“Taxi Driver” turns 50 and more: The biggest pop culture anniversaries to look forward to in 2026

When it came to pop culture anniversaries, 2025 had plenty to reminisce on. In April, Mary Harron’s 2000 satirical horror film “American Psycho,” starring Christian Bale, turned 25. In June, “Love Island,” the steamy reality dating show, celebrated a decade on air. And in September, Lady Gaga’s raw meat dress — which she famously wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards — broke the internet 15 years ago.

There are more anniversaries within film, television, music and entertainment to look out for in 2026. Take, for example, Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film “Taxi Driver,” which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in February. The neo-noir psychological drama stars Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle, a lonely, insomniac Vietnam War veteran who takes a job as a night-shift cabbie in New York City. “Taxi Driver” was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor (De Niro), best supporting actress (Jodie Foster) and best original score. Although the film didn’t win any Oscars, it took home a handful of prestigious awards, including the Palme d’Or at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival.

Other notable anniversaries include the 10th anniversary of Simone Biles’ Olympics debut, in which she won four gold medals and one bronze medal; the 20th anniversary of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which has an upcoming sequel that’s scheduled to be released in May; and the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s birthday.

Advertisement:

Here’s a list of all the major pop culture anniversaries to look forward to:

01 January Jan. 1 : 90 years after Billboard Magazine released its first music-focused issue

Jan. 9 : “3rd Rock from the Sun” turns 30

Jan. 10 : 10th anniversary of the death of David Bowie

Jan. 12 : “Lizzie McGuire” turns 25

Jan. 14 : 10th anniversary of the death of Alan Rickman

Jan. 20 : “High School Musical” turns 20

Jan. 20 : 40 years after the first federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day was observed

Jan. 22 : 10 years after the Academy took historic action to make its membership, governing bodies and voting members more diverse following backlash over #OscarsSoWhite

Jan. 23: 40 years after the first group of artists (including Elvis Presley, James Brown, Ray Charles, Chuck Berry and more) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

02 February Feb. 2 : “American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson” turns 10

: “American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson” turns 10 Feb. 5 : 25 years after Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman announced their separation

: 25 years after Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman announced their separation Feb. 8 : “Taxi Driver” turns 50

: “Taxi Driver” turns 50 Feb. 14 : Kanye West’s seventh studio album “The Life of Pablo” turns 10

: Kanye West’s seventh studio album “The Life of Pablo” turns 10 Feb. 21 : “The Legend of Zelda” (video game) turns 40

: “The Legend of Zelda” (video game) turns 40 Feb. 25: Charlie Chaplin’s “Modern Times” (film) turns 90

03 March March 8 : “Fargo” (film) turns 30

: “Fargo” (film) turns 30 March 20 : 30 years after Lyle and Erik Menendez were found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole

: 30 years after Lyle and Erik Menendez were found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole March 21 : 20 years after the first ever tweet was sent by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey

: 20 years after the first ever tweet was sent by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey March 24 : “Hannah Montana” turns 20

: “Hannah Montana” turns 20 March 25 : 25 years after Björk wore her swan dress at the 73rd Academy Awards

: 25 years after Björk wore her swan dress at the 73rd Academy Awards March 30: “The Fairly OddParents” turns 25

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon’s progressive journalism

04 April April 9 : “All the President’s Men” (film) turns 50

: “All the President’s Men” (film) turns 50 April 18 : 10 years after “Hamilton: An American Musical” won the Pulitzer for Drama, with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda receiving the award

: 10 years after “Hamilton: An American Musical” for Drama, with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda receiving the award April 21 : 10th anniversary of the death of Prince

: 10th anniversary of the death of Prince April 23 : Beyoncé’s sixth studio album “Lemonade” turns 10

: Beyoncé’s sixth studio album “Lemonade” turns 10 April 29: 30 years after “Rent” (musical) made its debut on Broadway

05 May May 8 : 10 years after “The Good Wife” concluded its seven-season run

: 10 years after “The Good Wife” concluded its seven-season run May 10 : “Twister” (movie) turns 30

