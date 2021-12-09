Make this rosé bucatini for the wine mom in your life

It's incredibly liberating to not try to be special or different. I like pumpkin spice. I like "The Office." I have a cute phone case. You want to know why Ed Sheeran is popular? It's me; I'm the one doing that. In short, #sorrynotsorry, I'm every inch a wine mom.

I do not have any wordy signs declaring my philosophy of "Live Laugh Love" or that I "Namaste in Bed;" I own no t-shirt declarations of a "Rosé All Day" ethic. But I am a working parent and full time student who is getting through all of… this with the assistance of chocolate, soft pants, "GBBO" and a glass of vino or two under my weighted blanket. So sue me, those things are great and I love them unconditionally.

I'm not sure when rosé became the new Malbec, or why last year bucatini became almost as scarce as toilet paper. But I do know that when I was leafing through my beloved copy of Jamie Oliver's indispensable "5 Ingredients" recently looking for dinner inspiration, the words "rosé pasta" hit differently than they did when the book came four years ago. Suddenly, that was exactly what I wanted to make, immediately.

Oliver makes his dish with shrimp, angel hair pasta and red pesto, which, when you think about it, makes it a meal that would be very at home in the eighties. But I'm allergic to shrimp and didn't have any red pesto on hand this particular evening, so I ditched them both. I did, however, want to lean in on the pink theme, so I fluffed up some prosciutto for the occasion. I also threw in a flavor boosting pat of butter to the mix. And finally, because a wine mom is always a year behind any trend, I made the whole thing with bucatini.

This is a dinner you get on the table in 15 minutes and then enjoy at your leisure, preferably with the rest of that bottle of rosé and some intense conversation about the "Sex and the City" reboot. Better yet, get someone you love to make this for you. It's been a long day, and you deserve a night off.

Rosé bucatini

Inspired by Jamie Oliver's "5 Ingredients"

Makes 4 to 6 portions

Ingredients:

1 (12 ounce) box of bucatini (or whatever pasta you like)

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

2/3 cup of rosé or white wine

4 ounces of thinly sliced prosciutto

1 tablespoon of butter

Olive oil

Salt

Directions:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook pasta to package directions. Drain, reserving 3/4 cup of your cooking water. Meanwhile, over medium heat, heat up a few tablespoons of olive oil in a big pan. Add your garlic and prosciutto, and sauté until the meat is just beginning to crisp. Remove the meat from the pan. Add the wine and let it reduce by half, about a minute or two. Add your pat of butter and stir. Now add your cooking water and let everything reduce a little more. Add the pasta to the pan to coat completely with the sauce and warm everything through. Remove from heat and stir in your crisped prosciutto. A little zest of lemon on top is really good. Serve immediately with a radicchio salad, to keep the blushing palette going.

