Ted Cruz has his own podcast and on it, the Texas Senator spews his unwanted takes on a range of pressing issues, including actor Pete Davidson's sex appeal and "hot women."

"Pete Davidson . . . how come that dude gets all of these, like, hot women?" Cruz asked his co-host, Michael Knowles, in a Thursday episode of "Verdict with Ted Cruz."

"Pete Davidson was dating Kate Beckinsale. I mean, you're talking 'Underworld.' You're talking, like, superhot vampire in a black leather trench coat," the Cancun-fleeing politician continued, referencing Beckinsale's 2003 role. "And you're like, really? The 'SNL' dude? Like, wow."

RELATED: "The View": Ted Cruz is "despicable" for comparing Roe demonstrators to Jan. 6 insurrectionists

It's still unclear where Cruz found the audacity to make such comments and why he felt the need to speak about "toxic femininity" and a woman's own attractiveness. Regardless, the senator was quickly put in his rightful place by "The View" panel, who slams Cruz for assuming he knows anything about women.

"This gives me the heebie-jeebies, can I just tell you? It's so creepy and so disgusting," says co-host Ana Navarro during Monday's segment of the show. "So he might want to say, 'How come that dude on "SNL"—,' I want to know, how come that dude is a U.S. senator and is doing a podcast and spends so much time trolling on Twitter? I mean, does he think that he's gonna lead by being a social media influencer?"

She adds that Cruz's unfiltered rhetoric is also blatantly "disrespectful" to both his wife, Heidi Cruz, and their two daughters.

"I don't understand why he's talking about a woman's looks," fellow co-host Sunny Hostin says, adding that Cruz once told Donald Trump that "real men don't attack women" after the ex-President tweeted an unflattering photo of his spouse. "I don't understand why he has a podcast, quite frankly, talking about this kind of stuff."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Joy Behar promptly jumps in to mock Cruz's sadomasochistic fantasies with Beckinsale and sexy vampires. She also adds her two cents on why Davidson is deemed attractive while Cruz is seen as a fool.

"The reason that women like Pete Davidson is because he is funny, he's funny," she states. "Ted Cruz, you're funny because people laugh at you. Pete Davidson, people are laughing with him."

She adds, "By the way, Ted Cruz has long advocated for criminalizing abortion. I don't think that that's a turn-on to women, Teddy."

Watch the full discussion below, via YouTube:

More stories you might like: