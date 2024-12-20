12 shows for your end-of-year TV binge watch

The winter holidays are the perfect time to catch up on shows, but since it's also finite, not just any binge will do. However, deciding what to watch can feel like a daunting chore. Do you just let the algorithm feed you "Elf" and "Love, Actually" again? Let your relative choose the latest halfhearted Hallmark movie clone? Finally delve into your watchlist that still includes "The Wire" and "I, Claudius"?

We get it. We're all tired after this hellscape of a year, and making choices more complicated than eating pie or cake just seems like a lot of extra effort. God forbid you brave the approximately zillion streaming services out there to find something new. Fortunately, Salon's Culture team watched about 0.000001% of those zillion streamers and have helped sort the mid from the must-watch.

Related The worst film performances of 2024

We've gathered an assortment of shows to fit your needs. Whether it's cosy fare to view by the fire or in a supine position – or a gentle comedy that you can share with family, we've got you. Maybe you're angry for some *waves hands* reason, and need to blow off steam with some shoot-'em-up action or dissociate from your everyday reality. We have a few suggestions. Fresh faces with breakout performances can liven things up for you, or you can tune in for the comforts of veterans like Kathy Bates or Harrison Ford. No matter what the genre, format or type of star — we've got you covered.

Check out highlights of the Culture teams recommendations straight from their mouths in the video below, and then read on for the full list.

01 "Alice in Borderland" (Netflix) Alice in Borderland (Netflix) If you can't get enough of death games after the return of "Squid Game," then "Alice in Borderland" can help quench that bloodthirst. In an alternate, abandoned Tokyo, stranded people must compete in dangerous games – with the difficulty level represented by playing cards – or else immediately be eliminated by a laser beam from the sky. Still with me? Some of the tests are simple: choose between two doors, with one of them leading to death. Others are simple in concept — run! – but have a twist. And as the difficulty increases, so does the incentive for betrayal. There's also a bit of "Through the Looking Glass" shenanigans in the storytelling: Our hero Ryohei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) represents Alice (A-ri-su, get it?), his main ally is a woman Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) which means rabbit, and the higher-intensity games are played against the physical embodiment of face cards. (The King of Hearts makes a memorable appearance by showing exactly how he has skin in the game.) But underneath those theatrical trappings are a deeper, more insightful story about human nature. Like "Squid Game," the players expose their true characters and must reckon with the choices made under desperate circumstances — meaning that the horrors are psychological as well as physical. And who you end up rooting for onscreen may tell you more about yourself than you'd expect. Why it's a good binge: "Squid Game" releases its second season on Dec. 26, but then you’ll have to wait a bit for its third and final season. In the interim, try "Alice in Borderland," which already has two seasons out, with a third arriving in 2025. — Hanh Nguyen

02 "Dash & Lily" (Netflix) Dash & Lily (Alison Cohen/Netflix) Grab yourself a cup of hot chocolate, a warm blanket and dim the lights because “Dash & Lily” is here to fulfill all your holiday needs. This short-lived Netflix romantic comedy series adapted from the book of the same name by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan is a winner. It’s probably important to point out that its lead characters, Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Frances) barely spend time onscreen together – in the grand tradition of rom-coms like "You've Got Mail" – but their distant, lingering chemistry simmers through the eight-episode show. I promise it’s worth every single second – mostly because of Abrams’ charisma as a romantic lead and Frances’ endearing quirkiness. Their holiday love story kicks off with a red notebook and a scavenger hunt all over New York City, which is meant to transform the cynical, holiday-hater Dash into a Christmas believer like the eccentric Lily. The teen pen pals live in their version of “Sleepless in Seattle” nearly missing each other in landmarks across the city. Their festive rush through the streets will make you fall in love with New York's cheeriest seasonal spots while longing for the moment when strangers Dash and Lily finally collide. Why it’s good to binge now: Although this was released in 2020, it's worth adding to your annual holiday viewing rotation. With eight episodes it's long enough to enjoy over a few days but short enough to not be overwhelming. So cozy and romantic! – Nardos Haile

03 "Disclaimer" (Apple TV+) Disclaimer (Apple TV+) While it’s not exactly, uh, merry and bright, Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple TV+ limited series remains one of the most staggering pieces of television released in 2024. It’s abrasive and unforgiving, as cold as the blustery winter wind. The seven-episode series’ mercilessness is clear from the jump, when documentarian Catherine Ravenscoft (Cate Blanchett) comes across a mysterious novel, only to recognize herself and her dark past in its pages. Soon, Catherine finds herself embroiled in a plot that jumps between blackmail and revenge, all while trying to contend with the sins and trauma of an earlier life. In Cuarón’s hands, “Disclaimer” is as punishing as it is audacious, brimming with style and snared in a tangled thematic framework that’s as much fun to analyze as it is to watch. You’ll confront unscrupulous truths and battle preconceptions to reach a bravura end. “Disclaimer” will haunt you like Jacob Marley did to Ebenezer Scrooge, and like Scrooge, you’ll come away with lessons in hand. Why it’s a good binge now: The show divided both audiences and critics, which means that it’s a prime candidate to watch for yourself and find out what side of the spectrum you fall on. — Coleman Spilde

