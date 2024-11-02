Anti-vax "Sopranos" actress says "half of Hollywood" is going to vote for Trump

Actress Drea de Matteo claims she’s far from the only Donald Trump supporter in Hollywood.

In an interview with Variety, she opened up about throwing her support towards the GOP and slammed the rest of Hollywood for cheering on Kamala Harris.

De Matteo is best known for her long-time role as Adriana La Cerva on "The Sopranos," for which she won an Emmy in 2004. She says work dried up for her after she railed against the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m a hippie. I didn’t want to get the vaccine. I wanted to wait it out to see what the outcome was,” she said. “Without a phone call or an email. Just told me through my manager, and that was that. I couldn’t work anymore.”

She said that the abrupt goodbye from agents and friends pushed here away from her support of Joe Biden, who she voted for in 2020.

“I was by myself. And then I started to make new friends who felt the same way,” she shared.

She’s confident that her status as a MAGA supporter what’s keeping her out of the industry — she shared with Variety that she started an OnlyFans account to keep her bills paid — but she says she’s not alone in her beliefs.

“The people I’m around, a lot of liberals are voting for Trump. I think half of Hollywood is actually voting for Trump,” de Matteo claimed said.

Indeed, actors like Zachary Levi, Mel Gibson, and Dennis Quaid have championed the former president. A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Spike Lee, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more put their support behind Harris.

De Matteo’s “Sopranos” costars Michael Imperioli and ​​Lorraine Bracco have both publicly backed the vice president, the latter leading a “Paisans for Kamala” Zoom fundraising call in August.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress, who describes herself as pro-choice, said she didn’t buy into her colleagues’ impassioned defense of reproductive rights, either.

“They’re worried about this issue. When we’re on the brink of world war, you want to talk about your daughters?” she said. “Things have gone so far in the pro-choice direction that it became sort of an aberration of the rights that women have fought for, where those rights no longer even seem like human rights.”