: “Twister” (movie) turns 30 May 14 : 20 years after “Malcolm in the Middle” concluded its seven-season run

: 20 years after “Malcolm in the Middle” concluded its seven-season run May 16 : “Top Gun” turns 40

: “Top Gun” turns 40 May 18 : 20 years after “That ’70s Show” concluded its eight-season run

: 20 years after “That ’70s Show” concluded its eight-season run May 18 : “Shrek” turns 25

: “Shrek” turns 25 May 19 : “The Da Vinci Code” film turns 20

: “The Da Vinci Code” film turns 20 May 19 : NBC turns 100

: NBC turns 100 May 21 : Bratz dolls turn 25

: Bratz dolls turn 25 May 22 : “Mission: Impossible” (film) turns 30

: “Mission: Impossible” (film) turns 30 May 23 : 10 years after Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp

: 10 years after Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp May 26 : Miles Davis’ 100th birthday

: Miles Davis’ 100th birthday May 28: 10th anniversary of the death of Harambe, a western lowland gorilla who lived at the Cincinnati Zoo

06 June June 1 : “Moulin Rouge!” turns 25

: “Moulin Rouge!” turns 25 June 1 : Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday

: Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday June 3 : 10th anniversary of the death of Muhammad Ali

: 10th anniversary of the death of Muhammad Ali June 3 : “Six Feet Under” turns 25

: “Six Feet Under” turns 25 June 6 : The National Basketball Association (NBA) turns 80

: The National Basketball Association (NBA) turns 80 June 9 : “Cars” (film) turns 20

: “Cars” (film) turns 20 June 11 : “O.J.: Made in America” turns 10

: “O.J.: Made in America” turns 10 June 11 : “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” turns 40

: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” turns 40 June 12 : “Raiders of the Lost Ark” turns 45

: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” turns 45 June 12 : 10 years after “Hamilton: An American Musical” won 11 Tonys

: 10 years after “Hamilton: An American Musical” won 11 Tonys June 21 : “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (film) turns 60

: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (film) turns 60 June 22 : 20 years after Britney Spears posed nude and six months pregnant for the August cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine

: 20 years after Britney Spears posed nude and six months pregnant for the August cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine June 22 : The “Fast & Furious” film franchise turns 25

: The “Fast & Furious” film franchise turns 25 June 23 : “Logan’s Run” (film) turns 50

: “Logan’s Run” (film) turns 50 June 25 : “The Omen” turns 50

: “The Omen” turns 50 June 29 : 10 years after the Academy invited 683 artists, entertainers and executives to join the organization as part of its plans to diversify

: 10 years after the Academy 683 artists, entertainers and executives to join the organization as part of its plans to diversify June 30: “The Devil Wears Prada” (film) turns 20

07 July July 2006 : 20 years after ‘NSYNC’s Lance Bass came out as gay in a cover story for People magazine

: 20 years after ‘NSYNC’s Lance Bass came out as gay in a cover story for People magazine July 3 : “Independence Day” (film) turns 30

: “Independence Day” (film) turns 30 July 6 : “Pokémon Go” mobile game turns 10

: “Pokémon Go” mobile game turns 10 July 18 : “Aliens” (film) turns 40

: “Aliens” (film) turns 40 July 20 : Studio Ghibli’s “Spirited Away” turns 25

: Studio Ghibli’s “Spirited Away” turns 25 July 21: “Fleabag” turns 10

08 August Aug. 5 – 21 : 10 years after Simone Biles made her Olympics debut at the Rio Games, taking home four gold medals and one bronze medal

: 10 years after Simone Biles made her Olympics debut at the Rio Games, taking home four gold medals and one bronze medal Aug. 6 : “Don Juan,” the first feature-length film to use Warner Bros.’ Vitaphone sound-on-disc sound system, turns 100

: “Don Juan,” the first feature-length film to use Warner Bros.’ Vitaphone sound-on-disc sound system, turns 100 Aug. 15 : David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” turns 40

