This butter-soaked lobster roll has a decadent secret ingredient

These lobster rolls shine with sweet chunks of fresh lobster meat tossed in a mixture of celery, red onions, thyme, and mayonnaise. Split-top hot dog buns slathered with cannabis-infused butter adds a delicious twist to this summertime classic.

Suggested dosage: Approximately 52 milligrams of THC per recipe; serving; Approximately 13 milligrams THC per serving; 21% THC.

Recipe: Classic Lobster Rolls with Cannabis-Infused Butter

By Jazmine Moore, Green Panther Chef

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 12 minutes Cook Time 40 minutes, plus 2 hours of chilling

Ingredients 3 (11/4 pounds each) fresh live Maine lobsters (about 2 cups of meat) 1/2 cup finely diced celery 1/2 cup finely diced red onion 1/2 cup mayonnaise, homemade or store-bought 1/2 tablespoon fresh minced thyme 1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice Salt and freshly ground black pepper 2 tablespoons cannabis-infused unsalted butter, melted, homemade or store-bought 4 New England–style split-top hot dog buns Microgreens Lemon wedges





Directions Place a large bowl of ice water near your cooking area. Place a rimmed baking sheet near the ice-water bath. To steam the lobsters: Fill a large stockpot with 2 inches of salted water. Bring to a boil. Using tongs, carefully lower the lobsters, one at a time, headfirst into the boiling water. Cover the pot and return the water to a boil, about 4 minutes. Steam until the outer shells of the lobsters turn bright red and an internal temperature of the lobster meat reaches 135°F, about 9 minutes. Using tongs, carefully plunge the lobsters into the ice-water bath for about 2 minutes, replenishing the ice in the bowl of water as necessary. Transfer the chilled lobsters to the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining lobsters. Remove the meat from the lobsters and cut into ½-inch chunks. Pat the lobster meat dry with paper towels, then transfer to a medium bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator until the meat is very cold, about 2 hours. In a separate large bowl, stir together the celery, red onions, mayonnaise, thyme, and lemon juice until well combined. Fold in the lobster meat. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper. To grill the buns: Preheat a skillet over medium-low heat. Brush the outside of each bun with the cannabis-infused butter and grill until golden brown, about 2 minutes on each side. To assemble: Evenly divide the lobster meat mixture among the buns and top with microgreens, to taste. Serve with a lemon wedge, a bowl of chowder or chips and pickles on the side.









Cook's Notes Variation: Serve the lobster meat mixture on 8 toasted mini potato rolls, such as Martin's, for the perfect-party appetizer. Note: If you can't find microgreens, an alternative garnish is lining each bun with 1 to 2 lettuce leaves before adding the lobster salad.

