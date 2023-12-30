The 10 best TV episodes of 2023, from an unforgettable wedding to an unbelievable courtroom

If forcefully compelled to describe the state of television in 2023 in one word, it would be . . . serviceable. Past years would have demanded a term lamenting Peak TV's glut, but that blimp is contracting. Sadly, this decrease isn't happening in time for people to discover some outstanding shows that were canceled along with the dreck, one of which made this year-end list.

We're going to be hungry for the rich creativity powering those series next year, when we won't have "Barry" or "Succession" to consider anymore — or, really, many great shows that strove to extend the so-called Platinum era of prestige TV.

But to push aside my highfalutin' critics spectacles for a moment, there are still plenty of fine crowd-pleasers around, many of which are enjoyable as a whole without turning out any single episode that distinguishes it as extraordinary. "Drops of God" on Apple TV+ is not for everyone, but it's a gorgeously chilled masterwork focused on a contest to inherit the legacy of an oenophile. "Survival of the Thickest" is a lot more accessible, and isn't on this list either but I am not ashamed to say I rewatched the full season twice. "What We Do in the Shadows" is still reliably entertaining. The last season of "Picard" slaps, "The Gilded Age" is a glittery, vapid delight, and "Reacher" is a solid ride. None of those made my top 10.

Then again, a lot of other great shows didn't either. "Yellowjackets" fans, don't get mad — there's a certain episode that's popped up on a lot of other year-end lists, but I am behind. Maybe I'll catch up over winter break.

That brings us to the usual annual disclaimers: Evaluations like this are highly subjective and must acknowledge that one person can't see every show. If your favorite episode doesn't show up here, that doesn't negate its greatness. Maybe I haven't watched it yet. Maybe I forgot about it. Maybe we simply disagree. It's allowed!

At least I was able to pull out a Top 10 that includes a few rogue selections along with the episode fellow critics likely crowned 2023 TV's finest. So enjoy. Or be horrified. Either way, watch a few of these for yourself — you (probably) won't be sorry you did.

01 "Succession" Season 3, Episode 3 "Connor's Wedding," HBO (Max) Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook on "Succession" (HBO) Some episodes blindside the viewer with unexpected turns that change everything. This one's brilliance is in the way it takes something the audience was assured was going to happen in the first episode of the series and buries it in the batter of his least loved child's wedding cake. "Succession" frequently cloaks consequential twists in grand social events, so we should have guessed something huge would derail Connor's big day — but not Logan Roy's death. More devastating is the way series creator Jesse Armstrong doesn't even devote a full quarter of the episode to the wedding, cutting into whatever passes for joy in this family with the terrible news that transforms all of Logan's backbiting adult children into helpless whelps. Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook do some of their best work here, turning their emotions from blissful social fakery into absolute devastation in a heartbeat. Shiv, Kendall and Roman are not serious people, as their father tells them shortly before he died, but the cyclone of grief these actors spin lets us see them, ever so briefly, as frail humans worthy of our sympathy. That was unexpected. Click here to read our full recap of the episode.

02 "The Bear" Season 2, Episode 7 "Forks," FX (Hulu) Sarah Ramos as Jessica, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich and Andrew Lopez as Garret in "The Bear" (Chuck Hodes/FX) The second season of this show is ostensibly about a journey to transform a decaying sandwich joint into a Michelin star-worthy bistro. Only after we digest a few episodes do we come to understand what it's really about — discovering your purpose and calling. Every character embarks on a journey to hone their natural craft, but what about the one who has no outwardly apparent natural talent or ability? Cousin Richie ( Ebon Moss-Bachrach ) is the crewmember with no real role, an unmanageable manager who insists on sticking to an old "system" that amounts to chaos. But Carmy Berzatto ( Jeremy Allen White ) needs all hands on deck, so Carmy sends Richie to apprentice at one of the places where the chef made his bones to be humbled, humiliated . . . and slowly but surely forged into a man who understands precision, the art of service and a man who intimately understands that Every Second Counts. "Fishes," the episode preceding "Forks," is a cinematic, star-studded tour de force in its own right, but this one taps into the heart of what make "The Bear" one of the best TV shows in any season, setting up not just Richie's triumph but one for the entire crew in the season finale. Watch our Salon Talks conversation with Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