: David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” turns 40 Aug. 16 : 30 years after Binti Jua, a female western lowland gorilla, saved a three-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago

: 30 years after Binti Jua, a female western lowland gorilla, saved a three-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago Aug. 22 : “Stand by Me” (film) turns 40

: “Stand by Me” (film) turns 40 Aug. 25 : 25th anniversary of the death of Aaliyah

: 25th anniversary of the death of Aaliyah Aug. 25: 20 years after the world’s tallest living tree, now named “Hyperion,” was discovered in Redwood National Park

09 September Sept. 1 : “Idiocracy” turns 20

: “Idiocracy” turns 20 Sept. 4 : 20th anniversary of the death of Steve Irwin

: 20th anniversary of the death of Steve Irwin Sept. 5 : “Citizen Kane” turns 85

: “Citizen Kane” turns 85 Sept. 6 : 25 years after Britney Spears performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” alongside a live, albino Burmese python at the MTV Video Music Awards

: 25 years after Britney Spears performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” alongside a live, albino Burmese python at the MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 8 : “Blue’s Clues” turns 30

: “Blue’s Clues” turns 30 Sept. 8 : “The Oprah Winfrey Show” turns 40

: “The Oprah Winfrey Show” turns 40 Sept. 8 : “Star Trek: The Original Series” turns 60

: “Star Trek: The Original Series” turns 60 Sept. 11 : “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (novel) turns 25

: “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (novel) turns 25 Sept. 12 : “Family Affair” turns 60

: “Family Affair” turns 60 Sept. 13 : “Everybody Loves Raymond” turns 30

: “Everybody Loves Raymond” turns 30 Sept. 13 : 30th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur

: 30th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur Sept. 15 : “The Proud Family” turns 25

: “The Proud Family” turns 25 Sept. 16 : Play-Doh turns 70

: Play-Doh turns 70 Sept. 18 : The CW network turns 20

: The CW network turns 20 Sept. 20 : “This Is Us” turns 10

: “This Is Us” turns 10 Sept. 20 : 10 years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

: 10 years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt Sept. 24 : 10 years after the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened its permanent location in Washington, D.C.

: 10 years after the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened its permanent location in Washington, D.C. Sept. 26 : 20 years after Facebook became available to the general public

: 20 years after Facebook became available to the general public Sept. 26 : “Crocodile Dundee” turns 40

: “Crocodile Dundee” turns 40 Sept. 27 : “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” (show) turns 30

: “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” (show) turns 30 Sept. 28 : “Ugly Betty” turns 20

: “Ugly Betty” turns 20 Sept. 28: Stevie Wonder’s 18th studio album “Songs in the Key of Life” turns 50

10 October Oct. 2 : “Westworld” TV series turns 10

: “Westworld” TV series turns 10 Oct. 2 : “Scrubs” turns 25

: “Scrubs” turns 25 Oct. 2 : 10 years after Elena Ferrante’s identity was potentially exposed by The New York Review of Books , stirring up controversy

: 10 years after Elena Ferrante’s identity was potentially exposed by , stirring up controversy Oct. 6 : “The Departed” turns 20

: “The Departed” turns 20 Oct. 7 : Ava DuVernay’s documentary film “13th” turns 10

: Ava DuVernay’s documentary film “13th” turns 10 Oct. 7 : “Arthur” (show) turns 30

: “Arthur” (show) turns 30 Oct. 7 : “Hey Arnold!” turns 30

: “Hey Arnold!” turns 30 Oct. 7 : Fox News turns 30

: Fox News turns 30 Oct. 10 : “30 Rock” turns 20

: “30 Rock” turns 20 Oct. 12 : “Mulholland Drive” (film) turns 25

: “Mulholland Drive” (film) turns 25 Oct. 14 : “Winnie-the-Pooh” (book/character) turns 100

