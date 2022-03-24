No baking is required to make this 5-ingredient chocolate truffle pie

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious.

When you're lowering the bar, I say, just keep on lowering it.

Several years ago, I made a big batch of fancy-looking, cocoa-dusted chocolate truffles to share with loved ones on Valentine's Day. I marveled at how easy and delicious they were — and then I never made them again.

When an intense craving for those exact truffles recently hit me, I walked into the kitchen with every intention of recreating the same magic. Then I recalled the bother of waiting for the chocolate to get firm, but not too firm. I remembered how messy my chocolate- and cocoa-covered hands had gotten. And I said, nah.

Maybe, instead, I could make the truffle recipe, put it in a pan and cut the final product into squares. On second thought, I could just pour everything into a graham cracker crust and call it a day — which is exactly what I give you now.

I usually have a pre-made graham cracker crust lurking somewhere in my kitchen for last-minute desserts — it's a life-saver. Thankfully, the Keebler elves came though on this one.

To make my decadent chocolate truffle pie, simply melt some butter, cream and dark chocolate together; pour the mixture into the shell; pop it in the fridge for an hour or so; and you're done. Seriously, it's that easy.

A luxurious pie with only 5 ingredients, no baking and no mess (impeccably clean hands)? This just may be the new can't miss weeknight dessert.

***

Recipe: Easy Chocolate Truffle Pie

Inspired by Ghirardelli

Yields 8 servings Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 10 minutes

Ingredients 1/3 cup heavy cream

6 tablespoons salted butter

1 3/4 cups bittersweet chocolate chips

1/3 cup of unsweetened cocoa

1 pre-made graham cracker crust Directions Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the cream and bring to a low simmer. Add the chocolate chips and stir until everything is completely melted and smooth. Remove the mixture from the heat and pour into the pie crust. Refrigerate and chill at least 1 hour. Before serving, dust generously with cocoa though a sieve or tea strainer. Serve with whipped cream, if you like.

Cook's Notes

When picking bittersweet chocolate chips, I love to reach for Ghirardelli 60% Cacao.