04 "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" (Hulu) Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (FX) For those who like their holidays served up with a side of scandal, there is “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.” For its long-awaited second season, Ryan Murphy handed over the reins of his billionth anthology series to director Gus Van Sant and writer Jon Robin Baitz, who gave the show a fabulous shot in the arm. The show details the lead-up and sensational fallout from Truman Capote’s autofiction exposé of the gaggle of upper crust women in his social circle, which resulted in a banishment that would send “Gossip Girl” to the hospital in shock. It’s star-studded event television for those of us whose Super Bowl is not just the Oscars, but the glamorous gossip from inside the Vanity Fair after party. Tom Hollander is a dead ringer for Capote, while Naomi Watts’ Babe Paley is stunning and tragic. Throw in Chloé Sevigny, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald, and you’ve got a party worthy of a modern Capote satire. Why it’s a good binge now: This frothy gossip goes down like good champagne: fast and easy. It’s the perfect present to yourself this holiday season. — Coleman Spilde

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

05 "Love in the Big City" (Rakuten Viki) Love in the Big City (Rakuten Viki) No need to visit AMC Theaters to experience heartbreak that feels good, despite what Nicole Kidman will have you believe. "Love in the Big City" will take care of that for you in the comfort of your own home. In the k-drama, Go Young (played by the lovable breakout Nam Yoon-su from "The King's Affection") is a young closeted gay man living in Seoul who just wants to write, dance in the club with his friends and find a nice guy to fall in love with. The series jumps around in time, following Young's dating mishaps while he also deals with his ailing mother who had once forced him into gay conversion therapy. In lesser hands, this could feel like a self-indulgent Millennial mess, but "Love in the Big City" has a head start with its source material, Sang Young-park's novel that was long-listed for the International Booker Prize in 2022. With Sang writing the script, the series maintains the essence of his sardonic-sweet prose. Did we mention that Young has dubbed his HIV-positive diagnosis "Kylie" after his favorite pop diva? Conservative groups in South Korea had protested the release of "Love in the Big City" for its LGBTQ+-friendly content, which frankly, only helped to increase the show's profile. Nam himself was unfazed by the backlash and passed up other projects for this one, and we're so glad he did. It's a career-defining role, and one that would not have succeeded as well without Nam's sheer magnetism. Young himself may have been rather unlucky in love, but he wins us over by exquisitely making our souls ache. Why it's a good binge: The eight episodes are broken into four distinct narratives of two episodes each, so you're essentially watching four sequential movies with the same protagonist. Bonus: The novel was in such high demand that a separate "Love in the Big City" was also adapted, which you can also check out Dec. 24 when it hits Viki.

06 "Matlock" (Paramount+) Matlock (Brooke Palmer/CBS) One of the year’s most pleasant surprises was the reimagining of “Matlock,” the long-running case-a-week series that bowed in 1995. Nearly 30 years later, “Matlock” returned to the airwaves with Kathy Bates stepping into Andy Griffith’s role . . . sort of. In this version, Madeline Matlock is a retired attorney returning to the workforce to take care of her family, or so she says. Really, Matlock is harboring a secret, one that allows her to operate under the disguise of a gullible granny who shares a name with the original series. “Just like the old TV show!” Bates chatters in almost every recap of the previous episode. That meta quality is a little silly, but “Matlock” is great because it has the bones of an old-school, earnest network drama, updated for our modern times. And if you question that, how’s this for a defense: Madeline Matlock is committing a radical act against the healthcare industry and the institutions that protect them. Sound familiar? See, “Matlock” can inspire us all! Why it’s a good binge now: It’s both the perfect before-bed comfort watch and an easy one to throw on around your family if no one can decide what to watch. — Coleman Spilde

07 "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix) Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Some streaming titles have the flavor and pungency of a laboratory-synthesized snack, creations too perfect to be mistaken for natural. Here’s the thing about some of those pleasures, though – they may not have a lick of organic matter to them but darn it if they don’t taste like the absolute ideal of a delight and frictionlessly slide down the gullet. That’s what we have in this frothy romantic comedy realizing the fantasy ‘shipping of Veronica Mars and Seth Cohen from “The O.C.” Consider the summary: Kristen Bell’s Joanne lucklessness at love is substantial enough to fuel a hit podcast she co-hosts with her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), but that content takes a hit when she meets hot rabbi Noah Roklov (Adam Brody). They’re heavily into each other, but can this shiksa overcome his community’s strict views on dating and aggressively hostile mother and sister-in-law? Bell and Brody’s swoon-inducing chemistry, their endearing co-stars (especially Timothy Simons, who makes an effective slapstick partner with Lupe), and a light, clever script conspire to make this a satisfying watch – and fulfilling to boot. Why it’s a good binge now: The best part of the holiday season for many of us involves spending the day in our pajamas, and as much of it as possible in bed. This 10-episode love story is the perfect partner for that activity, and a great accompaniment if you already have a partner. Don’t forget to stock up on the snacks. – Melanie McFarland