: “Winnie-the-Pooh” (book/character) turns 100 Oct. 16 : “Smallville” turns 25

: “Smallville” turns 25 Oct. 17 : “Around the World in 80 Days” (film) turns 70

: “Around the World in 80 Days” (film) turns 70 Oct. 21 : Wonder Woman (comic character) turns 85

: Wonder Woman (comic character) turns 85 Oct. 23 : 25 years after Apple debuted its now-discontinued iPod

: 25 years after Apple its now-discontinued iPod Oct. 25 : “Tomb Raider” (video game) turns 30

: “Tomb Raider” (video game) turns 30 Oct. 27 : 10 years after Twitter announced that it would discontinue the Vine mobile app

: 10 years after Twitter announced that it would discontinue the Vine mobile app Oct. 31: 100th anniversary of the death of Harry Houdini

11 November Nov. 1941 : Aquaman (comic character) turns 85

: Aquaman (comic character) turns 85 Nov. 1 : 20 years after Oklahoma lifted its 1963 ban on tattoos and became the last state in the nation to legalize the body art form

: 20 years after Oklahoma lifted its 1963 ban on tattoos and became the last state in the nation to legalize the body art form Nov. 2 : “Monsters, Inc.” turns 25

: “Monsters, Inc.” turns 25 Nov. 3 : “Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” turns 20

: “Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” turns 20 Nov. 3 : “Carrie” turns 50

: “Carrie” turns 50 Nov. 7 : 20 years after Britney Spears filed for divorce from Kevin Federline

: 20 years after Britney Spears filed for divorce from Kevin Federline Nov. 7 : 10th anniversary of the death of Leonard Cohen

: 10th anniversary of the death of Leonard Cohen Nov. 8 : “The Ten Commandments” (film) turns 70

: “The Ten Commandments” (film) turns 70 Nov. 10 : 20 years after “Reading Rainbow” aired its final episode on PBS

: 20 years after “Reading Rainbow” aired its final episode on PBS Nov. 13 : 20 years after Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion

: 20 years after Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion Nov. 14 : “The Bernie Mac Show” turns 25

: “The Bernie Mac Show” turns 25 Nov. 15 : The original Xbox console turns 25

: The original Xbox console turns 25 Nov. 15 : “Space Jam” turns 30

: “Space Jam” turns 30 Nov. 16 : The “Harry Potter” film series turns 25

: The “Harry Potter” film series turns 25 Nov. 18 : Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” turns 10

: Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” turns 10 Nov. 19 : The Nintendo Wii turns 20 in the United States

: The Nintendo Wii turns 20 in the United States Nov. 23 : “Moana” turns 10

: “Moana” turns 10 Nov. 24 : “Giant” turns 70

: “Giant” turns 70 Nov. 25: “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” turns 10

12 December Dec. 3 : “Rocky” turns 50

: “Rocky” turns 50 Dec. 7 : “Ocean’s Eleven” (film) turns 25

: “Ocean’s Eleven” (film) turns 25 Dec. 13 : “Jerry Maguire” turns 30

: “Jerry Maguire” turns 30 Dec. 16 : “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” turns 10

: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” turns 10 Dec. 16 : “La La Land” turns 10

: “La La Land” turns 10 Dec. 19 : “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” turns 25

: “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” turns 25 Dec. 19 : “Platoon” turns 40

: “Platoon” turns 40 Dec. 20 : “Scream” turns 30

: “Scream” turns 30 Dec. 20 : “It’s a Wonderful Life” turns 80

: “It’s a Wonderful Life” turns 80 Dec. 25 : 20th anniversary of the death of singer-songwriter and dancer James Brown

: 20th anniversary of the death of singer-songwriter and dancer James Brown Dec. 25 : 30th anniversary of the death of JonBenét Ramsey

: 30th anniversary of the death of JonBenét Ramsey Dec. 25 : 10th anniversary of the death of George Michael

: 10th anniversary of the death of George Michael Dec. 27: 10th anniversary of the death of Carrie Fisher

13 Other anniversaries in 2026 1956 : Yahtzee turns 70

: Yahtzee turns 70 1966: Twister (game) turns 60