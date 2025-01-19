Turn the channel on the inauguration with these counterprogramming suggestions

Only you know if you require this reassurance, but just know that you are under no obligation to watch the second inauguration of You-Know-Who. You’ve undoubtedly heard insistences from well-meaning crusaders like The Lincoln Project’s Ryan Williams, who rang the shame bell for all to hear last Monday.

“I am seeing so many posts on social media about boycotting the inauguration. Don't you dare,” Williams posted on Bluesky. “Don't you dare turn your eyes away from history, even the awful, scary parts. If you don't watch it with your own eyes, you rely on others to tell you what you saw. We must all bear witness to what's coming.”

Uh-huh. Counterpoint: Do we, though? We’re about to be flooded in four years of covfefe, if not more. Withstanding the onslaught will require us to protect our energy whenever we can. So instead of donating your attention to a man who thrives off ratings, use those hours to fortify yourself with knowledge or rest.

Monday is also Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, don’t forget. Why waste your time with a ribbon cutting when the timeless “Eyes on the Prize,” 2018’s “King in the Wilderness” and 2020’s “The Soul of America” are waiting for you on Max?

If you subscribe to Paramount+, you can watch “Selma” for no additional cost. Also highly recommended are “I Am Not Your Negro” on Hulu; “Rustin” or “Amend: The Fight for America” on Netflix; and a trove of options from Henry Louis Gates, Jr. via PBS.org or one of its apps. “Reconstruction: America After the Civil War” is stunning and might wake people up to the truth that America’s been here before. It’s available via the PBS Documentaries app on Prime Video.

Of course, it’s also perfectly fine to soothe yourself through Monday, achievable via endless options. Here are a few that Salon staffers suggest and may turn to after we’ve burned those awful, scary parts of history into our eyes and brains. We’d say think of us while you’re immersing yourself in these movies or TV shows, but that defeats the point. We’ll see you on the other side. — Melanie McFarland

“Rick and Morty,” Streaming on Max

There are infinite ways to deal with a life-changing horror. Ask Rick Sanchez, the universe’s greatest genius, who has spent lifetimes – many of them, in endless universes – finding ways to avoid the torturous emotional fallout from his wife’s murder. Conversely, when he isn’t doing that or endangering his grandson Morty by dragging him on his crazy joyrides across space and time, he confronts his vendetta head-on with maximum aggression and chaotic results. “Rick and Morty” is the type of show with hidden depths (and backstage squeamishness, courtesy of its co-creator’s misconduct) but it also validates the nihilist’s view without entirely giving in to the darkness. Yes, there’s an evil version of Morty who ends up being democratically elected to lead the homeworld of all Ricks and Mortys and immediately destroy it the moment he takes power, and maybe that is too close to what’s about to happen. But at each dark turn our drooling, drunk genius finds an escape hatch, for better or worse, and something is soothing about that mercenary outlook.

Why it’s good to binge now: It’s hard to think of a more entertaining way to check out of our waking nightmare without entirely divorcing yourself from the reality of what will soon prove to be, to paraphrase another show by co-creator Dan Harmon, our Darkest Timeline. – Melanie McFarland.

"Tales of the City," Streaming on Tubi and Netflix

“Secluded one-bedroom apartment on Russian Hill. Apply 28 Barbary Lane. You’ll know if it’s right for you.” A simple newspaper listing from a simpler time in a gloriously complex place – 1970s San Francisco, where revelry and free love reigned. Midwest-proper Mary Ann Singleton (Laura Linney) lands here and her life changes forever, thanks to the all-welcoming and fiercely protective Anna Madrigal (the late Olympia Dukakis), less of a landlady than a collector of good souls who land on her doorstep.

Thirty-one years later, it’s still plain to see why people loved the first season of “Tales.” Along with its glimpses of early career Linney and Parker Posey and being one of the first widely-watched dramas to feature a fully-rounded transgender protagonist treated with care and empathy, it’s a comforting fable that counsels finding refuge and solace in the spaces and people nearby. Netflix succeeded in recapturing some of the original’s magic in 2019, making a back-to-back marathon of both seasons one of the best ways to be reminded of what freedom once meant to America – and still can.

Why it’s good to binge now: The TV adaptation of Armistead Maupin’s delicious novels sparked conservative outrage when episodes made their PBS debut in 1994. But critics countered the right’s demands to pull it with high praise, and viewers gave PBS its best ratings ever for a dramatic scripted series. Barbary Lane’s endurance is proof that love can still win if you’re willing to show up and fight for it. — Melanie McFarland

“Twin Peaks,” Streaming on Paramount +.

Beneath the smiling sheen of the American fairy tale beats a heart of darkness, and nobody knew that better than the recently departed David Lynch. No doubt his faithful have been busily remembering him by rewatching his many movies or this, his once-in-a-generation ABC mystery that for a brief time enthralled the nation with the mystery of who killed Laura Palmer.

He also blessed us with the Log Lady.