04 "Reservation Dogs" Season 3, Episode 3 "Deer Lady," FX (Hulu) Reservation Dogs (FX) We wish this show continued beyond three seasons, but its last one sends it off aptly with a number of well-played cinematic references alongside stirring arcs for each main character. But one episode takes the opportunity presented by Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) and his decision to wander home to bring back Kaniehtiio Horn's Deer Lady for one more haunting. Only this time, the story isn't about what she did to a wicked man, but what wicked people did to her. Series creator Sterlin Harjo forges the legendary figure's origin story in a horror tale based on the appalling true history of government-sanctioned Native boarding schools. Director Danis Goulet sets us inside that terror using cinematic flourishes inspired by films such as "Suspiria." Darkness envelops the scenes from Deer Lady's past, and the abusive nuns running the school where she's taken are made more alien by the show transforming their dialogue into incomprehensible babble, making them the other instead of the children. When Deer Lady takes her vengeance at the climax, it's sadder more than anything . . . but it's that the way things go for every misunderstood hero? Click here to read our interview with Goulet.

05 "Swagger" Season 2, Episode 5 "Are We Free?" (Apple TV+) John Carlos and Isaiah Hill in "Swagger" (Apple TV+) In a just world, shows like "Swagger" would naturally get the respect and large viewership it deserves. But with age of Peak TV deflating and streamers carelessly tossing out the tin artificially bulking up their schedules it was inevitable that a few platinum bars would be swept up in that purge. This show, miserably, is one of those. But Reggie Rock Bythewood's creation leaves a legacy of kinetic cinematography and thoughtful meditations on masculinity, class discrimination, abuse and race, all of which fold together precisely in this episode demonstrating how many of Coach Ikon Edwards' star players are one poor decision away from being pulled into the school to prison pipeline. John Carlos, who along with fellow American sprinter and gold medalist Tommie Smith, made history by holding up a black gloved fist while standing on the winners' podium at the 1 968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Carlos plays himself as the prison basketball team's coach. He's also their Virgil as each kid crosses paths with a version of themselves who is equally as talented but whose futures are now blighted by their convictions. Season 2 shows his star player Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) contending with the fallout of assault he and other players visited on an abusive coach to avenge his best friend Crystal ( Quvenzhané Wallis ). As they wait to hear whether they'll be charged, Ikon takes his Swagger DMV team to a local youth prison where they meet activistfellow American sprinter and gold medalist Tommie Smith, made history by holding up a black gloved fist while standing on the winners' podium at the968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Carlos plays himself as the prison basketball team's coach. He's also their Virgil as each kid crosses paths with a version of themselves who is equally as talented but whose futures are now blighted by their convictions. But this episode leans into joy instead of tragedy, showing all these boys as young men seeing themselves in each other and taking pride in that collective vision. “Winners are made on the court. Champions are made off the court,” Carlos tells them, explaining what a raised fist means at the end of day: Unification. Togetherness . Click here to read our interview with Reggie Rock Bythewood.

06 "Beef" Episode 10 "Figures of Light" (Netflix) Steven Yeun as Danny and Ali Wong as Amy in "Beef" (Andrew Cooper/Netflix) It wasn't supposed to go this far. It was inevitable things would go so badly. Sealing its role as a bizarre allegory about love and hate being opposite sides of the coin called obsession, Ali Wong' s Amy Lau and Steven Yeun's Danny Cho crash the cars they're driving and sail off a cliff. Miraculously they both live. Miserably they're stranded together in a desert purgatory with no reception, no food and pestered by a murder of crows taking delight in their misery. They feast on berries that end up being poisonous, sending them into a hallucinogenic state in which they realize what the audience has seen all along, that even when we are at our worst, we are not so unlike our perceived enemies. Amy's violent animus toward Danny was more about her dissatisfaction with life than it was about him, in the same way Amy gave Danny a convenient direction at which to lob all of his frustrations. No wonder that when they limp out of that valley of death together they look like partners, solidified in a final scene in which Amy curls up beside a comotose Danny in his hospital bed. Click here to read about "Beef" and the intimacy of rage.

