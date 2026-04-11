Today, Jackson holds five Grammy awards and a slew of other industry accolades. Billboard ranks her among history’s highest-charting musicians, naming her 1990’s Greatest Pop Star. None of that would have been achieved if she hadn’t made “Control.”

“Control” eventually peaked at the top of the Billboard 200, generating Jackson’s first round of massive hits. Songs like “When I Think of You” and the ballad “Let’s Wait Awhile” bring to mind the Janet who grew up in front of America on sitcoms like “Good Times” and “Diff’rent Strokes” — the Jackson family’s cutie. But it’s the songs that talk about brushing off stifling, trifling men, including the title track and “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” that have the most staying power.

Among those, the album’s second single, “ Nasty ,” is particularly durable, having played a special role in restoring her legacy.

In 2016, she received her first nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — although that nod was a decade late, since she’d been eligible since 2007. You can thank 2004’s Nipplegate for that unwarranted delay.

It took two more nominations for Jackson to finally be inducted in 2019, the same year that she launched a Las Vegas residency. At that ceremony, Janelle Monae introduced her as the queen of Black Girl Magic, and rightly so. Three years after that, Lifetime dedicated a four-hour, fully authorized series to celebrate her life and career after her fans demanded #JusticeForJanet.

We take Jackson’s place among the pop greats for granted today. What we will never know is whether the massive energy demanding that she receive her due would have ignited if Donald Trump hadn’t sneered, “Such a nasty woman,” at Hillary Clinton at their final debate before the 2016 election. Want more from culture than just the latest trend? The Swell highlights art made to last.

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In response, streams and downloads of Jackson’s “Nasty” spiked more at any time that year than on the 30th anniversary of its April 4, 1986, release. “Nasty” inspired the Democrats to reclaim the insult as a meme, with Clinton supporters repeating some of the song’s most quotable lyrics to thumb their noses at the Orange Menace: “Nasty boys don’t mean a thing/oh you nasty boys/ don’t mean a thing to me.”

None of that meant a thing to Clinton’s election odds either, although her loss did nothing to dim the womanist fury embedded in Jackson’s song. To this day, spotting a faded “Nasty Woman” T-shirt out in the wild — yes, it happens from time to time — takes me right back to the video’s movie show that she commandeers for her safety and peace.