dead, telekinetic fish named Flippy is reanimated, cop and cat reluctantly team up to fight their common foe and save Ohkay City. Filled with irreverent puns and ludicrous gadgets, the film boasts a vibrant and tactile style of animation that makes this a silly and frothy treat even adults will appreciate.

Why it’s vital: Unlike the previous entry, nothing about “Dog Man” is sacred. Nothing is precious. Hell, nothing is even biologically or logically responsible. And that’s exactly why the movie works because its creative, defiant nature makes it a natural fit to poke fun at and question injustice, corruption, blind acceptance of authority . . . and even the family that harms you. – Hanh Nguyen

What is it? In a world overrun by trash, the elite are quick to cast off objects that young Rudo saves to reuse. Among his treasures are a pair of gloves given by his foster father, who’s killed one day. Framed for that murder, Rudo is cast into The Pit, where both rubbish and criminals are discarded. There, Rudo discovers he can tap into the force of his “vital instrument” (the gloves) to join similarly powered Cleaners to hunt trash beasts. Impressive world building gives a visceral texture to the environment that reflects the prickly emotions by those used, abused and cast off, who then reclaim their power by banding together. Based on the manga series by Kei Urana.

Why it’s vital: Beginning with the driving theme song “Hugs” by Paledusk, “Gachiakuta” is a cathartic, deafening and angry scream in a world that feels like a literal dumpster (fire) run by those lacking the ability to find joy or value in the world. – Hanh Nguyen

9. “Smiling Friends” (HBO Max)

What is it? Continuing Adult Swim’s absurdist legacy, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel’s weirdo workplace comedy achieved new heights and pointed relevance in its third season. As co-workers Pim (voiced by Cusack) and Charlie (Hadel) fulfill the bizarre orders of Mr. Boss (Marc M.), they confront the likes of Mr. Frog, whose spells as President of the United States, Emperor of the World and wrestling champion leave him as unfulfilled and chaotically violent as ever. Then there’s the homicidal wizard obsessed with hair loss, and the mole man obsessed with the attractiveness of his phallus.

Why it’s vital: Implied in Pim and Charlie’s ongoing missions is that the world brims with lost causes who long succumbed to malformed perceptions of manliness, but a bright outlook and spot-on joke delivery can make enduring life with these lost souls more bearable. Unsurprisingly, this third season has become the show’s most popular yet, and we’re betting the holiday lull will further swell the ranks of its cult fandom. – Melanie McFarland

8. “Lazarus” (HBO Max)

What is it? In 2052, a celebrated neuroscientist invents an affordable panacea for suffering that’s soon embraced by the entire human race. Three years after its launch, however, he announces that the drug was designed to be fatal three years after its ingestion and gives an unconventional team of operates 30 days to find him before the world ends.

Why it’s vital: Thrillers about cure-alls are on trend this season, but this offering from “Cowboy Bebop” creator Shinichirō Watanabe is longer on vibe than political statements. Not that we mind; Watanabe is a master of blending pulse-pounding action with soundtracks his fans bump long after watching his episodes.

“Lazarus” is also ambitious in its commitment to emulating live-action filmmaking techniques, blending a variety of animation styles with sequences with floating electronic melodies and action sequences designed by John Wick creator Chad Stahelski. The result is an intoxicating watch far more addictive than many of its live-action genre equivalents. – Melanie McFarland

7. “The Summer That Hikaru Died” (Netflix)

What is it? Based on the manga by Mokumokuren, the fantasy horror series probes what happens when a rural teen named Hikaru is fatally injured . . . but then returns when an otherworldly being possesses his corpse and memories. Childhood best friend Yoshiki senses that this is not quite the same Hikaru he knew, but nevertheless wants to stay by him as hunters threaten to end their odd relationship. The season barely ended before Netflix swiftly renewed the series.

Why it’s vital: Unsettling but gorgeously realized, the series introduces a disquieting dread that encapsulates the fear of being closeted in a small community while acknowledging the bittersweet yearning that comes with an awakening youth. – Hanh Nguyen

What is it? A suicide content warning and crisis hotline open each episode, alerting the viewer that this is not a show to be taken casually despite the cutesy animation that may lure in young eyes. Adorable alien Takopi just wants to spread happiness as part of his mission on Earth and befriends 9-year-old Shizuka, who is being bullied at school and eventually kills herself as a result. Using a magical object to travel back in time, Takopi saves her and discovers the circumstances that led to her actions and those of the other desperate children around her.

