Howard Stern voiced his anger about the shocking leak of the Supreme Court draft to overturn the landmark decision established in Roe v. Wade.

In a Tuesday episode of his Sirius XM radio show, the outspoken shock jock said he was "livid" after hearing the news, which broke late Monday, and questioned how anyone could vote to nullify the 1973 decision.

"If guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem," Stern claimed, via Mediaite. "How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don't want them don't raise these kids and then we're stuck with them."

Stern's co-host Robin Quivers added that abortion clinics "would be as plentiful as porta johns" if the issue at hand concerned men's health rights.

"The people who are anti-abortion, they don't give to charity, they don't raise these kids. I don't know who they think is going to raise them," Stern added. "Men were ready to tear this country down because we asked them to wear a mask, let alone have some baby they don't want."

He then called out the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade: Samuel Alito, who penned the draft opinion, along with Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

"They can raise those babies that they want."

"How did we get to this point?" Stern asked. "How much more are we going to take? How much more of this bulls**t that some hillbilly in South Dakota gets a more important vote 'cause he lives in South Dakota?"

"Let me tell you something. Here's what I say," he continued. "All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want."