These barely scratch the surface of what “Twin Peaks” came to mean to TV and popular culture more broadly, and if you need a reminder or have yet to fall under the spell of Kyle MacLachlan’s FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, now is the time. As he would advise, “Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don't plan it. Don't wait for it. Just let it happen.”

Why it’s good to binge now: Diane, if an obsession with nostalgia contributed to getting us to this day, absorbing the way Lynch channeled it to seduce and unsettle us as we enter another disturbing era seems appropriate. Once you’ve binged the eight-episode first season, you can skip right over to Max where 1992’s “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” is available. If you’re not up to slogging through all 18 episodes of 2017’s “Twin Peaks: The Return” – we don’t blame you – the eighth episode is one of the series’ finest. Grab a blanket, a heavenly slice of pie (or five, no judgment!) and a damn fine pot of coffee, and settle in. – Melanie McFarland

“Trash Theory,” Streaming on YouTube

At my house, we’re addicted to “Trash Theory,” a seemingly endless series of music documentaries on YouTube, based out of the UK. They vary in length from 10 minutes to over an hour. The rise and fall of Brit Pop, the history of Bjork, how Wet Leg shows rock is not dead, etc.

Why it’s good to binge now: It’s fun, informative, and above all else, about people who are interesting and artistic, instead of tasteless, regressive MAGA types.— Amanda Marcotte

"Chicken Nugget," Streaming on Netflix

A woman walks into a machine and gets transformed into a chicken nugget.

Wait, you need more?? OK. As advertised, this surreal and comedic mystery drama involves Min-ah (Kim Yoo-jung) becoming a tasty, boneless poultry product and the two men in her life – her vexed father and his employee who has a crush on her – who are trying to change her back. Candy-colored fantasy dance sequences, ancient secrets, yellow pants and [redacted] sci-fi elements are just a few of the bizarre yet delightful features of this unique story that becomes a meditation on life. Also, it features one of the most unbothered coworkers I've ever seen who is now my hero.

Why it’s good to binge now: With only 10 half-hour installments, this is well worth checking out. Also, absurdist fare that has you questioning "Why?" is a mood we're all embracing right now. – Hanh Nguyen

"The Traitors" U.S., Streaming on Peacock

Come for the messy, backstabbing celebrities, but stay for Alan Cumming's show-stopping plaids. This adaptation of the Dutch reality competition series takes the party game Mafia and places it in a Scottish castle with reality stars who are occasionally inept and always outrageous in their gameplay. If you're new to the franchise, start with the second season (after Season 1's civilians vs. celebs formula was scrapped) that features only the finest Bravolebrities and reality stars who have made a living by extending their 15 minutes. Fascinating factions arise between the dramatized Real Housewives and Gamers (folks from cutthroat competition series like "Big Brother" and "Survivor"), but don't sleep on those dating show alums, who may be the most socially aware of the lot, which is an asset when trying to suss out who's lying.

Why it’s good to binge now: Season 3 is out now, but releasing episodes weekly, so catch up on Season 2 as you wait for the newest installment each week. Bonus: "The Traitors UK" is also available to stream on Peacock.– Hanh Nguyen

"The Night Agent," Streaming on Netflix

In our divisive times, we're used to the idea that we may have enemies among us, as highlighted by this political conspiracy thriller created by Shawn Ryan, based on Matthew Quirk's novel. In the first season, FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) teams up with tech whiz Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) to discover who murdered her aunt and uncle, which leads to a bigger plot that threatens the nation. He's also dealing with the ignominy of having his own father labeled a traitor. In the second season, Peter is a full-fledged night agent, but after a case is compromised, he needs to uncover who the mole is.

Why it’s good to binge now: The first season is only 10 episodes with Season 2 dropping on Thursday, Jan. 23. – Hanh Nguyen

“The Twilight Saga,” Streaming on Hulu

Rather than press my face against the cold glass of my living room window and consider opening it to lean out and scream so hard that it causes me to pass out and fall like a bag of biscuits into the shrubbery beneath, I’m going to find comfort in the Cullens, the Swans and the shirtless wolf youths of the Quileute tribe. Which of “The Twilight Saga” films works best in times of stress and/or physical and emotional upheaval, you ask? All of them. Press play on the first one, “Twilight,” or the last and inarguably most insane, “Breaking Dawn - Part 2,” and you will surely find something to calm your nerves in a very hoa-hoa-hoa-hoa-hoa way. Be it a divorce, severe menstrual cramps or, similarly, the mental image of Donald Trump dancing to “Y.M.C.A.,” I’m at the point where I don’t even have to watch these films anymore to be comforted by them. I can just pull my “Twilight Saga” Steelbook Set off the shelf and place it on my head like a cold compress.

