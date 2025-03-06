When it comes to hosting, this "Top Chef" doesn't "do fussy." Here's how to enjoy easy entertaining

When Kelsey Barnard Clark won the sixteenth season of "Top Chef," set in Kentucky, she clinched victory with a dish that defied fine dining expectations: cornbread and buttermilk with crawfish, boiled peanuts, cucumber and watermelon.

She still references it as one of her proudest dishes from the show, telling me, "This was based on a very old-school Southern dish, and I didn’t know if it would resonate with the judges. It’s a very humble, simple dish and I truly believe that’s why I won."

For Barnard Clark, the high-stakes intensity of "Top Chef" contrasts sharply with the approach outlined in her new cookbook and the ease of her Alabama kitchen. Over the years, she has refined her ability to maximize flavor, entertain with warmth, and host with effortless charm—melding fine dining techniques with her own personal style to create food that feels like home.

One of the guiding philosophies of KBC—both her restaurant and herself—is "we don't do fussy." As she puts it, "I was trained in very fine dining, and while I love and appreciate the food, I like to dial it back. I always bring comfort and homeyness to my food." That philosophy permeates her cookbooks, television appearances and the dishes she serves at KBC in Dothan, Alabama.

Kelsey Barnard Clark (Photo by Antonis Achilleos)

Her latest cookbook, “ Southern Get-Togethers ,” is an unfussy guide to making guests feel welcome. "While my debut focused on recipes and more in-depth insights, this new book is more of a guide—a 'how-to' on throwing parties and bringing people together," she explains.

Bright, convivial, and packed with thoughtfully curated recipes, “Southern Get-Togethers” celebrates her love of entertaining. "One of the things I cherish most about living in the South is the joy of opening my home to friends and family," she says. "The pandemic only deepened my appreciation for these gatherings, showing how important they really are."

Southern Get-Togethers: A Guide To Hosting Unforgettable Gatherings by Kelsey Barnard Clark (Courtesy of Chronicle Books/Photos by Antonis Achilleos)

Another major milestone in Barnard Clark’s career was being named a James Beard semi-finalist last year in the Best Chef: South category. "It's always nice to be recognized by such a highly respected organization," she says. "It's humbling to represent the South, especially the state of Alabama, and I will never take that for granted." That pride in her Southern roots is evident throughout Southern Get-Togethers and on the KBC menu, where dishes like Snapper Pontchartrain showcase a "perfect marriage of classic, rich cuisine rooted in Southern ingredients."

When it comes to television, would she return for another round of "Top Chef"? "I don't ever shy away from a little competition," she says. The biggest lesson she took away from the experience? "Always do the thing that scares you the most."

Barnard Clark’s favorite culinary memories revolve around being in the kitchen with loved ones and watching chefs push creative boundaries. As for practical kitchen advice, she emphasizes reducing food waste: "When you're cooking, don’t focus on following the recipe — just think about how you can make something from the scraps."

As for what’s next? She’s keeping her options open. "I would love the opportunity to host a show, and I have several business ventures I'm eager to see come to fruition!"