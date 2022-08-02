Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza — and this time it's finally here to stay.

In 2020, the cult-favorite order was pulled from the fast-food chain's menu amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Following fan outcry, the Mexican Pizza made its first attempt at a comeback earlier this year. Demand, however, quickly outpaced supply, prompting the item to be yanked from stores within weeks of its highly-anticipated return.

"Weeks after bringing back the beloved item, Taco Bell said it's temporarily removing Mexican Pizza from its menu until the fall because of high demand," USA Today's Brett Molina wrote on May 31. "Taco Bell cited one restaurant in California which sold more than 1,000 Mexican Pizzas in one day, and an order from a customer which included 180 Mexican Pizzas."

Now, the Mexican Pizza has a scheduled return date, and this time it should be a truly permanent addition to the menu.

"It's going to be relaunched mid-September, and it's going to be a permanent item," Taco Bell CEO Mark King confirmed to Fortune. "I had more feedback — hate mail! — over the removal of Mexican pizza [than any other time]."

The Mexican Pizza has quite the history, as true fans of the disappearing menu item know. The product, which was first introduced as the "Pizzazz Pizza" back in 1985, was previously removed from Taco Bell's menu in 2020. At that time, the company struggled to prepare the menu item during the pandemic, which took a toll on its service workers.

After more than 171,000 fans signed a petition urging the company to bring back the Mexican Pizza, it returned in mid-May 2022. Sadly, the hype was short-lived, as the pizza sold out only a few weeks later due to unexpected supply shortages.

"What we learned is that one of the keys to our magic is that people really love individual items," King also told Fortune. "So now for us it's, 'What other magical items have we removed that we can relaunch in a big way to capture people's interest or imagination?'"

Alongside its great flavors and affordability, the Mexican Pizza is revered for its "inherent customizability," Salon Food's Ashlie D. Stevens wrote in an April article. The pizza, which includes two layers of tostadas generously filled with seasoned ground beef and beans and topped with melted cheese and tomatoes, can also be made into a vegan- or vegetarian-friendly snack by omitting the meat and/or the cheese.

Among the Mexican Pizza's celebrity fans are Dolly Parton and Doja Cat, who was the first to reveal its initial comeback during a weekend set at Coachella. Both Grammy Award winners are attached to "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," which was previously scheduled to premiere on May 26.

If you're looking to satisfy your Mexican Pizza cravings before summer ends, check out our copycat recipe to learn how to make your own version at home. To start, fry tortillas in a small skillet over medium-high heat until they're golden in color and slightly crisp. Next, brown half a pound of ground beef and season it with your favorite taco spices. Then add refried beans and finish the assembly with enchilada sauce, cheese, chopped tomatoes, scallions and sour cream.