“Taxi Driver” turns 50 and more: The biggest pop culture anniversaries to look forward to in 2026

When it came to pop culture anniversaries, 2025 had plenty to reminisce on. In April, Mary Harron’s 2000 satirical horror film “American Psycho,” starring Christian Bale, turned 25. In June, “Love Island,” the steamy reality dating show, celebrated a decade on air. And in September, Lady Gaga’s raw meat dress — which she famously wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards — broke the internet 15 years ago.
There are more anniversaries within film, television, music and entertainment to look out for in 2026. Take, for example, Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film “Taxi Driver,” which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in February. The neo-noir psychological drama stars Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle, a lonely, insomniac Vietnam War veteran who takes a job as a night-shift cabbie in New York City. “Taxi Driver” was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor (De Niro), best supporting actress (Jodie Foster) and best original score. Although the film didn’t win any Oscars, it took home a handful of prestigious awards, including the Palme d’Or at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival.
Other notable anniversaries include the 10th anniversary of Simone Biles’ Olympics debut, in which she won four gold medals and one bronze medal; the 20th anniversary of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which has an upcoming sequel that’s scheduled to be released in May; and the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s birthday.
Here’s a list of all the major pop culture anniversaries to look forward to:
-
Jan. 1: 90 years after Billboard Magazine released its first music-focused issue
-
Jan. 9: “3rd Rock from the Sun” turns 30
-
Jan. 10: 10th anniversary of the death of David Bowie
-
Jan. 12: “Lizzie McGuire” turns 25
-
Jan. 14: 10th anniversary of the death of Alan Rickman
-
Jan. 20: “High School Musical” turns 20
-
Jan. 20: 40 years after the first federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day was observed
-
Jan. 22: 10 years after the Academy took historic action to make its membership, governing bodies and voting members more diverse following backlash over #OscarsSoWhite
-
Jan. 23: 40 years after the first group of artists (including Elvis Presley, James Brown, Ray Charles, Chuck Berry and more) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
- Feb. 2: “American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson” turns 10
- Feb. 5: 25 years after Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman announced their separation
- Feb. 8: “Taxi Driver” turns 50
- Feb. 14: Kanye West’s seventh studio album “The Life of Pablo” turns 10
- Feb. 21: “The Legend of Zelda” (video game) turns 40
- Feb. 25: Charlie Chaplin’s “Modern Times” (film) turns 90
- March 8: “Fargo” (film) turns 30
- March 20: 30 years after Lyle and Erik Menendez were found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole
- March 21: 20 years after the first ever tweet was sent by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey
- March 24: “Hannah Montana” turns 20
- March 25: 25 years after Björk wore her swan dress at the 73rd Academy Awards
- March 30: “The Fairly OddParents” turns 25
We need your help to stay independent
- April 9: “All the President’s Men” (film) turns 50
- April 18: 10 years after “Hamilton: An American Musical” won the Pulitzer for Drama, with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda receiving the award
- April 21: 10th anniversary of the death of Prince
- April 23: Beyoncé’s sixth studio album “Lemonade” turns 10
- April 29: 30 years after “Rent” (musical) made its debut on Broadway
- May 8: 10 years after “The Good Wife” concluded its seven-season run
- May 10: “Twister” (movie) turns 30
- May 14: 20 years after “Malcolm in the Middle” concluded its seven-season run
- May 16: “Top Gun” turns 40
- May 18: 20 years after “That ’70s Show” concluded its eight-season run
- May 18: “Shrek” turns 25
- May 19: “The Da Vinci Code” film turns 20
- May 19: NBC turns 100
- May 21: Bratz dolls turn 25
- May 22: “Mission: Impossible” (film) turns 30
- May 23: 10 years after Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp
- May 26: Miles Davis’ 100th birthday
- May 28: 10th anniversary of the death of Harambe, a western lowland gorilla who lived at the Cincinnati Zoo
- June 1: “Moulin Rouge!” turns 25
- June 1: Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday
- June 3: 10th anniversary of the death of Muhammad Ali
- June 3: “Six Feet Under” turns 25
- June 6: The National Basketball Association (NBA) turns 80
- June 9: “Cars” (film) turns 20
- June 11: “O.J.: Made in America” turns 10
- June 11: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” turns 40
- June 12: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” turns 45
- June 12: 10 years after “Hamilton: An American Musical” won 11 Tonys
- June 21: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (film) turns 60
- June 22: 20 years after Britney Spears posed nude and six months pregnant for the August cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine
- June 22: The “Fast & Furious” film franchise turns 25