07 “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2, Episode 9 "Subspace Rhapsody" (Paramount+) Christina Chong as La’an in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (Paramount+) Musical episodes are common. Terrific musical episodes come along once in a great while. What they don't tend to do is emerge in a series' second season – but TV longevity is so uncertain; why wait? Wisely, the writers took inspiration from one of the best musical episode in modern television, 2001's "Once More, With Feeling" from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Recruiting "Letters to Cleo" bandmates Kay Hanley and Tom Polce to write the songbook, the episode borrowed from the "Buffy" thesis of musical numbers forcing characters to betray their true emotions. In Starfleet, however, that poses a security risk — along with unmasking truths that break a few hearts, including Ethan Peck's Spock, who gets his own solo tune titled "I'm the X." The climactic showstopper, though, is an unwilling performance by an aggressive Klingon captain forced to sing and dance their rage at the Federation into a K-pop style tune. What else can we say except . . . this one hit it. Click here to read our look back at the second season of "Strange New Worlds."

08 "Abbott Elementary" Season 2, Episode 16 "Teacher Conference," ABC (Hulu) Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in "Abbott Elementary" (ABC) The best "Abbott" episodes bring out the essence of who these characters are while surprising us. At a weekend-long professional conference held in Allentown, Penn., the almost-always responsible Barbara and the rule-bending Melissa get lit on math-a-ritas and squashing the beef Melissa has with her sister Kristen Marie. Jacob finds his people — as in, over-the-top white saviors devoted to teaching children of color. But the big gasp was that thing we all saw coming — and maybe wished didn't, but were kind of jazzed about anyway — the drunken kiss Gregory shares with Janine, one that Janine returns. He had just been dumped; she was nerding out over a "living classroom" made of flowers. How was that lip lock not inevitable? They aren't the only teachers who pretend to regret their weekend actions after sobering up, but what happened in Allentown does not stay in Allentown ""Sexy place!" Janine says unconvincingly) heightening the rest of the season's comedic tension. Click here to read our interview with "Abbott Elementary" star Janelle James.

09 "Barry" Season 4, Episode 5 "Tricky Legacies," HBO (Max) Bill Hader and Zachary Golinger in "Barry" (Merrick Morton/HBO) "Barry" star Bill Hader directed all of the fourth and final season's episodes, taking cinematic leaps throughout in the smallest moments, bleeding Barry's fantasy about a life with Sally (Sarah Goldberg) into his dour prison reality, taking an eight-year leap in a future where he and Sally are married, living in a colorless prairie town under new identities and have a son. But if a great episode comes down to a few sequences that tells us exactly where the story is headed with as little dialogue as possible, it has to be this, where everyone's lives start to definitively unravel one last time. Stephen Root's Monroe Fuches emerges from prison and picks up a lover on his way to meeting NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan). Hader's Barry, claimed to have found God and washed all of his mortal sins away, arrives in Los Angeles for a deadly date with Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), set on profiting from the story of their soured friendship. Sally, however, survives a slasher flick when, she drunkenly fends off home invaders. Or it's implied she does; we're with Sally as she's locked in her and Barry's bedroom as other attackers knock their home off its foundations, screaming along with her as the walls and floor shake her around like a helpless mannequin. In one fell 30-minute swoop, Hader gives us a horror movie, a black comedy and a tragedy to contemplate. Whatever he does next as a director, we should all watch closely. Click here to read about "Barry" in its final season.