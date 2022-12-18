It goes without saying that Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson — co-star of the unfairly maligned "Bride Wars," along with a slew of other rom-coms and films including "Almost Famous" — is Goldie Hawn's daughter.

Hawn is the sublime, Oscar-winning star of "Cactus Flower," "Death Becomes Her," and "Private Benjamin." Oliver Hudson, Hawn's other child with musician Bill Hudson, and Wyatt Russell, her son with actor Kurt Russell, are both in the industry, too. (Plus, Wyatt is married to Meredith Hagner, another one of my favorite actors, who starred in the criminally under-appreciated "Search Party.") It's a real family affair.

Off-screen, Hudson plans to release her first album next year. She's also an entrepreneur, who has launched fashion and liquor companies, such as Fabletics, Happy x Nature, INBLOOM and King St. Vodka.

Hudson was recently on the popular "Hot Ones" YouTube series hosted by Sean Evans, where she promoted "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." She co-stars in the sequel to 2019's terrific "Knives Out," which drops Dec. 23 on Netflix.

When Evans asked Hudson if she had a signature cocktail for the holidays, she revealed that she had recently developed one named after her mom.

"I made a lychee martini, and I did two ounces vodka, two ounces lychee, an ounce of the cranberry and then I did a dash of orange bitters," Hudson said as she listed the ingredients. "And it's so good, and something my mom loves. So, I called it 'Goldie's Mad Dash,' which also is her personality."

"I just love a good drink," Hudson continued. "In the winter, I love my bourbons, and I'll have a whiskey. You know, the fire — the cozy-by-the-fire drink."

Cozy by the fire — say no more.

While the drink may veer into a bit of a sweet realm, it would certainly make a bright and festive libation to enjoy over the holidays. You can easily opt for one of the many alcohol-free vodkas currently on the market if you're looking to skip the booze.

Whichever way you pour it, curling up by the fire with a Goldie's Mad Dash and a movie like "The First Wives Club" or "Glass Onion" would make for a wildly cozy and entertaining holiday evening.