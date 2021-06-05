Several states including California may be poised to fully reopen this month or next, but June is still the perfect time for streaming marathons in bed, if you want it to be. And with dozens of new shows and movies dropping this month, Netflix sure makes bed-bingeing sound like the better option. From captivating nature documentaries that may even tempt you to go outside, to queer love stories that are perfect for Pride Month and all months, Netflix has got you covered.

But first, before saying hello to the streaming platform's exciting new titles, say goodbye to the ones that are leaving. If you were looking for it these past couple days, cult classic "Hannibal" seasons 1-3 left Netflix on June 4, despite ongoing rumors the platform is considering adopting the NBC drama for a fourth season. Hipster sketch comedy series "Portlandia" will also leave Netflix on June 9.

But the bulk of the disappearing Netflix titles aren't leaving until June 30, giving you a bit more time for one last "Back to the Future" marathon — or, if you enjoyed "Cruella" on Disney+, consider Emma Stone's earlier work in "Crazy Stupid Love," alongside her "La La Land" costar Ryan Gosling and Steve Carrell. And if recent shifts toward post-pandemic normalcy have you feeling nostalgic, indulge in a classic "Land Before Time" rewatch with your favorite animated dinosaurs, or some "Twilight Zone," if you're curious as to the origins of the recently cancelled modern adaptation.

When Netflix titles are gone, they're gone, meaning it's your last chance to find out what David Fincher's "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" is actually about, or better yet, discover what your pets are up to when you're not home in animated family comedy "Secret Life of Pets." But if you're ready for new, read on for the exciting Netflix originals that start streaming this month.

"Breaking Boundaries: the Science of Our Planet," June 4

Based on Johan Rockström and Owen Gaffney's book of the same name, "Breaking Boundaries," streaming now, is Netflix's third project with nature historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough. But this isn't necessarily your typical, peaceful nature documentary. It's an urgent and scientific wake-up call, exposing how humanity has pushed conditions on Earth beyond what have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, and highlighting how we're at a critical point for its survival — and ours.

"Feel Good" Season 2, June 4

This British comedy drama, formerly airing on BBC but adopted by Netflix for a second and final season, follows the budding relationship between Mae (Mae Martin), a lesbian comedian and struggling former drug addict, and George (Charlotte Ritchie), a straight-presenting woman who remains uncomfortable telling friends and family about her relationship with Mae. Season 2 will pick up after Mae's relapse at the end of last season, as she tries to reconnect with George and confront her own past. The show has been widely praised for its candid and fun portrayal of the minefield that is gender, sexuality and dating.

"Sweet Tooth," June 4

A new fantasy series adopted by Jeff Lemire's "Vertigo" comic, "Sweet Tooth" follows the story of Gus, a boy who's half-human and half-deer in his search for his lost mother in a post-apocalyptic world, 10 years after an event called "The Great Crumble." Starring Christian Convery as Gus, "Sweet Tooth" tells a story that's achingly familiar to a real-life world thrown into catastrophe by a global pandemic, as it follows the continued impacts of a virus that led to the mass birth of human-deer hybrids like Gus.

"Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats," June 5

Hosted by famous Dutch cat Abatutu who is voiced by Nicolette Kluijver, "Kitty Love" is a documentary celebrating the day-to-day lives of a group of Dutch cats. Netflix promises the documentary will feature the cats' "finest and friskiest moments," so ailurophiles — you're in for a treat.

"Awake," June 9

"Awake" is the story of Jill (Gina Rodriguez), a troubled former soldier and her fight to save her family, herself, and the world around her. A mysterious catastrophe has wiped out all electronics, and also, puzzlingly rendered humans unable to sleep. Scientists must discover a cure in a nightmarish race against time, all while Jill must decide whether to sacrifice everything to save the world.

"Lupin" Part 2, June 11

"Part 2" will pick up where the hit French thriller series left off, as Arsène Lupin (Omar Sy), the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, sets out to avenge his father, a chauffeur to the Pelligrinis, who are the wealthiest family in France. Arsène's father was accused by the Pelligrinis of stealing a diamond necklace owned by Marie Antoinette, and died in prison as a result. "Lupin: Part 2" will follow the last season's cliffhanger, as Arsène seeks a new ally and tries to expose Hubert Pelligrini's (Hervé Pierre) crimes. "Lupin" was created by George Kay, the creator of "Killing Eve," and a modern adaptation of French writer Maurice LeBlanc's early 20th century novels.

"Picture a Scientist," June 13

A timely new documentary that offers a case study of three women in STEM professions, "Picture a Scientist" exposes ongoing, persistent stigma toward female scientists in their places of work. The documentary follows the lives of biologist Nancy Hopkins, geologist Jane Willenbring, and chemist Raychelle Burks, as they navigate workplace harassment, discrimination, and the gender pay gap in their male-dominated industries. Filmmakers Sharon Shattuck and Ian Cheney spoke with Salon last year about the shocking and frustrating inequalities highlighted by their documentary.

