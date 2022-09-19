The United States' invasive species crisis, in pictures

Like many of my fellow animal-lovers, it pains me to think of killing an insect. There are videos of me as an infant staring in awe at creepy-crawlies as they scuttle past me; as an adult, I've retained that habit.

Yet like millions of other Americans, I make an exception for the spotted lanternfly. That is because I live in Pennsylvania, where the Asian insect is widely perceived as a threat to existing ecosystems — and, consequently, of local economic interests. In other places, people are warned of venomous spiders or so-called "murder hornets." The only common theme is that, in the United States, we have a tendency to live alongside species that were brought here rather than initially coming from here.

Indeed, globalization and mass migration of people — and goods — has accidentally sent all kinds of different critters and plants to parts of the world where they shouldn't be. This has resulted in the spread of "invasive species," meaning an animal or plant that is both not native to an ecosystem where it currently lives, also either causes or is likely to cause significant harm to local wildlife or to the nearby humans.

Harm, in the latter case, can be physical, economic or both.

Invasive species are introduced by any number of means. Most of them are accidental, such as when ballast water spreads aquatic species from one continent to another, or when insects burrow into wood that is transported from region to region. Others are deliberate, such as irresponsible exotic pet owners abandoning their former companions or even acts of misguided idealism (including one, seen below, inspired by William Shakespeare).

Sometimes humanity and wildlife luck out and the introduction of these species proves relatively harmless. On other occasions, however, we're not so lucky. These invasive species may look cute (in some cases), but they are scourges on American ecosystems — which is why conservationists are trying to eradicate them, sometimes with help from citizens.

01 Burmese pythons Burmese Python (Getty Images/Hillary Kladke) First reported in the United States in 2000 , Burmese pythons are among the largest snakes in the world. They are voracious carnivores, wolfing down a wide range of prey from birds and reptiles to amphibians and insects. Thanks to the exotic pets trade, Burmese pythons were introduced to the South Florida ecosystem at the turn of the century. They compete for food with native fauna, at least when they aren't actively eating the hapless critters. A 2012 survey found that the South Florida raccoon population had dropped by 99.3 percent and the opossums population by 98.9 percent. Quite often, raccoons and opossums were found in the pythons' stomachs.

03 Spotted lanternflies Spotted Lanternflies (Getty Images/arlutz73) First seen in Pennsylvania in 2014 , the spotted lanternfly is an attractive insect, with its moth-like wings and bright red body. Yet the spotted lanternfly has had a devastating effect on the northeast, gobbling up vineyards and damaging the stock of Christmas tree growers. The tourism industry has also taken a hit, too: after all, nobody wants their wedding to be crashed by swarms of winged insects. Even casual homeowners and pedestrians aren't safe. The spotted lanternfly is wont to spit out what one entomologist described to Salon as a "sticky honeydew." Black sooty mold will grow on this, which is both dangerous if accidentally ingested and quite slippery if you're unfortunate enough to walk on it.

04 Joro spiders Joro Spider (Getty Images/David Hansche) We are often told not to judge others by their appearance, and yet humans often don't follow those words of wisdom. This is evident in our reaction to the next invasive species on this list, the Jorō spider . One might assume that they are a major threat given that the spider is (a) venomous, (b) as big as your hand and (c) contains a dizzying array of exotic colors on its shell. Yet this is simply not true. The spiders rarely attack humans and, if they do, their fangs are too short to penetrate our skin. They do not seem to be harming local ecosystems in any major way. Their biggest "threat" is that they create large webs which are easy to accidentally walk into. Expert opinion? If you see a Jorō spider, leave it alone.