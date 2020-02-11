George Conway: We might have to impeach President Trump a second time

We might have to impeach President Donald Trump again following his own Friday Night Massacre, George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said.

"With essentially no pretense about why he was doing it, the president brazenly retaliated Friday against two witnesses who gave truthful testimony in the House's impeachment inquiry," Conway wrote Monday in The Washington Post .

Conway, a lawyer and the co-founder of an anti-Trump conservative super PAC called the Lincoln Project, focused on Trump's firing of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Lt. Col Alexander Vindman and Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman. Alexander Vindman and Sondland both testified against Trump in the House impeachment inquiry. Yevgeny Vindman is the brother of Alexander Vindman.

In fact, Conway said Trump had already admitted to retaliating against Alexander Vindman when he tweeted Monday that "he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my 'perfect' calls incorrectly, & was given a horrendous report by his superior."

The firings of Sondland and the Vindmans "ought to be impeachable," because the president effectively punished witnesses "for complying with subpoenas and giving truthful testimony about presidential misconduct," according to Conway.

The lawyer also warned that "Trump's narcissism won't allow him to put anyone else's interests above his own, including the nation's. Indeed, he can't even distinguish between his interests and the nation's — and doesn't need to, according to his lawyers and now the judgment of the Senate."

Trump was impeached last year over allegations that he abused the powers of his office by withholding $391 million in military aid from Ukraine as he sought investigations into his political rivals. Vindman testified that it was "improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent." Sondland confirmed a quid pro quo during his testimony, claiming that "everyone was in the loop."

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence who testified that Trump's call to Ukraine was "unusual and inappropriate," is expected to leave her role ahead of schedule .

Conway has been an outspoken critic of Trump despite being married to the president's former campaign manager. He described Trump as "racist to the core" in July after the president said four congresswomen of color should "go back" to their countries of origin. He also rebuked a letter written by Trump's White House in an effort to dismiss the impeachment hearings as "trash" in October.

In announcing the creation of the Lincoln Project, Conway wrote with fellow co-founders Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson that "our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort" with Democrats in opposition of Trump's alleged misconduct.