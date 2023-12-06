Lidia Bastianch’s coziest winter recipes, either for a holiday or a frenzied weeknight

No matter if looking for recipe ideas for a snow day, Christmas itself, or some random Tuesday, Lidia Bastianich is one of the most reliable chefs, food personalities and recipe developers around.

As the weather reaches especially low temperatures and you want to curl up with something especially comforting as the flurries start to come down, look no further than Bastianich's terrific recipes.

This list has an assortment of ingredients and protein choices, but each one feels festive, filling and entirely delicious.

Some of these dishes can make for an excellent center piece on Christmas Day, New Years Eve, a Hannukah evening or any other special occasion, holiday or not.

We couldn't recommend them enough. But as always, don't feel like you need to follow every single ingredient and step to a T. Especially this season, give yourself some grace and use — with common sense — what you already have on hand. No need to trek out in the cold.

01 Clams Oreganata Clams oreganata is a holiday non-negotiable for my family; usually both clams oreganata and stuffed mushrooms are welcome starters on our annual Christmas spread. hors d'oeuvres t o get things going, to whet your guests' appetites, or to simply enjoy on your own, nestled on the couch while watching your favorite holiday movie. These come together in no time at all and call for only the best ingredients: Simple, quick and wildly flavorful, clams oreganata (or any protein made in an oreganta manner) is a terrific appetizer oro get things going, to whet your guests' appetites, or to simply enjoy on your own, nestled on the couch while watching your favorite holiday movie. These come together in no time at all and call for only the best ingredients: clams , garlic, evoo, white wine , lemon, butter, breadcrumbs and lots of fresh herbs. Also, no utensils required!

02 Baked Ziti with Eggplant and Ricotta Baked ziti is welcome any day of the year, but an especially gussied up version is really delicious on a holiday - especially one with lots and lots of crispy bits and edges. It's also a favorite crowd pleaser that happens to also feed a crowd. Don't skimp on the ricotta here, and of course, feel free to amp up the cheese all the more. Have rigatoni on hand and not ziti? Have tons of zucchini but no eggplant ? No worries, any swap is fine here.

03 Roasted Pork Shoulder with Vegetable Sauce Any carnivores will be especially fond of this particularly festive centerpiece. Fatty, crisped pork shoulder — which can be shredded into a carnitas-type manner or served in chunks or thick slices — is taken to another level with each spoonful of savory, rich vegetable sauce. Roasting everything together allows all of the flavors to mingle together. The recipe calls for onions, carrots, leeks, celery, mushrooms and lots of herbs, spices and wine, but if you have other vegetables languishing on the counter, chop 'em up and throw those in, too. Why not? Bonus: the sandwiches made from leftovers will blow you away.

