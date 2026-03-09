How to eat when you want to feel better

We’ve all had those stretches when our diets drift off course, bit by bit, until everything we put in our mouths feels slightly incomplete or quietly at odds with our wellbeing: the second cold brew on an empty stomach, gulped through a straw on the way to a meeting, leaving your hands trembling at the conference table; the vending machine snacks you’re — understandably — calling dinner while waiting for a friend’s test results at the hospital; the third plate of beige takeout pasta this week because you’re feeling low.

Or maybe it’s making you feel low. You’re not sure anymore.

At a certain point, most of us reach a quiet turning point — not a grand health kick, exactly, just a gentle desire to feel like ourselves again.

That moment came for me earlier this year, after a back-to-back-back trifecta of holidays, sickness and travel. I was on day three of travel-induced “ick,” sitting in an airport Chili’s at 10:30 a.m., eating a cup of enchilada soup with a glass of ice-cold lemon water. It was the only thing within a multi-gate radius — a landscape of breakfast smash burgers and pepperoni pizza bagels — that didn’t make me queasy.

And I’ll be honest: it wasn’t bad. Salty, savory, a hit of citrus.

But as I sat there listening to the second Fleetwood Mac standard in a row over the drone of early-morning baseball from the bar, I realized something surprising: I was excited to get back to my routine.

Healthy eating, for me, isn’t about discipline. Believe me, I’ve tried that tactic. I sped-ran through every trendy diet before I turned 22: low-fat, low-carb, cleanses, “lifestyle resets.”

There were warning signs along the way. I think of the time I went on a date with a guy who rented us a tandem bike on one of the hottest days of the year. I didn’t eat or drink anything beforehand because I wanted to look svelte in my jean shorts and public radio T-shirt (hot). The last thing I remember is my vision tunneling as we descended a gentle slope.

When I came to, I managed to limp to the dining area of a nearby crunchy-granola co-op and pay $7 for a bottle of alkaline water, hoping it might cool me down or fill me up. The guy and I did not go out again.

I wish I could say that was the only time I chased virtue and optimization until I crashed out hard — exhausted, confused and disconnected from my own hunger — but it wasn’t. (It was just the funniest.)

Over the past several years, though, I’ve been relearning a quieter question: not how to look healthy, but how to feel healthy. Not slim. Not ripped. Not optimized.

Just steady.

When you know it’s time to reset

Everyone’s body works a little differently, of course, but I tend to notice I’m ready for a reset when a few things start happening at once:

I wake up feeling sluggish or slightly queasy

My last several meals have been… beige

My routine has been disrupted — travel, late nights, illness

My fridge is full of condiments and nothing else

This isn’t about guilt. It’s simply about noticing when your body or brain is asking for a small refresh — which ties into what I’ve come to believe most about healthy eating: it works best when it’s structural, not moral. That idea isn’t new. Decades of behavioral research show that one of the easiest ways to build habits is by reducing the friction between ourselves and the actions we want to take.

Instead of trying to overhaul your habits, change the environment. It’s much easier to stock a supportive fridge, prep a few flexible building blocks and make healthy food genuinely delicious than it is to rely solely on willpower.

It can also help to center goals that aren’t about weight or calories at all. For me, this season, there are three: calm digestion; steady, non-jittery energy; and — maybe most important — opening the fridge and feeling like a more competent, caring version of myself was there before the hungry one arrived.

Easy, medium, advanced: 3 reset entry points

That’s where a small framework helps. When I’m ready to freshen up my fridge, I tend to work up a loose step ladder depending on my energy and the kind of week I’m having.

Some weeks I do one rung. Some weeks all three.

Easy: Make one chic hydrating drink

For me, that’s a pitcher of iced herbal tea with lemon. Herbal tea may sound a little grandma-ish — and perhaps it is — but it’s also secretly extremely chic. Hydrating, bright and occasionally punchy, it makes a surprisingly satisfying soda or seltzer replacement.

Lately I’ve been cold-brewing a few favorites: Numi Organic’s Yuzu Bancha, Pukka Three Mint and a good chamomile.

Medium: Make (or buy) two good dips

I know how easy it is to slip into the idea that if fruits and vegetables aren’t eaten in their raw, untouched form, they somehow don’t count. Let’s shake that thinking. Getting more produce — and the nutrients it provides — is worthwhile, period. And a good dip can completely transform how much of it you actually eat.

On weeks when I have a little more energy, I try to make two. The first is a savory dip for vegetables — lately carrot and cucumber matchsticks or sugar snap peas. Favorites include Chris Morocco’s tahini-ranch dressing, Alison Roman’s labne with sizzled scallions and chile, Alyse Whitney’s Caesar salad dip (excellent with romaine leaves and radish coins) or simply a lemony hummus from Middle East Bakery & Grocery.

At that point, vegetables really do move from obligation to snack.

The second dip is for fruit — something I rediscovered by leaning into my inner middle-schooler. Stir Greek yogurt with a little honey and cinnamon (and maybe peanut butter powder if you’re feeling adventurous) and serve it with apple slices. A vegan version works just as well: silken tofu or vegan cream cheese blended with coconut cream and a little berry jam, perfect with grapes or berries.

Advanced: Build a “lunch trio”

A few years ago I realized the lunch format that leaves me most satisfied — without putting me to sleep — is a little soup-and-salad mix-and-match situation. Basically, I wanted a Panera-meets-French-bistro moment at my fingertips.

Meal prepping a simple trio on Sundays creates a week of easy lunches:

A protein salad: chicken, tuna, salmon, chickpea or egg salad

chicken, tuna, salmon, chickpea or egg salad A crunchy vegetable salad: French carrot, broccoli, cabbage slaw or triple-bean

French carrot, broccoli, cabbage slaw or triple-bean A brothy or vegetable-forward soup: potato-leek, lentil, squash, miso, black bean or pastina

These days I actually look forward to stepping away from my laptop around 1:00 and deciding what combination I’m in the mood for.

Of course, you don’t have to do all of this. But having just a few extras in the fridge that quietly remind you, Oh right — I took care of Future Me, is a lovely thing to do for yourself.

My 5 favorite reset foods

For me, these are the foods that reliably create the sensation of feeling good.

Citrus, always

Brightness lifts everything — a squeeze of lemon over roasted vegetables, a wedge of lime in sparkling water, an orange eaten standing at the sink.

My seasonal “screw-it vegetable”

I tend to keep a “screw-it” vegetable in the fridge — something I love enough to think, Screw it, I’ll throw a handful of that on. No prep required.

Some seasons it’s arugula, great wilted into pasta, tossed over eggs or layered into a sandwich. Sometimes it’s cucumbers. This season it’s red cabbage, which I’ve shaved into rice bowls, sushi bowls, chilaquiles and quick slaws.

Yours might be shaved carrots, cucumber slices or whatever leafy green you actually want to eat without convincing yourself.

Savory snack plates

Hummus. Olives. Vegetables and dip. Tinned fish with crackers. Nuts.

Variety, brine, crunch, protein. A savory snack plate is deeply satisfying in a way that single snacks rarely are.

Brothy things

Soups that feel restorative rather than heavy: miso, chicken broth, vegetable soups with plenty of herbs and lemon. Something warm, salty and reviving.

Fruit as dessert (and undoing food guilt)

For years, I avoided anything but plain fruit because anything else felt “less healthy.” No surprise: I never really learned to love fruit. Once I started actually having fun with it, that changed. Roasted fruit with yogurt. Apples dipped in cinnamon honey yogurt. Dried mango that tears like jerky between your teeth. Smoothies made with roasted berries.

Right now? Frozen chocolate-covered berries from the grocery store.

Healthy eating got much easier once fruit stopped being a moral test.