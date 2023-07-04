Why the Outfield’s “Your Love” is the perfect summer song

There's a scene in one of the greatest summer movies of all time, 2009's "Adventureland," where the nerdy character Joel (Martin Starr) — a Russian Literature and Slavic Languages major whose cynicism outweighs his pretentiousness — gives a book to his crush, Sue (Paige Howard).

The pair had recently made out after a night out at the hip club Razzmatazz, and Joel was feeling bold enough to share a favorite novel by Nikolai Gogol. "He lost his mind, burned the only copy of his final book [and] died a week later of self-starvation," Joel helpfully tells her.

Unfortunately, the romance isn't meant to be, as Sue's Catholicism and strict parents mean dating Joel — who's Jewish but says he identifies as either "more of a pragmatic nihilist, I guess, or an existential pagan" — is a nonstarter.

As this deflating encounter unfolds, "Your Love" by London-formed band the Outfield plays in the background over the amusement park sound system. The tune makes the rejection cut that much deeper, as the song's most urgent line ("I can't hide the way I'm feelin'") syncs up to the moment when Sue breaks the bad news to Joel. You can feel his heartache intensify in tandem with the song's lyrical longing.

"Adventureland" isn't the only movie to feature "Your Love": The tune also plays a crucial part at the start of the Melissa McCarthy-starring "Tammy" and during a party scene in the Timothee Chalamet movie "Hot Summer Nights." It's also appeared in an episode of retro-loving TV show "The Goldbergs."

However, unlike other popular '80s songs that received a popularity bump only after appearing on TV or in movies — like the way "Stranger Things" jumpstarted Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" — "Your Love" has instead built a fanbase via many different channels.

YouTube is brimming with covers of the song by aspiring (and talented) musicians, while established acts have also embraced the song: Bruno Mars covered the song live in Las Vegas with Anderson .Paak; country act Morgan Wade mashed up the song with Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl"; and DJ Morgan Page incorporated newly recorded Outfield vocals for a 2013 take on the song. For good measure, "Your Love" has also been a viral sensation in the hands of young drummers and talented guitarists and served as walk-up music for baseball players.

Stats-wise, "Your Love" has also been a consistent presence on streaming platforms and radio. According to Mediabase airplay data for classic rock pulled in late June, "Your Love" was just outside of the Top 200 songs for the format, as measured by radio spins. The song is also closing in on 600 million spins on Spotify and another 600 million views on YouTube.

Of course, "Your Love" is, well, easy to love. The main guitar riff splits the difference between melodic pop and hard rock, while sounding fluid and urgent. Frontman Tony Lewis's voice is dynamic and empathetic, and he frequently harmonizes with guitarist-keyboardist John Spinks, creating lovely vocal flourishes. And the song's sections each have their distinct personality — highlighted by an extended outro brimming with melodic guitar and an aching vibe.

As with many hit songs, "Your Love" came together quickly in about 20 minutes in Spinks' apartment. "We both said, 'That's a great little pop song! Can't wait to record it!'" Lewis told Forbes in 2018. "Because we had a little local recording studio where we recorded demos until two in the morning."

"It's that big, high vocal and chunky guitars. It just grabs the listener."

Upon release, "Your Love" was a resounding success; in fact, it was the Outfield's first Billboard Hot 100 chart hit, reaching No. 6 in 1986. Believe it or not, however, "Your Love" was a slow-grower. In fact, it was the second single from the band's 1985 debut album "Play Deep," following the modest rock radio favorite "Say It Isn't So," and started off on rock radio in late 1985.

In a 2018 interview, Lewis expressed wonder that "Your Love" had become such an enduring staple. However, he understood exactly why radio initially loved the song. "To be successful on radio, you have to grab the listener right from the beginning. It's got to pop in the first sort of 10 seconds," he explained. "Me and John always understood that. That's why 'Your Love' was such a big song. It's that big, high vocal and chunky guitars. It just grabs the listener."

Portrait of band The Outfield; Tony Lewis, Alan Shadrake and John Spinks, May 28th 1986. (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Lewis's assessment points to one reason why the song remains so popular: Studies have found that streaming is shaping the arrangements of contemporary songs, including by making intros much shorter. "Your Love" was a trailblazer in that area, as the shorter single version of the song has virtually no intro before the vocals kick in.

Musically, the Outfield also fits in well with contemporary pop signifiers. The timbre of Lewis's voice is reminiscent of that of several prominent modern vocalists, such as The Killers' Brandon Flowers or Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie, while its copious harmonies make it a natural for covers. Aesthetically, "Your Love" doesn't scan like an '80s song, but instead sounds like something more timeless and era-defying.

It helps that "Your Love" also very gracefully captures the emotional tug-of-war of a secret romantic dalliance. Although not everything has aged well — the line "You know I like my girls a little bit older, " is particularly cringe-worthy — the underlying, lust-filled sentiments remain universal and relatable. The second verse notes, "You know I'd do anything for you/Stay the night but keep it undercover," while the chorus very neatly summarizes the dichotomy of a one-night stand: "I just wanna use your love tonight/And I don't wanna lose your love tonight."

Summer is prime time for a romantic fling, of course — and for grappling with conflicting feelings around fleeting romances. In that sense, "Your Love" is the perfect soundtrack to ephemeral love. However, it's clear from the lyrics that the narrator wants this romantic encounter to become more permanent — that when they're in the presence of this mysterious crush, they're overcome with passion: "Try to stop my hands from shakin'/Somethin' in my mind's not makin' sense/It's been awhile since we've been all alone/I can't hide the way I'm feelin'." During this section, the vocals are hushed and concerned, mirroring the narrator's uncertainty and overwhelmed feelings. By this last line, Lewis's voice grows stronger, as if he can't contain his excitement.

Post-"Your Love," the Outfield amassed four more Top 40 hits, and stayed together until 2014, the year John Spinks died of cancer. Lewis, meanwhile, continued touring well into the 2010s, but also sadly passed away in 2020. That neither musician is here to experience "Your Love" continuing to grow in popularity deepens the song's bittersweet vibe.

Yet the secret genius of "Your Love" is that the song never directly spells out whether the narrator consummates his crush in real life; we only get one side of the story. Does the protagonist go back to Josie when she comes back from vacation? Does the crush reciprocate the narrator's feelings — or put them in the friend zone? In the end, "Your Love" brims with deep, all-consuming yearning that never quite gets resolved.