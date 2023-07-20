"CMT pulled a Bud Light": Jason Aldean's controversial song removed, and conservatives are angry

Several right-wing commentators are ardently defending Jason Aldean after Country Music Television (CMT) removed Aldean's music video for his song "Try That in a Small Town," which has been widely accused of containing pro-gun and pro-lynching lyrics.

As the title suggests, the lyrics warn off any social justice seekers who might curse at cops or stomp on a flag to steer clear. At one point he even sings, "Got a gun that my grandad gave me / They say one day they're going to round up."

Although Aldean has denied the accusations — calling them "meritless" and "dangerous" in a tweet posted Tuesday — many feel that the video's primary filming location suggests otherwise. Several scenes were shot at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where a Black man named Henry Choate was lynched in 1927. The courthouse was also the site of the 1946 Columbia Race Riot.

"'Try That In A Small Town,' for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences," Aldean wrote in his Twitter defense. "My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to – that's what this song is about."

While several critics have condemned Aldean's lyrics, saying it's a "heinous song calling for racist violence," conservatives have only intensified their support for the 46-year-old country singer and the message behind his recent single. GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been dubbed "The C.E.O. of Anti-Woke, Inc." by The New Yorker, complained that Aldean's tune was "immediately sacrificed at the altar of censorship & cancellation."

"These are the same people who cheer songs like 'Cop Killer' & the glorification of sex and violence in hip-hop," Ramaswamy wrote. "Stand strong against these hypocrites and opportunist frauds, @Jason_Aldean. It'd be a real shame if the song hits #1. We'll do our part & play it at our rallies."

Colorado Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert joined Aldean's support train, tweeting, "The iTunes charts have spoken — Jason Aldean's 'Try That In A Small Town' is number one. Whenever they try and censor us, we only go stronger. Time for CMT to get the Bud Light treatment," referring the right-wing boycott of Bud Light after its partnership with a trans activist. Boebert previously tweeted Tuesday that Aldean "put everything that is on our minds to music. Everyone needs to listen to this song and just reflect on how far this great nation has fallen — but realize that WE THE PEOPLE can get it all back and MORE!"

Similarly, South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem posted a video Wednesday saying she was "so impressed" with Aldean's song and had "hoped the video would be shot in South Dakota."

"I am shocked by what I'm seeing in this country with people attempting to cancel this song and cancel Jason and his beliefs," Noem continued in her video. "Him and Brittany are outspoken about their love for law and order and for their love of this country, and I'm just grateful for them."

Brittany Aldean also came to her husband's defense on Instagram, writing, "Media . . . it's the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive [narrative]. How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought."

In the same vein as right-wing lawmakers, conservative pundits congratulated Aldean for unapologetically standing by his song: "Good for Jason Aldean not backing down on this idiotic non-troversy," tweeted conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro. "Never apologize for your perspective based on the bad-faith trollery of the Twitterverse."

MAGA influencer Ryan Fournier also tweeted "This is the Jason Aldean video that CMT pulled for being 'too controversial.' This song represents me and millions of others. CMT pulled a Bud Light and we won't forget."