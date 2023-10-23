Quark, skyr and ghee: Explore the wide world of dairy with these 7 underrated products

Dairy is a super important component of our (read: everyone but vegans) collective diets. For many, though, that often means milk, and related items like buttermilk, half-and-half or cream, butter, cheeses and yogurt — plus, some miscellaneous items like maybe sour cream or ranch.

But there's so much more that makes up the amazingly vast tapestry of dairy, such as differing forms of the "big four" as well as wholly unique products, from fromage blanc and crème fraîche to variations like mascarpone and skyr.

Here's a breakdown of some of those lesser-known dairy products that in many cases, are just as good — if not better — than what's stocked on your basic supermarket shelves.

01 Skyr Skyr is essentially an Icelandic yogurt that has been made incredibly rich and thick because the whey has been removed. It's a terrific breakfast or snack option, but it also adds considerable heft to baked goods. It's super nutritious, too, with tons of protein and calcium . As reported by Kristin Tice Studeman at Real Simple , skyr (pronounced skeer) has been produced in Iceland for over 1,000 years. Fun fact: Technically, skyr is actually not even really yogurt, interestingly enough — it's more so a cheese.

02 Quark This strangely named item is actually a softened German cheese that is very high in protein and is used in both savory and sweet dishes. It's probably one of the mildest items on this list — it has almost no immediately discernible flavor beyond a subtle milkiness. It could almost double as a very mild-flavored cream cheese or mascarpone substitute.

03 Fromage blanc Alexandra Jones writes in The Spruce Eats that fromage blanc is "fresh cow's milk cheese with a soft, spreadable texture and tangy, milky flavor" that translates to "white cheese" in French. I find the neutral flavor of fromage blanc to be a great addition to many dishes and recipes; I used to use it often when making tarte flambe . It has a cleaner, softer flavor than items like crème fraîche or mascarpone and it's exponentially more nuanced than something like sour cream. It's also very thick and soft, making it perfect for spreading. It's also a fun, unique addition to a cheese or charcuterie board.

04 Sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk Kelli Foster at The Kitchn writes that "the main differences between evaporated milk and condensed milk are sweetness and consistency," noting that both have 60% less water content than traditional milk products. Evaporated milk, though, is unsweetened, while sweetened condensed milk has a whopping amount of sugar. This makes sweetened condensed milk a little more "thick and gloppy," while evaporated milk's consistency is more in line with traditional milk. Evaporated milk can be used in savory dishes or in baking for richness, while sweetened condensed milk is primarily only used in desserts and sweet drinks (Anne Burrell calls for evaporated milk in her "super thick" hot chocolate recipe , for example). If this isn't clear from the above, the two are not interchangable in recipes and have very difficult applications and purposes.

05 Ghee Ghee is essentially clarified butter . It has a South Asian history and is primarily used in Indian cooking. In clarified butter, the milk solids have been removed or have evaporated, which results in a higher smoke point and a smoother mouthfeel. Lobster or crab is often served with clarified butter, if that helps you picture it better. The flavor is deep, rich and immensely buttery, with a cleaner aftertaste than plain melted butter. You can also easily make ghee at home by merely clarifying butter that you already have on hand. It's terrific in practically any dish it's added to and it also makes an excellent cooking fat. Bonus: it's also casein and lactose-free!

06 Crème fraîche I use crème fraîche quite a bit; it's one of my favorite products on this list. It is not especially cheap, though. Candace Nagy at EatingWell reports that its origins are based out of Normandy, France. It's rich and thick, with a high fat content that lends itself well to the texture, consistency and flavor of baked goods and rich, creamy savory dishes. It has a barely-there sourness and a rich mouthfeel. You can also make it at home with a mix of heavy cream, buttermilk and yogurt.