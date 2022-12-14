Amid the holiday season , there's no greater joy than cozying up with your favorite seasonal dessert and a warm cup of tea . Whether your beverage of choice is herbal, black, oolong or green, Trader Joe's has got you covered with its assortment of delicious teas — both bagged and loose leaf!

Salon Food previously compiled a list of staff recommendations for a few tried-and-trusted products to help make tea drinking more fun. Now, we're compiling a list of the seven must-buy teas to pick up from our favorite California-based retailer.

This list adds to Salon Food's growing library of supermarket guides. If your go-to morning pick-me-up is coffee , check out the 6 best coffee to pick up from Trader Joe's right now .

01 Harvest Blend Herbal Tea According to TJ's, this limited-time-only tea "foretells leaves falling, apple picking, wind whistling, and fire crackling." Yes, the Harvest Blend Herbal Tea is technically a fall-inspired tea, since it flaunts some of fall's signature flavors, including cinnamon, ginger, apple and "a sweet-spicy lingering finish." But it's also great for the winter season, especially alongside fresh-baked gingerbread, fruit crumble or cake. "Brew a cup and head out to the pumpkin patch or take a walk in the brisk fall weather," TJ's recommends, although a fresh cup of tea can also be enjoyed prior to heading out to your local winter wonderland. "Naturally caffeine free, it invigorates the senses with vibrant apple aromas and soothes the stomach and soul with rich, ginger-cinnamon warmth." If you're looking to amp the spice of your tea, check out TJ's recipe for a Spiced Harvest Tea, which calls for 8 ounces of TJ's Lemon Ginger Echinacea Juice Blend, warmed, and 1 bag of TJ's Harvest Blend Herbal Tea.

02 Organic Ginger Turmeric Herbal Tea Adding to the list of herbal tea options is TJ's Organic Ginger Turmeric Herbal Tea, which is a soothing amalgamation of ginger, turmeric, licorice root, orange peel, orange oil and black pepper — which TJ's notes is all 100% organic! Not only is this tea tasty, it's also incredibly healthy and revitalizing. Both ginger and turmeric are known to decrease inflammation, relieve chronic pain, reduce nausea and boost immunity, making this tea the perfect beverage for when you're feeling under the weather. "The ginger will revitalize, while the turmeric awakens with its aromatic quality. Sound inviting?" TJ's beckons. "Then, we invite you to experience a cup for yourself."

03 Organic Herbal Supplement: Detox Cleansing Blend In the same vein as TJ's Organic Ginger Turmeric Herbal Tea, TJ's Organic Herbal Supplement is a great drink to enjoy both in sickness and in health. This healing tea consists of sarsaparilla root, ginger, licorice root, cinnamon, burdock root, juniper berry, black pepper, dandelion root, clove oil and cinnamon bark oil. "Not to be dramatic but I am obsessed with this tea. I've tried so many different 'cleansing' teas and found them all to be heinous tasting," wrote Instagram blogger @mrs_traderjoes. "This one is a simple herbal blend that tastes like any other tea. It has a little hint of spice that jazzes up the entire blend, which is a nice addition."

04 Maple Espresso Black Tea This seasonal drink meshes both tea and coffee into one caffeine-packed drink. Per TJ's, its Maple Espresso Black Tea Blend is made with a blend of black & herbal tea leaves, natural maple flavor and ground espresso beans. "Hot, iced, or mixed with milk (or your favorite non-dairy alternative), Trader Joe's Maple Espresso Black Tea Blend sets a new standard for seasonal drinks."

05 Mango Flavored Black Tea TJ's specialty tea flaunts full-flavored black teas from some of the world's most renowned tea-growing places — including central Africa; Assam, India; and Indonesia — alongside tropical mango flavors. The final blend is delicious both hot or cold (be sure to steep the tea hot before cooling for the most robust taste). It can also be enjoyed on its own or alongside your favorite sweet treats!

06 Organic Cold Brew Black Tea Concentrate Made with black tea, filtered water, and a bit of citric acid, TJ's Organic Cold Brew Black Tea Concentrate is best enjoyed with cold or hot water for a delicious, reinvigorating beverage. "Add one part Organic Cold Brew Black Tea Concentrate to seven parts water, and you've got yourself a crispy, refreshing glass (or cup) of tea," TJ's writes.