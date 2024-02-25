A post-strike SAG Awards lets it all hang out, partying like the Golden Globes used to

The Screen Actors Guild Awards aren't on most must-watch lists during Oscar season. Past telecasts ran on TNT and TBS, treated as temporary departures to their standard lineups of basic cable butchered movies and sitcom repeats.

This is what the Golden Globes were supposed to be.

Last year’s shifted over to Netflix’s YouTube channel without much notice except among those watching for clues as to how well the streamer’s ultimate plan of airing them live on its platform might work. Saturday night’s 30th Annual SAG Awards gave the answer: its live stream went off without a hitch once it was up and running, and as soon as the production's sound engineers struck the proper balance between the musical swell and the actors’ mics. Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, Hannah Waddingham and Idris Elba walked us into the festivities at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall with a seamless relay where they list their career highs and lows before saying their names and finishing with, “And I am an actor.”

Elba then opened the host-free ceremony with a bit of banter and warning – there would be no commercial breaks for the next two hours. “So settle in,” he said. “And for those of you who were smart to bring a flask, remember: sharing is caring.”

On cue, the camera cut to Rhea Perlman passing her silver flagon to Lisa Ann Walter, who took a swig. Walter then offered it to a slack-jawed Sheryl Lee Ralph who declined while shaking her head. Was she acting? Read the show's title. And the room.

Related Barbra Streisand reflects on the way things were while being honored at the SAG Awards

But whether by intent or through sheer luck, that impishness set the tone. Setting up a “Devil Wears Prada” reunion of Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway to present the statue for best male actor in a comedy series, Streep rolled onstage solo and clunked into the mic, nearly knocking it over.

She claimed to have forgotten the envelope and her glasses and on cue, Blunt brought out the stationery while Hathaway strode out with the spectacles. It was an adorable and seamless pulled-off bit that established a momentum that continued when Melissa McCarthy pretended to be flustered by Billie Eilish and had her sign her forehead. Eilish nearly broke; McCarthy did not.

And these moments set up the telecast’s unexpected thrills, the most memorable and perhaps meme-able being Pedro Pascal’s best male drama actor upset over the “Succession” nominees, including his (fake) awards season rival Kieran Culkin.

Nobody expected that – Pascal least of all. “This is wrong for a number of reasons,” he said onstage. “I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. I’m making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this! ” Then, after he thanked his family, his co-workers, and HBO, the internet’s favorite bachelor daddy stammered, “I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave.”

Yes. Yes. This is what we’ve been missing on the runway leading to the Oscars. This is what the Golden Globes were supposed to be.

The meaning of the SAGs

For TV actors the Screen Actors Guild Awards are a feather in their caps, in that they have no bearing on the Emmys but are meaningful laurels nevertheless, since they’re voted on by the 160,000-plus members of SAG-AFTRA, their peers.

That means Pascal’s win has a bit of a homecoming king flavor to it, since Culkin beat him to win an Emmy and Globe for his superb “Succession” run and, at one point, jokingly told “The Last of Us” star to “suck it” from the stage. Pascal’s SAG win, then, is both validating and completes the gag. A vote for Pedro made our dreams come true.

For film nominees, however, the SAGs are crucial bellwether for the Academy Awards acting categories. The Globes divide the individual nominations between comedy and drama but place both contenders in the same race for the best Oscar actor and actress. But after the SAGs, the actor race looks tilted in favor of “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy over Paul Giamatti, who won a Globe for “The Holdovers.”

Giamatti’s co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph has achieved a nearly clean sweep this awards season, picking a supporting female actor statue on Saturday. The best actress race is still up for grabs; “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone won the SAG and the Globe but “Poor Things” lead Emma Stone snagged a BAFTA.

This is why the SAGs have a reputation for being the show for scorekeepers and Oscar diehards, while the Globes used to be the show where the stars misbehaved because everyone left their Fs and sobriety at home. Not this time.