"Penguin Town," June 16

As its name would suggest, "Penguin Town" is an adorable documentary chronicling the story of endangered penguins flocking together in a town in South Africa, as they find mates, raise a family, and interact with the human locals. The documentary series produced by Patton Oswalt promises to be the feel-good summer show we all need.

"Good on Paper," June 23

Stand-up comedian Andrea Singer (Iliza Shlesinger) has put dating on the backburner for years — until she meets the seemingly perfect Dennis (Ryan Hansen). Dennis checks all the boxes, but Andrea and her friends have their doubts, and are determined to find the truth in this star-studded comedy written by Iliza Shlesinger, and based on a "(mostly) true story." Directed by Kimmy Gatewood, who's previously directed "The Baby-Sitters Club" and "Girls5eva," the movie will also feature appearances from comedian Margaret Cho, as well as supermodel Taylor Hill and "Bachelor" nation superstar Tyler Cameron.

"The Ice Road," June 25

Starring Liam Neeson and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, the writer of "Jumanji" and "Armageddon," "The Ice Road" is the thrilling story of a seemingly impossible rescue mission of Canadian diamond miners, when their mine collapses and entraps them. Neeson, who plays a big-rig ice road driver, takes it upon himself to rescue the miners amid a massive storm, among other terrifying conditions.

"Sex/Life," June 25

Based on B.B. Easton's novel "44 Chapters About 4 Men," "Sex/Life" is the story of a not-so-typical love triangle between a suburban mother (Sarah Shahi), her husband (Mike Vogel), and her wild past. According to Netflix, the new original comedy-drama series promises to be a wild and provocative glimpse into "female identity and desire."

Here's everything else coming to Netflix this month:

June 1

"Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme"

"Abduction"

"American Outlaws"

"Bad Teacher"

"Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know"

"CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play"

"Cradle 2 the Grave"

"Flipped"

"Fools Rush In"

"Happy Endings" Season 1-3

"I Am Sam"

"Love Jones"

"Million Dollar Baby"

"Ninja Assassin"

"Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen"

"Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen"

"Stand by Me"

"Starsky & Hutch"

"Streets of Fire"

"Swordfish"

"The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog" Season 1

"The Best Man"

"The Big Lebowski"

"The Wedding Guest"

"The Wind"

"What Women Want"

June 2

"2 Hearts"

"Alone" Season 7

"Carnaval"

"Kim's Convenience" Season 5

June 3

"Alan Saldaña: Locked Up"

"Creator's File: GOLD"

"Dancing Queens"

"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie" Part 1 / Part 2

"Summertime" Season 2

June 4

"Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet"

"Feel Good" Season 2

"Sweet Tooth"

"Trippin' with the Kandasamys"

"Xtreme"

June 5

"Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats"

June 7

"Vampire Academy"

June 9

"Awake"

"Fresh, Fried & Crispy"

"L.A.'s Finest: LA's Finest" Season 2

"Tragic Jungle"

June 10

"A Haunted House 2"

"Camellia Sisters"

"Locombianos"

June 11

"Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)" Season 2

"Lupin" Part 2

"Skater Girl"

"Trese"

"Wish Dragon"

June 13

"The Devil Below"

"Picture a Scientist"

June 14

"Elite Short Stories"

June 15

"FTA"

"Unwind Your Mind"

"Let's Eat"

"Life of Crime"

"Power Rangers Dino Fury" Season 1

"Rhyme Time Town" Season 2

"Sir! No Sir!"

"Workin' Moms" Season 5

June 16

"Lowriders"

"Penguin Town"

"Silver Skates"

June 17

"Black Summer" Season 2

"The Gift" Season 3

"Hospital Playlist" Season 2

"Katla"

"Silver Linings Playbook"

June 18

"A Family"

"Elite" Season 4

"Fatherhood"

"Jagame Thandhiram"

"The Rational Life"

"The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals"

June 19

"Nevertheless"

June 22

"This Is Pop"

June 23

"Good on Paper"

"The House of Flowers: The Movie"

"Murder by the Coast"

"Too Hot to Handle" Season 2

June 24

"Godzilla Singular Point"

"The Naked Director" Season 2

"The Seventh Day"

"Sisters on Track"

June 25

"The A List" Season 2

"The Ice Road"

"Sex/Life"

June 26

"Wonder Boy"

June 28

"Killing Them Softly"

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement"

June 29

"StarBeam" Season 4

June 30

"America: The Motion Picture"

"Lying and Stealing"

"Sophie: A Murder in West Cork"