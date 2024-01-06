"The Sixth Sense" turns 25 and more: The biggest pop culture anniversaries to look out for in 2024

A new year means new anniversaries to look forward to, and 2024 promises many.

In addition to being a leap year, this year features several major pop culture events — related to film, television, music, entertainment and more — to reminisce on. Take for example M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 hit film “The Sixth Sense,” which will celebrate turning 25 in August.

The psychological thriller was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best supporting actor for Haley Joel Osment (who, at 11 years of age, became a household name following his acclaimed performance) and best supporting actress for Toni Collette. “The Sixth Sense” was the second-highest-grossing film of 1999, behind George Lucas’ “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” which will also turn 25 in May.

Other notable anniversaries include the 25th anniversary of Woodstock '99, arguably the most infamous festivals in music history; the 10th anniversary of Ellen DeGeneres’ viral Oscars selfie, featuring several big names in Hollywood; and the 30th anniversary of “Forrest Gump.”

Here’s a growing list of all the major pop culture anniversaries to look forward to:

01 January Lorraine Bracco And James Gandolfini of "The Sopranos" (Getty Images) Jan. 10 : “The Sopranos” made its debut 25 years ago

: “The Sopranos” made its debut 25 years ago Jan. 11 : 25 years after Jon Stewart took over “The Daily Show”

: 25 years after Jon Stewart took over “The Daily Show” Jan. 15 : “Varsity Blues” turns 25

: “Varsity Blues” turns 25 Jan. 22 : “Broad City” made its debut 10 years ago

: “Broad City” made its debut 10 years ago Jan. 23 : “The Butterfly Effect” turns 20

: “The Butterfly Effect” turns 20 Jan. 27 : Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” turns 40

: Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” turns 40 Jan. 29 : “Sleeping Beauty” turns 65

: “Sleeping Beauty” turns 65 Jan. 29 : "Dr. Strangelove" turns 60

: "Dr. Strangelove" turns 60 Jan. 29 : “She’s All That” turns 25

: “She’s All That” turns 25 Jan. 31: “Family Guy” made its debut 25 years ago

02 February Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performing at the Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show (KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images) Feb. 1 : 20 years after Justin Timberlake accidentally ripped off a piece of Janet Jackson's costume, exposing her right breast, during their performance at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show

: 20 years after Justin Timberlake accidentally ripped off a piece of Janet Jackson's costume, exposing her right breast, during their performance at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show Feb. 2 : 10 years after Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death

: 10 years after Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death Feb. 4 : Facebook (now known as Meta) turns 20

: Facebook (now known as Meta) turns 20 Feb 7 – Feb 23 : 10 years after Sochi Winter Olympics

Feb. 8 : 20 years after Beyoncé won five Grammy awards for her debut solo album, “Dangerously In Love”

Feb. 10 : “The Fly II” turns 35

: “The Fly II” turns 35 Feb. 12 : “Creature from the Black Lagoon” turns 70

: “Creature from the Black Lagoon” turns 70 Feb. 13 : 20 years after Barbie and Ken split up. Barbie left him for an Australian surfer named Blaine.

Feb. 17 : “Footloose” turns 40

Feb. 17 : “Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure” turns 35

Feb 17 : 10 years after Jimmy Fallon took over “The Tonight Show”

Feb. 19 : “Office Space” turns 25

Feb. 22 : “It Happened One Night” turns 90

Feb. 24: 25 years after Lauryn Hill took home five Grammy awards for her solo studio album “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill”

03 March Sarah Michelle Gellar passed out on top of Ryan Phillippe in a scene from the film 'Cruel Intentions', 1999. (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images) March 2 : 10 years after Ellen DeGeneres’ iconic Oscars selfie went viral

: 10 years after Ellen DeGeneres’ iconic Oscars selfie went viral March 3 : “Lean on Me” turns 35

: “Lean on Me” turns 35 March 3 : “Stagecoach” turns 85

: “Stagecoach” turns 85 March 5 : “Cruel Intentions” turns 25

: “Cruel Intentions” turns 25 March 9 : “Splash” turns 40

: “Splash” turns 40 March 9: Barbie turns a very stylish 65

Barbie turns a very stylish 65 March 11 : 10 years after Obama appeared on Zach Galifianakis' talk show "Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis"

: 10 years after Obama appeared on Zach Galifianakis' talk show "Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis" March 18 : 15 years after Natasha Richardson’s death

: 15 years after Natasha Richardson’s death March 21 : “Divergent” turns 10

: “Divergent” turns 10 March 23 : “Police Academy” turns 40

: “Police Academy” turns 40 March 28 : “Futurama” made its debut 25 years ago

: “Futurama” made its debut 25 years ago March 29 : “Some Like It Hot” turns 65

: “Some Like It Hot” turns 65 March 31 : “10 Things I Hate About You” turns 25

: “10 Things I Hate About You” turns 25 March 31 : “The Sugarland Express” turns 50

: “The Sugarland Express” turns 50 March 31 : “The Matrix” turns 25

: “The Matrix” turns 25 March 31 : 10 years after “How I Met Your Mother” aired its series finale

: 10 years after “How I Met Your Mother” aired its series finale March 31: 30 years after Madonna dropped 14 f-bombs on CBS' "Late Show with David Letterman"

04 April Kurt Cobain of Nirvana (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images) April 1 : 20 years after Google launched Gmail — as a limited beta release. Many people thought the announcement was a joke because it was made on April Fools' Day.

: 20 years after Google launched Gmail — as a limited beta release. Many people thought the announcement was a joke because it was made on April Fools' Day. April 4 : “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” turns 10

: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” turns 10 April 5 : 30 years after Kurt Cobain’s death

: 30 years after Kurt Cobain’s death April 13 : 10 years after King Joffrey's death on “Game of Thrones," aka The Purple Wedding

: 10 years after King Joffrey's death on “Game of Thrones," aka The Purple Wedding April 26 : “Seven Samurai” turns 70

: “Seven Samurai” turns 70 April 30: “Mean Girls” turns 20

05 May Michael Jackson & Lisa Marie Presley attending a children's charity event in Los Angeles April 1995 (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) May 4 : 15 years after Dom DeLuise’s death

: 15 years after Dom DeLuise’s death May 4 : “Sixteen Candles” turns 40

: “Sixteen Candles” turns 40 May 5 : 10 years after Solange and Jay-Z fought in an elevator following a Met Gala after party

: 10 years after Solange and Jay-Z fought in an elevator following a Met Gala after party May 6 : Prince Archie of Sussex turns 5

: Prince Archie of Sussex turns 5 May 6 : 20 years after “Friends” aired its series finale. The finale was watched by 52.5 million American viewers making it the most watched episode of the 2000s

: 20 years after “Friends” aired its series finale. The finale was watched by 52.5 million American viewers making it the most watched episode of the 2000s May 7 : “The Mummy” turns 25

: “The Mummy” turns 25 May 14 : Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” turns 40

: Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” turns 40 May 16 : “Godzilla” turns 10

: “Godzilla” turns 10 May 19 : “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” turns 25

: “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” turns 25 May 19 : “Shrek 2” turns 15

: “Shrek 2” turns 15 May 23 : “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” turns 40

: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” turns 40 May 24 : “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” turns 35

: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” turns 35 May 25 : “Alien” turns 45

: “Alien” turns 45 May 26 : 30 years after Michael Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley

: 30 years after Michael Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley May 30: Disney’s “Maleficent” turns 10

06 June Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio in a scene from the film 'The Karate Kid', 1984. (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images) June 1 : Jhumpa Lahiri’s debut collection of short stories “Interpreter of Maladies” turns 25

: Jhumpa Lahiri’s debut collection of short stories “Interpreter of Maladies” turns 25 June 1 : “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” turns 40

: “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” turns 40 June 2 : “Dead Poets Society” turns 35

: “Dead Poets Society” turns 35 June 4 : “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” turns 20

: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” turns 20 June 6 : “The Fault in our Stars” turns 10

: “The Fault in our Stars” turns 10 June 8 : “Gremlins” turns 40

: “Gremlins” turns 40 June 8 : “Ghostbusters” turns 40

: “Ghostbusters” turns 40 June 9 : “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” turns 35

: “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” turns 35 June 10 : “Speed” turns 30

: “Speed” turns 30 June 11 : “Napoleon Dynamite” turns 20

: “Napoleon Dynamite” turns 20 June 15 : “The Lion King” turns 30

: “The Lion King” turns 30 June 16 : “Ghostbusters II” turns 35

: “Ghostbusters II” turns 35 June 17 : “Wolf” turns 30

: “Wolf” turns 30 June 21 : “Toy Story 4” turns 5

: “Toy Story 4” turns 5 June 22 : “The Karate Kid” turns 40

: “The Karate Kid” turns 40 June 23 : “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” turns 35

: “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” turns 35 June 23 : “Batman” turns 35

: “Batman” turns 35 June 25 : Prince’s sixth studio album "Purple Rain" turns 40

: Prince’s sixth studio album "Purple Rain" turns 40 June 25 : 15 years after Michael Jackson’s death

: 15 years after Michael Jackson’s death June 25 : 15 years after Farrah Fawcett’s death

: 15 years after Farrah Fawcett’s death June 25 : “The Notebook” turns 20

: “The Notebook” turns 20 June 29 : “Bachelor Party” turns 40

: “Bachelor Party” turns 40 June 30 : “The Karate Kid Part III” turns 35

: “The Karate Kid Part III” turns 35 June 30 : “Spider-Man 2” turns 20

: “Spider-Man 2” turns 20 June 30 : 30 years after Tonya Harding was banned for life from the United States Figure Skating Association. She was also stripped of her 1994 U.S. Champion title.

: 30 years after Tonya Harding was banned for life from the United States Figure Skating Association. She was also stripped of her 1994 U.S. Champion title. June 30: 10 years after the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge went viral

07 July Heather Donahue in "The Blair Witch Project." (Artisan Entertainment/Getty Images) July 6 : “Forrest Gump” turns 30

: “Forrest Gump” turns 30 July 9 : “American Pie” turns 25

: “American Pie” turns 25 July 12 : “I Love the '90s” made its debut 20 years ago

: “I Love the '90s” made its debut 20 years ago July 13 : “Dracula” turns 45

: “Dracula” turns 45 July 13 : “The Muppets Take Manhattan” turns 40

: “The Muppets Take Manhattan” turns 40 July 14 : “When Harry Met Sally…” turns 35

: “When Harry Met Sally…” turns 35 July 14 : “The Blair Witch Project” turns 25

: “The Blair Witch Project” turns 25 July 16 : “Eyes Wide Shut” turns 25

: “Eyes Wide Shut” turns 25 July 18 : “Entourage” made its debut 20 years ago

: “Entourage” made its debut 20 years ago July 20 : “The NeverEnding Story” turns 40

: “The NeverEnding Story” turns 40 July 22 – July 25 : 25 years after the notorious Woodstock '99 disaster. The festival was marred by poor venue facilities, riots, vandalism, assault, rape, death, destruction and corporate greed, making it one of the most infamous festivals in music history

: 25 years after the notorious Woodstock '99 disaster. The festival was marred by poor venue facilities, riots, vandalism, assault, rape, death, destruction and corporate greed, making it one of the most infamous festivals in music history July 27 : “Purple Rain” (film) turns 40

: “Purple Rain” (film) turns 40 July 28 : “Turner & Hooch” turns 35

: “Turner & Hooch” turns 35 July 28 : “Deep Blue Sea” turns 25

: “Deep Blue Sea” turns 25 July 29 : “The Mask” turns 30

: “The Mask” turns 30 July 29: 10 years after Nathan Fielder opened up Dumb Starbucks as a bit for his hit reality comedy series “Nathan for You”

08 August Big Winner From "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," Doug Van Gundy, From Marlinton, West Virginia. (Getty Images) Aug. 1 : “Guardians of the Galaxy” turns 10. It was the biggest film of 2014.

: “Guardians of the Galaxy” turns 10. It was the biggest film of 2014. Aug. 6 : “The Sixth Sense” turns 25

: “The Sixth Sense” turns 25 Aug. 11 : 10 years after Robin Williams’ death

: 10 years after Robin Williams’ death Aug. 12 — Aug. 14 : 30 years after Woodstock ’94

: 30 years after Woodstock ’94 Aug. 13 : “Alien vs. Predator” turns 20

: “Alien vs. Predator” turns 20 Aug. 15 : “The Giver” turns 10

: “The Giver” turns 10 Aug. 15 — Aug. 18 : Woodstock turns 55

: Woodstock turns 55 Aug. 16 : “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” made its debut 25 years ago

: “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” made its debut 25 years ago Aug. 19 : Nicki Minaj’s music video for “Anaconda” turns 10. It was one of the most talked-about videos of 2014.

: Nicki Minaj’s music video for “Anaconda” turns 10. It was one of the most talked-about videos of 2014. Aug. 22 : “If I Stay” turns 10

: “If I Stay” turns 10 Aug. 25 : “The Wizard of Oz” turns 85

: “The Wizard of Oz” turns 85 Aug. 25 : “My So-Called Life” made its debut 30 years ago

: “My So-Called Life” made its debut 30 years ago Aug. 25 : 40 years after Truman Capote’s death

: 40 years after Truman Capote’s death Aug. 31: 10 years after hundreds of celebrity nudes were leaked on 4chan.

09 September James Stewart watches Raymond Burr through a camera lens in Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" (1954) (Getty Images/Bettmann) Sept. 1: “Rear Window” turns 70

“Rear Window” turns 70 Sept. 4: 10 years after Joan Rivers’ death

10 years after Joan Rivers’ death Sept. 9: U2’s “Songs of Innocence” (album) turns 10

U2’s “Songs of Innocence” (album) turns 10 Sept. 15: “American Beauty” turns 25

“American Beauty” turns 25 Sept. 19: “The Maze Runner” turns 10

“The Maze Runner” turns 10 Sept. 21: 20 years after the original Star Wars Trilogy was released on DVD for the very first time

20 years after the original Star Wars Trilogy was released on DVD for the very first time Sept. 22: “Friends” made its debut 30 years ago

“Friends” made its debut 30 years ago Sept. 22: “Lost” made its debut 20 years ago

“Lost” made its debut 20 years ago Sept. 23: “The Shawshank Redemption” turns 30

“The Shawshank Redemption” turns 30 Sept. 30: “The River Wild” turns 30

10 October Prop Store employees hold a US "Lucky Strikes" One-Sheet from the 1994 film 'Pulp Fiction' (est. £1,000 - £1,500) during a preview at their auction house in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images) Oct. 1 : “Shark Tale” turns 20

: “Shark Tale” turns 20 Oct. 2 : 10 years after “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and her husband, Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice, were sentenced to prison for conspiracy, bankruptcy fraud And tax offenses

: 10 years after “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and her husband, Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice, were sentenced to prison for conspiracy, bankruptcy fraud And tax offenses Oct. 3 : “Gone Girl” turns 10

: “Gone Girl” turns 10 Oct. 3 : “Desperate Housewives” made its debut 20 years ago

: “Desperate Housewives” made its debut 20 years ago Oct. 5 : 25 years after “Dogma” screening spurred Catholic protests

: 25 years after “Dogma” screening spurred Catholic protests Oct. 11 : “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” turns 50

: “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” turns 50 Oct. 11 : “Black Christmas” turns 50

: “Black Christmas” turns 50 Oct. 13 : “Look Who's Talking” turns 35

: “Look Who's Talking” turns 35 Oct. 14 : “New Nightmare” turns 30

: “New Nightmare” turns 30 Oct. 14 : “Pulp Fiction” turns 30

: “Pulp Fiction” turns 30 Oct. 15 : “Fight Club” turns 25

: “Fight Club” turns 25 Oct. 16 : 10 years after comedian Hannibal Buress bluntly called Bill Cosby a rapist. The Cosby scandal took off shortly afterwards.

: 10 years after comedian Hannibal Buress bluntly called Bill Cosby a rapist. The Cosby scandal took off shortly afterwards. Oct. 20 : 15 years after Jay-Z and Alicia Keys released “Empire State of Mind.” It was the No. 1 song in 2009.

: 15 years after Jay-Z and Alicia Keys released “Empire State of Mind.” It was the No. 1 song in 2009. Oct. 26 : “The Terminator” turns 40

: “The Terminator” turns 40 Oct. 27 : “Godzilla” turns 70

: “Godzilla” turns 70 Oct. 27 : 10 years after Taylor Swift dropped her album “1989.” It was the biggest-selling album of 2014

: 10 years after Taylor Swift dropped her album “1989.” It was the biggest-selling album of 2014 Oct. 29: “Saw” turns 20

11 November Margaret O'Brien and Judy Garland in "Meet Me In St. Louis" (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images) Nov. 11 : “The Santa Clause” turns 30

: “The Santa Clause” turns 30 Nov 11 : 10 years after Kim Kardashian bared her butt on the cover of PAPER Magazine's 2014 winter issue

: 10 years after Kim Kardashian bared her butt on the cover of PAPER Magazine's 2014 winter issue Nov. 12 : “Finding Neverland” turns 20

: “Finding Neverland” turns 20 Nov. 16 : “A Nightmare on Elm Street” turns 40

: “A Nightmare on Elm Street” turns 40 Nov. 17 : “The Little Mermaid” turns 35

: “The Little Mermaid” turns 35 Nov. 19 : “Sleepy Hollow” turns 25

: “Sleepy Hollow” turns 25 Nov. 18 : “Star Trek Generations” turns 30

: “Star Trek Generations” turns 30 Nov. 18 : “Miracle on 34th Street” turns 30

: “Miracle on 34th Street” turns 30 Nov. 21 : “Supergirl” turns 40

: “Supergirl” turns 40 Nov. 21 : “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” turns 10

: “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” turns 10 Nov. 21 : Nintendo DS turns 20

: Nintendo DS turns 20 Nov. 22 : “Back to the Future Part II” turns 35

: “Back to the Future Part II” turns 35 Nov. 23 : World of Warcraft turns 20

: World of Warcraft turns 20 Nov. 23 : 15 years after Susan Boyle released her debut album “I Dreamed A Dream.” It dominated the Billboard top 200 for almost an entire month in 2009.

: 15 years after Susan Boyle released her debut album “I Dreamed A Dream.” It dominated the Billboard top 200 for almost an entire month in 2009. Nov. 24 : “End of Days” turns 25

: “End of Days” turns 25 Nov. 28: “Meet Me in St. Louis” turns 80