This butter-soaked lobster roll has a decadent secret ingredient

These lobster rolls shine with sweet chunks of fresh lobster meat tossed in a mixture of celery, red onions, thyme, and mayonnaise. Split-top hot dog buns slathered with cannabis-infused butter adds a delicious twist to this summertime classic.
Suggested dosage: Approximately 52 milligrams of THC per recipe; serving; Approximately 13 milligrams THC per serving; 21% THC.
Recipe: Classic Lobster Rolls with Cannabis-Infused Butter
By Jazmine Moore, Green Panther Chef
Ingredients
3 (11/4 pounds each) fresh live Maine lobsters (about 2 cups of meat)
1/2 cup finely diced celery
1/2 cup finely diced red onion
1/2 cup mayonnaise, homemade or store-bought
1/2 tablespoon fresh minced thyme
1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons cannabis-infused unsalted butter, melted, homemade or store-bought
4 New England–style split-top hot dog buns
Microgreens
Lemon wedges
Directions
- Place a large bowl of ice water near your cooking area. Place a rimmed baking sheet near the ice-water bath.
- To steam the lobsters: Fill a large stockpot with 2 inches of salted water. Bring to a boil. Using tongs, carefully lower the lobsters, one at a time, headfirst into the boiling water. Cover the pot and return the water to a boil, about 4 minutes. Steam until the outer shells of the lobsters turn bright red and an internal temperature of the lobster meat reaches 135°F, about 9 minutes.
- Using tongs, carefully plunge the lobsters into the ice-water bath for about 2 minutes, replenishing the ice in the bowl of water as necessary. Transfer the chilled lobsters to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining lobsters.
- Remove the meat from the lobsters and cut into ½-inch chunks. Pat the lobster meat dry with paper towels, then transfer to a medium bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator until the meat is very cold, about 2 hours.
- In a separate large bowl, stir together the celery, red onions, mayonnaise, thyme, and lemon juice until well combined. Fold in the lobster meat. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.
- To grill the buns: Preheat a skillet over medium-low heat. Brush the outside of each bun with the cannabis-infused butter and grill until golden brown, about 2 minutes on each side.
- To assemble: Evenly divide the lobster meat mixture among the buns and top with microgreens, to taste. Serve with a lemon wedge, a bowl of chowder or chips and pickles on the side.
Cook's Notes
Variation: Serve the lobster meat mixture on 8 toasted mini potato rolls, such as Martin's, for the perfect-party appetizer.
Note: If you can't find microgreens, an alternative garnish is lining each bun with 1 to 2 lettuce leaves before adding the lobster salad.
