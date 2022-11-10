The origins and evolution of the ongoing “Best Chris” debate

Prior to the aftermath of this year's midterm elections, the nation received word of a far more pressing — and dare we say, thirsty — matter at hand. On Monday, People Magazine announced its highly anticipated Sexiest Man Alive and dethroned Paul Rudd of his 2021 title to bestow it on Chris Evans.

The recent accolade subsequently reignited the internet's long-standing obsession with ranking Hollywood actors named Chris, also known as the "Best Chris Debate." Alongside Evans, the main contenders usually include Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Pratt. On Twitter, fans and stans pledge allegiance to a specific Chris on the basis of a number of factors.

How did we get to this point where the Chris wars continue to dominate so many cultural conversations online? Here's a closer look at the origins of the "Best Chris Debate," along with its evolution and relevance today:

Which Chris qualifies?

The discourse first began in 2014 when each of the aforementioned Chrises were getting attention in pop culture for their various projects. While the shows and movies on their resumes have ebbed and flowed, they've all continued to work and therefore have remained relevant – albeit with one frequently discounted – through today.

Among the four, three Chrises — Evans, Hemsworth and Pratt — have starred in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise. Evans plays Captain America, a World War II Super-Soldier, alongside Hemsworth as his fellow Avenger, the God of Thunder, Thor, in numerous films, sometimes as the headliners or part of the "Avengers" film ensembles. Although not an Avenger, former "Parks and Recreation" star Pratt is known for potraying Peter Quill in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.

Outside of Marvel, Pratt has also starred in the "Jurassic Park" franchise.

As for Pine, the fourth Chris was involved in the reboot series of the "Star Trek" franchise, in which he plays a younger James T. Kirk. While he's appeared in a number of disparate roles, he most recently appeared in Olivia Wilde's oddly controversial thriller "Don't Worry Darling."

It's to be noted that these four white Chrises are the ones most frequently in contention. Since it is a popular name, however, occasionally other Chrises break through as honorable mentions: "Mindy Project" star Chris Messina, "Crazy Rich Asians" star Chris Pang, Chris Rock, Chris Tucker and Chris O'Dowd. Despite this, they never really stick around as one of the official Chrises.

The evolution of the debate

Depending on who's doing the judging, each Chris may be evaluated on the basis of their looks, personality (both on and off-screen), charisma or careers. As explained in a 2018 The Ringer article, "In determining the preeminent Franchise Chris, we used to evaluate each Chris's ability to carry big IP through a combination of well-toned pectoral muscles and exemplary comedic timing."

"Those factors are still in play, but in this final battle we must also consider endurance and the sheer commitment to being a Franchise Chris."

Evans has thus far pulled ahead and his recent Sexiest Man Alive title only reaffirms his standing as the "Best Chris." Back in 2016 and 2017, Evans took home the top award twice as the internet thirsted over his Marvel projects and sweet summer romance with Jenny Slate. But Evans' 2017 reign was short-lived — in the middle of the year, Pine was deemed the King of Chrises, thanks to his buzz cut and flirtatious relationship with Gal Gadot, while Hemsworth claimed the title toward the end of that year.

Judging from critical success in their careers, the Chrises have all played an array of roles — from lovable goofballs to cold-hearted menaces — and starred in box office hits and box office flops. Although the Chrises starred in films that were rated favorably by critics, it was Evans and Pine who secured the top ranks. Evans' 2013 post-apocalyptic film "Snowpiercer" earned a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and his 2019 mystery/crime hit "Knives Out" earned an astounding 97% rating. In comparison, Pine's 2009 "Star Trek" film received a 94% rating on the Tomatometer while his 2016 western film "Hell or High Water" and 2019 documentary "Love, Antosha" both received ratings of 97%.

The Chris-ona non grata

Despite the ongoing debate, there is one Chris who frequently is discounted among the foursome. On October 17, 2020, screenwriter and television producer Amy Berg posted headshots of the four on Twitter and captioned it, "One has to go."

It didn't take long for the post to garner both likes and retweets — 10,100 likes and 1,051 retweets to be exact — along with a slew of responses, the majority of which named Pratt.

One commenter wrote, "Pratt. This wasn't difficult at all. Pratt isn't even in the same universe as the other three" while another simply said, "Always Pratt." A select few expressed sympathy for Pratt and some even named Pine as the odd one out.

Pratt's lack of popularity, despite his box office success heading two major franchises, is generally chalked up to his personal reputation, mainly for expressing views that many have found problematic.

In November of last year, Pratt was criticized for his Instagram post dedicated to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, in which he thanked her for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter." Fans were quick to deem it as insensitive to Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris and their son Jack, who was born prematurely and with severe brain bleeding.

Just a few days after the hoopla, BuzzFeed published a list that outlined the many times Pratt was called out for being problematic. Among them were Pratt's glamorization of hunting, ableist remarks, pro-cop sentiments and affiliation with the Hillsong Church, a notoriously anti-LGBTQ organization.

Earlier this year, Pratt denied ever belonging to the church, saying in his 2022 Men's Health profile, "I never went to Hillsong. I've never actually been to Hillsong. I don't know anyone from that church."

That, of course, didn't do much for his reputation and Pratt, to this day, still remains "The Worst Hollywood Chris."

The "Best Chris Debate" today

Earlier this year, Pine had a slight edge with his new, short "silver fox" look which he debuted at the "Don't Worry Darling" premiere. But for now, Chris Evans remains in the lead as fans celebrate his Sexiest Man Alive title and await his upcoming feature in the "Knives Out" sequel.

As long as there are Hollywood stars named Chris, and people have time on their hands, the "Best Chris Debate" will prevail.