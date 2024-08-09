"I’m a risk taker": From "Riverdale" to riding motorcycles, KJ Apa embraces feeling "close to death"

KJ Apa may have made a name for himself as Archie on “Riverdale,” but this hot young actor plays a less wholesome character in writer/director Kelly Blatz’s Prime drama “One Fast Move.” Apa, who produced the film, is Wes Neal, a young man in the military who is first seen drag racing a motorcycle. The episode ends with Wes being chased by the police and put in jail. Cut to six months later when Wes is released. With few options available to him, Wes seeks out Dean (Eric Dane), the father he never knew, who is also a motorcycle racer.

As the young man ingratiates himself with his estranged father who trains him, he also meets Abel (Edward James Olmos), who comes to care for him, giving him work in his shop. In addition, Wes meets and falls for Camila (Maia Reficco), a waitress and nursing student. But Wes soon comes into conflict with all these new people in his life, prompting him to make some important life decisions.

“One Fast Move” features three exciting racing scenes, but the film is less a competition drama than a character study of a young man looking for a path in life. Apa acquits himself quite well as Wes, displaying a tough exterior getting into verbal and physical fights, but also his sensitive side as he comes to realize who and what he cares about.

Blatz’s film is a solid B-movie that showcases Apa well. The actor spoke with Salon about racing motorcycles and making “One Fast Move.”

You were like spilled milk in “Riverdale,” but you play a bit of a bad boy in “One Fast Move.” Are you looking to change up your image? Why make this particular film and play Wes?

I’m not trying to change my image. I just gravitate towards stories that present themselves to me in specific moments. This film came through my relationship with Kelly and that trust I had in him as a storyteller and as a friend. I knew that he, like me, is someone who pours his heart and soul into what he does, and I was willing to do that alongside him.

I believe you have become a motorcycle enthusiast. Have you raced and did you get to ride and race in the film? What is it about this experience that excites you?

I am a motorcycle enthusiast now, but I did not ride before this movie. I began riding when I knew I would be working on this film. I started buying motorcycles on my own. I did a lot of riding — a lot of sketchy riding too. I was able to ride on a track a couple of time to feel what that was like. I was hugely interested in forms of expression and certain sports, like motorcycle racing that are very dangerous and have this addictive quality that adrenaline that makes you feel close to death. I love it though.

What, other than motorcycle riding, stimulates that adrenaline junkie in you?

Alpine climbing, sport climbing, and bouldering and stuff like that. It requires you to be intensely in the moment and focused on what you are doing. Usually, a lot of these sports have you in the elements and you are forced to go with what nature gives you. When you are an inch away from death at any moment you are forced into a different way of being. It’s almost meditative.

Eric Dane as Dean Miller and KJ Apa as Wes Neal in "One Fast Move" (Frank Masi/Prime Video)

The film is about inchoate masculinity. Wes, like Dean, is still being formed; when he fights or lashes out at others, he is swallowing his fear and shame. Like Dean, he wants a second chance in life but is perhaps too stubborn to get out of his own way. What are your thoughts on Wes’ character?

When we meet him, he has exhausted a lot of his options, and he’s getting to an age where he has to make something happen and stop getting into s***. He has been kicked out of the military, which was an attempt for him to infuse some kind of purpose into his life. I don’t think he had that much interest in the military. I don’t think he saw himself lasting there. He kind of self-sabotaged on purpose. But he gets to the point where he knows if he is going to do anything, it should be the one thing he is good at, which is motorcycle racing.

He hides his desire to get to know his dad through his passion to succeed on the pro circuit. As he does that, he is able to witness who his father is, and through that, he is able to understand certain things about himself. Then he has Camila, who allows him to be himself and to share how he is feeling. And of course, Abel, who is the constant in his life — a father figure who offers Wes this unconditional love he never had. He realizes that his own dad never grew up.

Wes and Dean actually share many qualities, like stubbornness. What do you think he hopes to get from his dad? Dean is not good for Wes, but Wes wants to believe he can make things work between them. What are your thoughts about their relationship?

I always imaged what it would be like to not have a father. I have a great relationship with my dad, but I have friends who didn’t have that, and I talked to them about that. As Wes was growing up, he went through a mix of all these different feelings, like resentment, wonder, hope, all stemming from wondering who his dad is? What does it mean to be in room with Dean, or look him in the eye? Wes doesn’t know him. There’s a part of him, and everyone, that wants to know himself as deeply as he can. For Wes, getting to know his father allows him to unlock certain things about himself he wouldn’t otherwise. He is able to get closure for that side of his life.

I do love father-son stories. They are my kryptonite.

Me too!

In addition to the racing, the film showcases your abs during a workout montage. You are being objectified and positioned as a bit of a sex symbol here. Do you think this enhances or detracts from your work?

I don’t think that’s why we did it. There are certain moments where you see a character and it is more real for him to have his shirt off. I don’t think it is as much of a choice as people think it is. I can’t change the fact that I have abs, unfortunately. [Laughs].

I can’t change the fact that I don’t have abs, unfortunately — and I do HIIT, spinning and lifting three to four times a week!

[Apa laughs] We do our best with what we’ve got!

Wes is told he’s got balls, but he also has discipline. Are you a risk taker or are you more of a control freak? Or to repeat a line in the film: What scares you?

I’m a risk taker. I’d like to be more of a risk taker. But I would say at this point in my life, I’ve become less controlling and more open to the idea of things happening the way they should happen. I think it has taken me a long time for me to get there. Acceptance being the key.

Is that why you are moving into producing? To pick projects that speak to you or move you in a particular direction.

The producing side of things comes naturally with certain projects. For this one, in particular, having the script at an early point and working with Kelly and talking with people I know to get the movie made, I find myself in that position. Since then, I’ve done it again. But it just happens organically. I find projects in the early process, but now I am in a position where I have resources that I can use to help these things get made. I want to do if it is a story I’d like to make.

Camila coaxes Wes to dance, and he is not as bad dancer as he claims to be. What is something you really are afraid to do?

I’m actually afraid of dancing. I wasn’t really dancing there. I was kind of dancing, but I am afraid to stand in the middle of the dance floor and give it. There is a vulnerability that comes with it that is scary.

But you sing. Maybe you’ll make a musical next?

Singing is scary too!

“One Fast Move” debuts on Prime Video on Aug. 8.