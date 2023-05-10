"To help life flow": Mark Dacascos reflects on his strong, flavorful and action-packed career

Mark Dacascos has a supporting role in the action-packed "Knights of the Zodiac," based on the hit anime/manga series. Thirty years ago, Dascacos would have likely played the hero, Seiya (Mackenyu), an MMA fighter who learns to harness special powers as he tries to protect Sienna (Madison Iseman), who will become the Goddess, Athena, from Guraad (Famke Janssen) and her henchmen, Cassios (Nick Stahl) and Nero (Diego Tinoco).

Dacascos' character, Mylock, is a wise, older man who guides Seiya, and can crack wise while driving backwards as he escorts Seiya to safety after a cyborgs attack. Mylock also has talents flying a plane and shooting his way out of a sticky situation. While "Knights of the Zodiac" is chock-full of dazzling special effects, Dacascos seems to be the real deal.

The actor has had a long career doing martial arts-inspired films from the capoeira-themed "Only the Strong," and the French period adventure, "Brotherhood of the Wolf," to his sole directorial effort, "Showdown in Manila," a low-budget action film, and the Hollywood blockbuster "John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum." Dacascos also delivers the fun in his role as "The Chairman" in the hit series "Iron Chef" where he is often "hungry for battle."

The actor chatted with Salon about "Knights of the Zodiac," making action movies, and the worst thing he has ever eaten on "Iron Chef."

"Knights of the Zodiac" is a hit manga/anime series. Were you familiar with or a fan of the series?

No, I was not. This was new for me. I met my wife years ago during "Crying Freeman." I did not know of Seiya-san. When they invited me, they sent source material and clips from the original shows from Japan, and the script. What I liked about it was that, in the end, it's hopeful and inspiring.

The film is very special effects-driven, with balletic battle scenes. Your style of martial arts seems more grounded in technique. I remember seeing you in "Only the Strong." Your few actions scenes seem to rely more on your athletic ability than CGI. Can you talk about that?

Thank you for mentioning "Only the Strong." That film was a long time ago, but it is still very dear to my heart. Without giving spoilers, I can say that my character is grounded because he's, um, how to say it . . . mortal. [laughs]. Our wonderful Andy Cheng and his team choreographed things that my mortal character would be able to do and that I could do. I love it because it's a really nice contrast to the "balletic battles" as you call them, that are more CGI-driven, and more fantastical. My fight scenes are grounded in human flesh and blood. My parents are both kung fu teachers, and I've grown up around martial arts. I feel comfortable doing the movements. I had a blast. I wish I could have done more.

You fight, fly and drive in "Knights of the Zodiac." How much of your own stunts did you get to do?

In term of the fight scenes, I am trying to think if my stunt double had to do anything. Possibly a couple of shots, but I did most of it. The driving and piloting — we did that in the studio. I flew all my parts and I drove all my parts. They were done with green screen. The flying machine was on hydraulics with a CGI screen running so we had movement without the danger. I didn't actually fly anything. The driving as well was on hydraulics.

This role seems to be a natural progression in your career, having developed a niche in this action film genre. Can you talk about your interest in making fight films, what the genre means to you and your investment in the genre?

Because of my parents, I grew up with martial arts. Yes, I have done a lot of action movies. It wasn't planned. I just wanted to be an actor and still study my acting and practice my martial arts. I try to progress in the different arts I do. It just happens a lot of my work is with action movies. I suppose having been punched and kicked for real gives me a certain experience and knowledge to play that on screen because I've felt the pain. I've been swept to the floor. All these things I can feel. I know as an actor, having that real-life experience helps me play it. To me, martial arts on camera is physical dialogue. It informs the audience of who the characters are by the way they move or kick. You see their lives in their movement as much as we understand from what they say, maybe even more.

What do you think has changed over the years in the genre of action films?

