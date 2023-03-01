From Chris Rock live to a Waco siege docuseries, here's what's new on Netflix in March

While some welcome basketball with the arrival of March, it's also time for the Oscars.

But how many nominated films have you watched? With a total of 16 nominations for its original films, Netflix could be a good place to start.

Swiss filmmaker Edward Berger's adaption of the classic World War I novel "All Quiet on the Western Front" boasts half of those nominations, including Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. Some might still favor the pre-code 1930 adaption, but the nine nods and German-language adaptation make this one worth checking out.

Also worth a watch (or re-watch) is Rian Johnson's comic murder mystery "Glass Onion," nominated for its droll screenplay and following in the footsteps of "Knives Out." The director is on a roll with "Poker Face" over on Peacock, and his penchant for using big-name guest stars in colorful roles – delivering pop culture references and witty dialogue – wins him plenty of love.

Netflix's other nominations include Ana de Armas in the beleaguered Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde," Alejandro Iñárritu's surreal "Bardo" for cinematography and Best Animated Feature Film for Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio."

For more escapist fare, Netflix adds the globe-trotting "The Hangover" this month – and both sequels – for a truly debauched movie marathon of manchildren.

Below, check out the best new movies, TV shows and documentaries debut this month.

01 "Furies" ("Thanh Soi"), Coming soon A follow-up to Vietnam's highest grossing film ever, "Furie," this prequel tells the story of how a young woman became a famous criminal in '90s Saigon. Originally the antagonist in "Furie," the prequel rewinds to show the backstory for Thanh Sói. Veronica Ngo, recently in "The Old Guard," "Da 5 Bloods" and Hulu's "The Princess," was the first to play the role of Thanh Sói, but passes the baton to newcomer Dong Anh Quynh, and instead takes on the roles of director and producer. Not only is "Furies" action-packed but it also examines whta may turn a person to become a villain.

02 "Cheat," March 1 Unconventional is the best way to describe this new British quiz show hosted by actor Danny Dyer. On "Cheat," four players compete to win a cash prize, but unlike other game shows, it's not just about what you know — it's also about how well you can cheat. Contestants are rewarded for lying, bluffing and, as the British say, "blagging" their way through the questions. As long as they don't get caught.

03 "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," March 4 Netflix is stepping into the realm of live streaming with an upcoming Chris Rock stand-up special, "Selective Outrage." Not only will this be Netflix's first-ever live-streamed global event (the recent SAG Awards were livestreamed on YouTube), but it's also the first opportunity for Rock to speak about the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap — at least on such a huge stage. Watch the special 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PT to watch it all unfold.

04 "You" Season 4: Part 2, March 9 In the first half of the season, Joe (Penn Badgley) promises to be his best self, becoming an English professor (with no college degree himself) in London, getting entwined in a friend group of rich elites and then watching them get picked off one-by-one. Now that we know who the "eat the rich" killer is, and we know that that same person knows who Joe is, it's only a matter of time before things get messier. And, apparently, before Love (Victoria Pedretti) returns, in spirit, to torment our least favorite main character.

05 "The Glory" Part 2, March 10 This addictive (but brutal) South Korean series follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a woman who survives horrific abuse — enough to make you have to look away from the screen — at the hands of a group of bullies in high school. Dong-eun has waited decades to put her elaborate revenge plans into motion – which includes learning how to play Go – and all of her work could come to fruition in the conclusion to this limited series. The first half of thedrama ranked third on the list of most streamed non-English shows the week that it was released.

06 "Luther: The Fallen Sun," March 10 A continuation of the "Luther" series that ended in 2019, "Luther: The Fallen Sun" stars Idris Elba, reprising his role as the brilliant, but obsessive and impulsive, London police detective John Luther. At the end of the series, the detective landed in prison after pushing boundaries a bit too far. The film, however, picks up with him breaking out. Why? To hunt down a serial killer and solve the case that's been tormenting him.

07 "Outlast," March 10 The lone wolf is a classic trope, and can be easily found in existing survival reality shows. "Outlast," though, is turning this on its head. In the series, 16 competitors are fighting to see who can survive the longest in the Alaskan wilderness, all aiming for the prize of one million dollars. The catch is that all 16 of the competitors are professed lone wolves who aren't told until they arrive that they have to be a part of a team in order to win.

08 "Money Shot: The Pornhub Story," March 15 Pornhub has been the center of scandal and lawsuits, said to be enabling and turning a blind eye to sexual assault, sex trafficking and the exploitation of minors. "Money Shot: The Pornhub Story" not only offers a deep dive into the history, successes and scandals of the website, but also discusses the morality of user-uploaded pornography. Directed by Suzanne Hillinger, the documentary features interviews with performers, activists and past employees of the company.

09 "Shadow and Bone" Season 2, March 16 "Shadow and Bone," adapted from Leigh Bardugo's book series of the same name, is returning with a new season based on the second book in the series, "Siege and Storm." The first season introduced viewers to Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), an orphan and mapmaker who discovered that her powers are the only ones that can save her home. After last season's fight with their enemy leader General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), the new episodes begin with Alina and her best friend Mal (Archie Renaux) on the run, but continuing with their quest.

10 "Waco: American Apocalypse," March 22 Directed by acclaimed "Night Stalker" filmmaker Tiller Russell, "Waco: American Apocalypse" is an immersive three-part documentary series detailing the 51-day face-off between cult leader David Koresh and the federal government in Waco,Texas in 1993. The series, set to release on the anniversary of the tragic event, features interviews with individuals who were present both inside and outside of the Mount Carmel compound from February to April 1993, including Koresh's former followers, an FBI sniper and the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit Chief, among others. Also included are recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, raw news footage never released to the American public and FBI recordings.

11 "The Night Agent," March 23 Based on a book of the same name, "The Night Agent" follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), an FBI agent whose job mostly consists of sitting in the basement of the White House monitoring a phone line that never rings. But then it does. What follows is the uncovering of a conspiracy involving a mole in the White House that, according to the trailer, "runs deeper than you realize. From "The Shield" and "S.W.A.T." creator Shawn Ryan.

12 "Kill Boksoon," March 31 Gil Boksoon (Jeon Do-yeon, "Crash Course in Romance"), an assassin referred to as "Kill" Boksoon by those who know about her, has a 100% success rate on contract killings. But she also has a teenage daughter waiting at home. For Boksoon, being a single mom is harder than her dangerous, unusual job. Until she gets into a kill or be killed confrontation just before she's supposed to renew her contract with the company.