Slightly unhinged but never entirely out of control

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Appropriate to a show following a strike that lasted nearly four months after the actor guild joined the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines, the 2024 SAG awards were more celebratory than ceremonial, more casual and unforced than earnest and a good deal tipsier. For goodness’ sake, Elizabeth Debicki took the stage barefoot to accept her Actor for her work in “The Crown.”

Victories that catch the winners by surprise are the reasons live TV still excites. Pascal is effortlessly charming when he’s called on to be so, and even more appealing when he’s flummoxed. A later bit featuring Walter recording her banter with attendees while secretly mic’d felt giddy and good-natured.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

A few past awards show traditions didn’t entirely return, however. Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Barbra Streisand delivered a heartfelt speech that walked a fine line between politics and industry glad-handing with a speech subtly pleading for a more humane approach to immigration and embracing the “other” without specifically using those terms.

The men we know as Samuel Goldwyn, Louis B. Mayer and the Warner Brothers, Streisand said, were all fleeing prejudice they faced in Eastern Europe, simply because of their religion. “[T]hey were dreamers too, like all of us here tonight,” she pointed out. “And now I dream of a world where such prejudice is a thing of the past."

A post-strike victory lap

Fran Drescher photographed during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher came to the stage with a sharper spear, praising members for facing down what she described as “a seminal moment in our union’s history” by being “not afraid, but brave; not weak, but in power; not peons, but partners.”

Drescher also used her moment to deliver a warning. “AI will entrap us in a matrix where none of us know what's real. If an inventor lacks empathy and spirituality, perhaps that's not the invention we need,” she said. “Dystopia stories can also become a self-fulfilling prophecy. We should tell stories that spark the human spirit, connect us to the natural world, and awaken our capacity to love unconditionally.

“What does female leadership look like to women and girls?” she added. “We don't have to emulate male energy, but rather lead with intellect, compassion, wisdom, and still rock a red lip.”

Greta Lee and Troy Kotsur speak onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)Yes, these are actors, but this is also the product of Netflix tapping Baz Halpin, whose production company is behind Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance, to wrangle its first live-streamed awards telecast. The two-hour ceremony ran around 15 minutes over but rarely felt bogged down.

Credit the performances, and a few great votes, but give the producers their due too. Several choices made the telecast feel more audience-inclusive than merely self-congratulatory, such as “CODA” star Troy Kotsur joining “Past Lives” star Greta Lee to present their award while using American Sign Language, which Kotsur carried through by signing out the winner’s name, Steven Yeun, before Lee said it.

This was one way that this award show’s scripting outshone standard broadcast teleprompter blather – as if the producers crafted bespoke bits tailored to the presenters' specific talent instead of playing to the category or title in which they were featured.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

As the "Breaking Bad” cast gathered to read the nominees for best ensemble it was honestly refreshing to question whether Bob Odenkirk and Bryan Cranston, a pair of comedy naturals, led them in going rogue from what was shaping into absolute Teleprompter cornpone. (Although Jonathan Banks asking, “Where’s Giancarlo?” before the nominee reel kicked in was clearly unplanned – and voicing what many viewers must have been wondering.)

Give us some breaks

Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Anna Gunn, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Jonathan Banks, Betsy Brandt, and Dean Norris on stage at 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)Although Netflix’s SAG production was mostly a success, one patch worth considering for the next award livestream is a better solution for breaking up the two-hour marathon than making the audience suffer through Tan France’s nervous backstage prattle.

France may know style but suffering through his attempts to engage "The Bear" stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri made me miss those wonderful advertisements with the actors cheerfully singing about a cure for upset stomach and diarrhea. Alas, the “Queer Eye” star’s interruptions weren’t sufficient breaks or supplemental but, rather, proved that red carpet interviewing is skill few people do well and that sometimes it’s better to let an award show’s energy flow instead of stopping it up.

Luckily some genius had the good sense to haul over Pascal, who took control and recounted the tale of his friendship with Culkin developed through respectful expressions of admiration for each other’s work. Addressing how he’d handle winning instead of the “Succession” star, Pascal joked, “I’m going to make out with Kieran tonight. That’ll be my revenge.”

Maybe he should emcee the backstage frivolity next time.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are streaming on Netflix.