"Only the Strong" was very capoeira-based. It was about that art form and how people relate to it and in it. "John Wick" was a hyper-reality, and a super-reality in terms of hand-to-hand combat. And "Knights of the Zodiac," because of the superpowers and trying to bring anime to live action, it is very different. I grew up with Bruce Lee and Jet Li and Jackie Chan. Their films still hold up and they are still inspiring. I'm in awe of their athleticism and expertise. But yes, with "Knights of the Zodiac" and other movies with CGI, they work because it is in the context of the story and the characters and the powers they have. I think growth and progress and evolution is unstoppable. You see that in the movies, and I think there is space and place for all types.

A few years back, you directed an action film, "Showdown in Manila." Do you have plans to work behind the camera again?

I am considering it. I have to find a story — it's very difficult with all the different elements. The great things about having directed is that you get a better insight into how challenging directing really is. As an actor, you focus on your part and consult with the director or actor. It's collaborative in that respect, but you get off-time. But directors are working 24/7. They work with every department, all the actors, script and camera. It's non-stop. I love that aspect, but I have to make sure I have the support of producers and that we have the same vision. I found it challenging because there were some people who had different ideas about how the story should go.

What observations do you have about being The Chairman on "Iron Chef?" You seem to be having fun and even get a bit goofy on the show, which is a nice change of pace from some of these action films. How do you approach that character?

The food, as you can imagine, was amazing. Amazing! When they invited me to the show, I made sure everyone understood that I am not a professional food critic or have gone to culinary school, but I have the utmost respect for chefs who have risen to the top and work so hard to become experts. They wake up early, and shop, run the restaurant, and it is so much work. And you get to see that on "Iron Chef" as they create amazing meals in an hour. The energy in the kitchen stadium is palpable. I was not competing, and even I was nervous. I could feel the electricity. Iron Chef Morimoto-San would come in and slap his legs like a sumo wrestler, and even he was nervous!

The way I approached the character was that he is the nephew of the Iron Chef Chairman in Japan. He is so in love with and passionate about the art of cooking, and to see these Iron Chefs go at it. He's excited about broccoli and asparagus and fish and secret ingredients. It's very Shakespearean. Every moment is the best moment. To see this is the best thing in the world. When I am there, it was all that — it was exciting and electric. The producers and director say, "Go as eccentric and crazy as you want, and if we have to pull you back, we'll pull you back."

What is the best/worst thing you've eaten on the show?

Worst. It has nothing to do with the cooking, more with the ingredients. We had Battle Offal—all the innards, bits and pieces. One of the chefs presented a course that was a wrapped-up paper cone and inside looked like onion rings. I love onion rings. I was very excited. Except something did not smell right. I picked a ring up, put it in my mouth, and started chewing it. It didn't smell right, or taste like an onion ring, and then lo and behold, he explained that he fried up some pork sphincter. And, of course, we were on camera, and he is very proud of this. And a lot of people like it. I don't know if I did like it. The idea of eating it was very rough for me.

The Best, I couldn't single one out. In 12 seasons and with over 200 different battles . . . I'll just say one battle was with Morimoto-san, and it was a fish battle. I've never had five fish dishes back-to-back that were as incredible as his. He did a sushi roll that looked like stained glass. He is an artist through and through. It looked amazing, and tasted amazing, and smelled great. I had so many great meals.

There is a line in the "Knights of the Zodiac," "All men, no matter how tough, have something they fear." What do you fear?

I have a fear of being a coward, of not being able to do something I need to do when it's time to do it. That haunts me. I don't want to be a coward.

The film also talks about the characters having a purpose. Given the breadth and depth of your career, what would you say your purpose is?

I feel like it's like Bruce Lee says, and I'm going to paraphrase, "To self-actualize 'Who is Mark?'" To distill and find our essence so it is more flavorful and stronger and powerful. My purpose is to find who I am and be the best who that is and then inspire and help and teach and learn and teach what I've learned to help life flow.

"Knights of the Zodiac" opens in theaters nationwide on May 12.