08 "Severance" (Apple TV+) Adam Scott in "Severance" (Apple TV+) While “Severance’s” slow-paced, sci-fi thriller vibes might not be for everyone – the time invested into this series will take viewers on a journey they cannot predict. Created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, “Severance” is unlike any other show on TV right now. The show follows Mark (Adam Scott) leading a team of employees at a corporation called Lumon who have intentionally and willingly chosen to surgically sever their work selves and their personal lives. The series' spooky score and robotic and almost cult-like characters like Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and Milcheck (Tramell Tillman) are terrifying enough to give viewers nightmares. But when the larger mystery unfolds like an unraveling seam being perpetually yanked on, “Severance” draws viewers in and doesn’t let go. By the end of the season, audiences won’t want to stop watching this show’s smartly crafted class commentary on America’s hustle culture, capitalistic greed and the shocking revelations that even fictional corporations like Lumon find their employees completely disposable. Why it’s good to binge now: After three years since its season one premiere, the show is finally coming back for its second season on Jan. 17. Better catch up before you're inadvertently exposed to spoilers! – Nardos Haile

09 "Shrinking" (Apple TV+) Shrinking (Apple TV+) Every cast member and character of the half-hour comedy “Shrinking” has permission to steal my heart. In the vein of “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking” tells a feel-good, emotionally raw story of a grieving therapist, Jimmy (Jason Segel), and his unconventional therapy practices. Created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking” takes mental health seriously by listening to its characters. But mostly it allows them the cathartic ability to laugh and find solace in friendship and family. This is where a character like Gaby, Jimmy’s co-worker (played by an electric Jessica Williams) excels and lightens every room she walks in. But I also can’t forget about the legend Harrison Ford, who plays Jimmy and Gaby’s grumpy boss, Paul. Paul is a straight-laced square, and Ford looks like he’s having a blast every episode pushing Paul to his limits. There’s nothing more appealing than watching a snippy Ford say some of the most outrageous lines on TV. Why it’s good to binge now: “Shrinking’s” 30-minute episodes are a breeze to watch. Also, its second season is about to wrap up on Christmas Day. That gives you two full seasons to watch during the holidays. – Nardos Haile

10 "Somebody Somewhere" (Max) Somebody, Somewhere (Sandy Morris/HBO) Television will never tire of telling New York stories, but HBO only saw fit to give us three seasons of warm slices of life in Manhattan, Kansas. That’s where Bridget Everett’s Samantha retreats to grieve the loss of her sister Holly, forge a better relationship with her remaining sister Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), and figure out who she is. The holidays can feel lonely even if you’re surrounded by loved ones. If you feel that way, your heart will lift each time Sam finds new spaces and new people who help her to become a better version of herself – perhaps none as much as Joel (Jeff Hiller), her partner in teeny ‘tini tippling. Many TV shows aspire to be feel-good viewing, but this one consistently lives up to that designation from the very first episode to the last, when Sam and Joel both land on some version of the life they want with the people they adore. With the world becoming increasingly bitter, riven and cynical, this show firmly reminds us that places like Manhattan, Kansas, exist too – where people are kind and big-hearted and understand that we all deserve happiness, love, and to be loved. Why it’s a good binge now: If your free screen time is at a premium right now, you may rejoice at knowing there are only 21 half-hour episodes to digest. That’s also a tremendous tragedy; the show ended far too soon. Much like the larger lesson of Sam’s story, though, you can always start it over and enjoy its familiar comfort in new ways. — Melanie McFarland

11 "The Sympathizer" (Max) The Sympathizer (HBO) OK so maybe a satire about a Vietnamese double-agent challenging the American savior image who turns out to be an unreliable narrator in a prisoner reeducation camp may not sound like your definition of a fun binge, but hear me out. Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel seemed un-adaptable until HBO came along and put the care, resources and talent – hello, Park Chan-wook – behind it. Breakout Hoa Xuande is magnetic as the inscrutable man only known to us as the Captain, and through him, we encounter the confusion of post-war life and loyalties, the stunning shortcomings in an auteur-worshipping Hollywood system and a parade of Robert Downey Jr.s in various wigs and prosthetics. It's hilarious, disturbing, enraging and baffling all at once – but I defy you to emerge on the other side without gaining some glimmer of understanding of why the effects of the war still linger in our bones today. Why it's a good binge now: With only seven episodes total, you can watch one episode a day and be done in a week.— Hanh Nguyen