Why it’s vital: Shizuka’s death is not the only difficult and audaciously horrifying act in the six-episode series, which furnishes a clear, urgent and necessary warning about how adults’ carelessness or cruelty can cause irreparable damage to children. Despite the grim subject matter, the show also offers a glimpse of hope that such awareness arrives in time for someone to show that those despairing are not alone.– Hanh Nguyen

5. “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” (In theaters)

What is it? Based on Amélie Nothomb’s short semi-autobiographical novel, “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” lets viewers see the world through the eyes of three-year-old Amélie — the youngest and most precocious member of a large Belgian family living in 1960s, post-war Japan — as she discovers what it means to be human. Beautifully rendered in a vivid two-dimensional art style and filled with lush colors and shapes, directors Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han make what could be an otherwise conventional coming-of-age tale into a vibrant study of how our earliest memories affect our entire lives.

Why it’s vital: There’s a lot to be said for simplicity in a time when little feels truly simple, and the vivid animation of “Little Amélie” recalls the uncomplicated joy of early childhood storybooks — easily digestible yet covertly impactful. In just 77 minutes, the film imparts immense wisdom about human nature and the stories that we take with us wherever we go. As Amélie begins to understand more about herself and the world around her, she learns just how meaningful (and effortless!) loving and caring can be. For jaded adults and curious children alike, Amélie’s wide-eyed marvel of the world will instill new faith just when we could use it the most. — Coleman Spilde

4. “Long Story Short” (Netflix)

What is it? Time travels, taking us to unexpected places and grounding our loved ones and us in memories that form who we are. That’s the message of Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s loving gaze at the Schwoopers, the children of Naomi Schwartz (Lisa Edelstein) and Elliot Cooper (Paul Reiser), with whom we leap to various points across three decades.

Why it’s vital: In his critically acclaimed series “BoJack Horseman,” Bob-Waksberg examines memory as a sharp edge constantly cutting down the character’s ego and self-esteem. It serves a similar purpose here, but more prominent is the way remembrance helps Avi (Ben Feldman), Shira (Abbi Jacobson) and Yoshi (Max Greenfield) find peace with the people they grow up to be and empathy for their overbearing mother. – Melanie McFarland

What is it? No-nonsense Maomao, a Tang Dynasty-era girl raised in a brothel who escapes servitude to parlay her apothecary skills in service of the palace, is one of the best female protagonists of all time. Wiser and more practical than those around her, Maomao is able to play forensic detective, prevent assassination attempts, suss out political intrigue, resist an amorous eunuch and even ingest bits of poison safely. While the first installment played with a more procedural format, this season ramps up the intricate plotting that culminates in world-changing events with Maomao at its center.

Why it’s vital: Never underestimate the power of seeing an intelligent, moral character triumph in the face of overwhelming challenges brought on by diabolical forces. Filled with humor and clever puzzles, the series enraptures the audience with a journey that is both entertaining and life-affirming in its unshakeable humanity. – Hanh Nguyen

2. “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

What is it? Other than the biggest surprise in 2025’s movie landscape, you mean? This entry from the studio gateway to the “Spider-Verse” follows Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), otherwise known as the K-pop trio Huntr/x, as they thrill fans by day and slay demons in their off-hours, all in service of strengthening the protective barrier over the world called the Honmoon.

Why it’s vital: If you so much as nodded your head to its joyous soundtrack, you instinctively know the answer to that question. But even if you haven’t surrendered to the catchiness of “Golden,” the plot’s infectious reflections on acceptance and self-love are unimpeachable for fans of any age. But to see its empowering mania catch on with young girls in an era lousy with messages devaluing a woman’s worth is particularly gratifying. – Melanie McFarland

“Common Side Effects” (HBO Max)

What is it? The Blue Angel, an extremely rare mushroom, eliminates any disease and can revive the recently deceased. But once the feds and Big Pharma zero in on the man who found it, Marshall Cuso (Dave King), the race to eliminate him and his miraculous discovery ensues.

Why it’s vital: This brilliance from “Scavengers Reign” creator Joe Bennett and TV writer Steve Hely treats its fantasy of a universal cure seriously. Their conspiracy thriller is frequently as lighthearted and moving as it is pulse-pounding. Since it’s also a mushroom tale, characters enjoy prismatic psychedelic flights through spaces beyond consciousness, some of which bleed into reality. With Congress refusing to extend healthcare subsidies for the most vulnerable among us, Marshall’s adventures with his charismatic turtle Socrates feel distressingly relevant, yet end on a hopeful note: Our hero remains optimistic about humanity, still believing the world can be healed. – Melanie McFarland

Honorable Mentions: “Anne Shirley,” “DanDaDan” Season 2, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle,” “The Dying World Part One: Forgetting,” “The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity,” “Kaiju No. 8” Season 2, “Solo Leveling” Season 2, “Women Wearing Shoulder Pads”