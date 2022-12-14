Howard Stern is over "whiny" Harry and Meghan, but has a choice 4-letter word to describe Charles

Howard Stern is not a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest Netflix release.

During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM show, the outspoken shock jock lambasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's six-part, tell-all docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," which delves into the couple's early beginnings, their controversies with the British media and their eventual decision to part ways with the British royal family.

"It's been painful. I don't — I wouldn't stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b***hes," Stern said of the royal couple, per Mediaite. "I gotta tell you man, I just don't get it."

In conversation with his co-host Robin Quivers, Stern sympathized with Prince Harry's clash with the British royal family, specifically mentioning the unjust treatment his mother, Princess Diana, received prior to her tragic death.

"I don't know what this prince — I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother. They treated her like s**t," Stern said. "She really was like, just — that Prince Charles was such a f**king c*nt to Lady Diana."

Stern continued, "And I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that. So you got my empathy there. But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about 'wah wah wah, and they don't like me' and she wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man, you know, it's just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, 'We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.' And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It's like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?"

Stern also criticized the couple's bombshell departure, suggesting that their life in Buckingham Palace "looks pretty terrific to me."

"If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work . . . I could live my whole life in that palace, in the grounds. 'Cause you know, I live in my house. I haven't left in three years. It doesn't seem like prison to me. You know, and then you got butlers and cars and food and — f**k you!"

At the end of the episode, Stern shared his thoughts on the future of Harry and Meghan's relationship:

"You know, I think he's eventually not gonna dig her," Stern claimed. "I'm telling you."