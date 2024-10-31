"The choice is clear": LeBron endorses Harris, shares compilation of Trump's most vile moments

LeBron James endorsed Kamala Harris on Thursday in an impassioned social media post highlighting some of Donald Trump and his supporters' bigoted rhetoric.

The four-time NBA champion and probable GOAT shared the "greatest" hits compilation to his 159 million followers on Instagram and 53 million on X, joining Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, Magic Johnson and NBA stars in his support for the vice president.

“What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me,” James wrote. “VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

The video compiled many of Trump and his allies’ most criticized remarks of the campaign, starting with the racist stand-up routine that kicked off his Madison Square Garden rally and ending with Trump's remarks on the Central Park Five to Larry King in 1989.

— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

The video shows Trump claiming he’s not a racist, as endorsements from the KKK and David Duke appear on screen. Then, a cut to Trump saying “a lot of it is about the about the genes.”

“They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump says in a clip, before a suggestion that America needs “one really violent day” plays.

James' video ends with an on-screen message condemning Trump’s rhetoric: “Hate takes us back.”

James isn’t Harris’s first celebrity backer, and the endorsement wasn’t his first step into the ring of politics. James has been a longtime critic of police brutality, advocating for reforms and change to protect Black men. The four-time MVP’s outspoken activism earned scorn from conservative commentator Laura Ingraham in 2018. Ingraham’s suggestion that James “shut up and dribble” pushed the player to produce a docuseries on Black athletes advocating for change.