Why it’s good to binge now: Because one look at Bella and Edward’s half-human, half-vampire daughter, Renesmee, will help you cope with the knowledge that everything is ridiculous, and will be even moreso for the next handful of years, at least. — Kelly McClure

“DumbLand” Streaming on The Criterion Channel

Described as a series of five-minute line animations featuring an angry, violent Neanderthal and his family and neighbors, David Lynch's contribution to the genre of adult cartoons is one of the more obscure within his long list of credits but, in the wake of his recent passing, now's the perfect time to dive deep. From angry cowboys with murderous intent telling bizarre tales while pooping into a bucket to a big-headed goon waxing poetic about loving to kill deer, these animations don't scream "comfort watch," but as many of the themes within them mirror *gestures left and right* all of this . . . it puts present day into a humorous and, I think, much more palatable perspective.

Why it’s good to binge now: Having a good sense of humor requires intelligence and now's a really good time to fortify that within ourselves. — Kelly McClure

“Cars 3,” Streaming on Disney+

The great champions of our world wear their numbers on a jersey, which they put on before a match and then take off at its end. In the world of anthropomorphic cars, Lightning McQueen has his number – the famous 95 – grafted onto his own metallic tissue. For all his life, Lightning has existed to win, and he has won countless times. But now he is old and outdated, while younger, smarmier, more high-tech rivals threaten to leave him choking in bygone glory turned to dust. In an unsettling inverse of the first "Cars" movie, it is Lightning, once so lithe and audacious, who must fight a losing battle not only against those other cars and his own rusting turbines, but also against a creeping realization that he has, at last, outdriven his purpose.

Will he end his career as almost every champion racecar does – losing a contest he once would have won, a hero reduced, rolling along in the taunting shadow of his past? Lightning, deciding he cannot, takes drastic measures to ward off retirement, and recruits as his aide an ebullient training coach named Cruz Ramirez. She is not a champion born, and bears few of a champion’s sins – arrogance, obstinacy, a sense of entitlement. But like Lightning in his denouement, she is consumed with fear, and in a movie about cars in existential crisis, both Cruz and Lightning must skid their way towards a shared epiphany.

Why it’s good to binge now: We thought that watching "Cars 3" on a Friday night would be a stupidly funny, s**ts and giggles kind of experience. I did not expect to overthink anything. Perhaps this is what we need now – to reframe our purpose and what it means to be happy and fulfilled in an age of dread… by watching a Pixar movie that is ultimately lighthearted and ridiculous enough to also offer a good time. – Nicholas Liu

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” streaming on Max

This Mindy Kaling YA show is truly what I call empty-head television — and I mean that in the most loving, affectionate way possible. So turn your brain off and kick back to the “Sex Lives of College Girls” – a fun, scandalous romp featuring 20-something college girls navigating their friendships, co-habitations and romantic and sexual relationships.

The show formerly starred singer Reneé Rapp, who played the preppy mean girl with a heartwarming coming-out arc, but since Rapp’s departure, the half-hour comedy has fully leaned into the show’s absurdity. Kaling’s romantic comedy writing chops reinforce that this show is as unserious as a nonchalant hook-up. The core three characters, sex-positive academic slacker, Bela (Amrit Kaur), athletic, perfectionist Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) and the always tone-deaf, Kimberly, (Pauline Chalamet) gel like butter as they ridiculously weed through their toxic habits and dating antics.

Why it’s good to binge now: Better catch up with seasons one and two because season three of “Sex Lives of College Girls” is currently airing every Thursday night on Max. Instead of watching Carrie Underwood sing “America the Beautiful," watch Bela have sex with her school’s hot mascot, Franklin The Fox. – Nardos Haile

"All Creatures Great and Small," Streaming on Amazon Prime

Comical escapades and heartstring-tugging moments. The gorgeous Yorkshire countryside. Old cars and great sweaters. And sheep! And cows! The Channel 5/PBS Masterpiece adaptation of James Herriott's beloved books — based on his own career as a country veteran in the 1930s and '40s — only gets better over its five (and counting) seasons, as novice vet Jim (Nicholas Ralph) bonds with his gruff boss Siegfried, forms a slow burn romance with spirited farmer Helen, and adjusts to the terrible weight of moving from peacetime to World War II.

Why it’s good to binge now: I'm not saying this show will cure your oligarchy-based depression, but it will take you somewhere exponentially kinder, slower and chock full of canines. — Mary Elizabeth Williams

"Mythic Quest," Streaming on Apple TV+

Created by "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" veterans Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, this Apple TV+ workplace comedy set at an erratically successful video game studio never fails to go in surprising, surreal and sometimes emotionally gut-punching directions. As Ian (that's pronounced "Eye-in"), McElhenney is the pretentious, panicky heart of the show, but the whole ensemble, particularly Charlotte Nicdao as Ian's colleague, friend and foil Poppy, shine. And the premise — the maddening, exhausting tension between the creative and the hollowly lucrative — feels especially apt right now.

Why it’s good to binge now: A show about rich tech guys who don't want to actively ruin everything for everyone? That's reason enough, but “Mythic Quest” is also always inventively funny and slyly sentimental. The Season 1 standalone "A Dark Quiet Death" is one of the most beautifully executed half-hours in recent television history, and the "Quarantine" episode remains a masterpiece of early Covid era inventiveness. Need more incentive? The new season starts January 29, so why not catch up now? — Mary Elizabeth Williams