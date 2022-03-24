No baking is required to make this 5-ingredient chocolate truffle pie

When you're lowering the bar, I say, just keep on lowering it.
Several years ago, I made a big batch of fancy-looking, cocoa-dusted chocolate truffles to share with loved ones on Valentine's Day. I marveled at how easy and delicious they were — and then I never made them again.
When an intense craving for those exact truffles recently hit me, I walked into the kitchen with every intention of recreating the same magic. Then I recalled the bother of waiting for the chocolate to get firm, but not too firm. I remembered how messy my chocolate- and cocoa-covered hands had gotten. And I said, nah.
Maybe, instead, I could make the truffle recipe, put it in a pan and cut the final product into squares. On second thought, I could just pour everything into a graham cracker crust and call it a day — which is exactly what I give you now.
I usually have a pre-made graham cracker crust lurking somewhere in my kitchen for last-minute desserts — it's a life-saver. Thankfully, the Keebler elves came though on this one.
To make my decadent chocolate truffle pie, simply melt some butter, cream and dark chocolate together; pour the mixture into the shell; pop it in the fridge for an hour or so; and you're done. Seriously, it's that easy.
A luxurious pie with only 5 ingredients, no baking and no mess (impeccably clean hands)? This just may be the new can't miss weeknight dessert.
***
Recipe: Easy Chocolate Truffle Pie
Inspired by Ghirardelli
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- 6 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 3/4 cups bittersweet chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup of unsweetened cocoa
- 1 pre-made graham cracker crust
Directions
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the cream and bring to a low simmer. Add the chocolate chips and stir until everything is completely melted and smooth.
- Remove the mixture from the heat and pour into the pie crust.
- Refrigerate and chill at least 1 hour.
- Before serving, dust generously with cocoa though a sieve or tea strainer. Serve with whipped cream, if you like.
Cook's Notes
When picking bittersweet chocolate chips, I love to reach for Ghirardelli 60% Cacao.