- June 23: “Logan’s Run” (film) turns 50
- June 25: “The Omen” turns 50
- June 29: 10 years after the Academy invited 683 artists, entertainers and executives to join the organization as part of its plans to diversify
- June 30: “The Devil Wears Prada” (film) turns 20
- July 2006: 20 years after ‘NSYNC’s Lance Bass came out as gay in a cover story for People magazine
- July 3: “Independence Day” (film) turns 30
- July 6: “Pokémon Go” mobile game turns 10
- July 18: “Aliens” (film) turns 40
- July 20: Studio Ghibli’s “Spirited Away” turns 25
- July 21: “Fleabag” turns 10
- Aug. 5 – 21: 10 years after Simone Biles made her Olympics debut at the Rio Games, taking home four gold medals and one bronze medal
- Aug. 6: “Don Juan,” the first feature-length film to use Warner Bros.’ Vitaphone sound-on-disc sound system, turns 100
- Aug. 15: David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” turns 40
- Aug. 16: 30 years after Binti Jua, a female western lowland gorilla, saved a three-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago
- Aug. 22: “Stand by Me” (film) turns 40
- Aug. 25: 25th anniversary of the death of Aaliyah
- Aug. 25: 20 years after the world’s tallest living tree, now named “Hyperion,” was discovered in Redwood National Park
- Sept. 1: “Idiocracy” turns 20
- Sept. 4: 20th anniversary of the death of Steve Irwin
- Sept. 5: “Citizen Kane” turns 85
- Sept. 6: 25 years after Britney Spears performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” alongside a live, albino Burmese python at the MTV Video Music Awards
- Sept. 8: “Blue’s Clues” turns 30
- Sept. 8: “The Oprah Winfrey Show” turns 40
- Sept. 8: “Star Trek: The Original Series” turns 60
- Sept. 11: “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (novel) turns 25
- Sept. 12: “Family Affair” turns 60
- Sept. 13: “Everybody Loves Raymond” turns 30
- Sept. 13: 30th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur
- Sept. 15: “The Proud Family” turns 25
- Sept. 16: Play-Doh turns 70
- Sept. 18: The CW network turns 20
- Sept. 20: “This Is Us” turns 10
- Sept. 20: 10 years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt
- Sept. 24: 10 years after the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened its permanent location in Washington, D.C.
- Sept. 26: 20 years after Facebook became available to the general public
- Sept. 26: “Crocodile Dundee” turns 40
- Sept. 27: “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” (show) turns 30
- Sept. 28: “Ugly Betty” turns 20
- Sept. 28: Stevie Wonder’s 18th studio album “Songs in the Key of Life” turns 50
- Oct. 2: “Westworld” TV series turns 10
- Oct. 2: “Scrubs” turns 25
- Oct. 2: 10 years after Elena Ferrante’s identity was potentially exposed by The New York Review of Books, stirring up controversy
- Oct. 6: “The Departed” turns 20
- Oct. 7: Ava DuVernay’s documentary film “13th” turns 10
- Oct. 7: “Arthur” (show) turns 30
- Oct. 7: “Hey Arnold!” turns 30
- Oct. 7: Fox News turns 30
- Oct. 10: “30 Rock” turns 20
- Oct. 12: “Mulholland Drive” (film) turns 25
- Oct. 14: “Winnie-the-Pooh” (book/character) turns 100
- Oct. 16: “Smallville” turns 25
- Oct. 17: “Around the World in 80 Days” (film) turns 70
- Oct. 21: Wonder Woman (comic character) turns 85
- Oct. 23: 25 years after Apple debuted its now-discontinued iPod
- Oct. 25: “Tomb Raider” (video game) turns 30
- Oct. 27: 10 years after Twitter announced that it would discontinue the Vine mobile app
- Oct. 31: 100th anniversary of the death of Harry Houdini
- Nov. 1941: Aquaman (comic character) turns 85
- Nov. 1: 20 years after Oklahoma lifted its 1963 ban on tattoos and became the last state in the nation to legalize the body art form
- Nov. 2: “Monsters, Inc.” turns 25
- Nov. 3: “Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” turns 20
- Nov. 3: “Carrie” turns 50
- Nov. 7: 20 years after Britney Spears filed for divorce from Kevin Federline
- Nov. 7: 10th anniversary of the death of Leonard Cohen
- Nov. 8: “The Ten Commandments” (film) turns 70
- Nov. 10: 20 years after “Reading Rainbow” aired its final episode on PBS
- Nov. 13: 20 years after Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion
- Nov. 14: “The Bernie Mac Show” turns 25
- Nov. 15: The original Xbox console turns 25
- Nov. 15: “Space Jam” turns 30
- Nov. 16: The “Harry Potter” film series turns 25
- Nov. 18: Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” turns 10
- Nov. 19: The Nintendo Wii turns 20 in the United States
- Nov. 23: “Moana” turns 10
- Nov. 24: “Giant” turns 70
- Nov. 25: “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” turns 10
- Dec. 3: “Rocky” turns 50
- Dec. 7: “Ocean’s Eleven” (film) turns 25
- Dec. 13: “Jerry Maguire” turns 30
- Dec. 16: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” turns 10
- Dec. 16: “La La Land” turns 10
- Dec. 19: “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” turns 25
- Dec. 19: “Platoon” turns 40
- Dec. 20: “Scream” turns 30
- Dec. 20: “It’s a Wonderful Life” turns 80
- Dec. 25: 20th anniversary of the death of singer-songwriter and dancer James Brown
- Dec. 25: 30th anniversary of the death of JonBenét Ramsey
- Dec. 25: 10th anniversary of the death of George Michael
- Dec. 27: 10th anniversary of the death of Carrie Fisher
- 1956: Yahtzee turns 70
- 1966: Twister (game) turns 60
Read more
about pop culture: