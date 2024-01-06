"The Sixth Sense" turns 25 and more: The biggest pop culture anniversaries to look out for in 2024

A new year means new anniversaries to look forward to, and 2024 promises many.
In addition to being a leap year, this year features several major pop culture events — related to film, television, music, entertainment and more — to reminisce on. Take for example M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 hit film “The Sixth Sense,” which will celebrate turning 25 in August.
The psychological thriller was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best supporting actor for Haley Joel Osment (who, at 11 years of age, became a household name following his acclaimed performance) and best supporting actress for Toni Collette. “The Sixth Sense” was the second-highest-grossing film of 1999, behind George Lucas’ “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” which will also turn 25 in May.
Other notable anniversaries include the 25th anniversary of Woodstock '99, arguably the most infamous festivals in music history; the 10th anniversary of Ellen DeGeneres’ viral Oscars selfie, featuring several big names in Hollywood; and the 30th anniversary of “Forrest Gump.”
Here’s a growing list of all the major pop culture anniversaries to look forward to:
- Jan. 10: “The Sopranos” made its debut 25 years ago
- Jan. 11: 25 years after Jon Stewart took over “The Daily Show”
- Jan. 15: “Varsity Blues” turns 25
- Jan. 22: “Broad City” made its debut 10 years ago
- Jan. 23: “The Butterfly Effect” turns 20
- Jan. 27: Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” turns 40
- Jan. 29: “Sleeping Beauty” turns 65
- Jan. 29: "Dr. Strangelove" turns 60
- Jan. 29: “She’s All That” turns 25
- Jan. 31: “Family Guy” made its debut 25 years ago
- Feb. 1: 20 years after Justin Timberlake accidentally ripped off a piece of Janet Jackson's costume, exposing her right breast, during their performance at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show
- Feb. 2: 10 years after Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death
- Feb. 4: Facebook (now known as Meta) turns 20
-
Feb 7 – Feb 23: 10 years after Sochi Winter Olympics
-
Feb. 8: 20 years after Beyoncé won five Grammy awards for her debut solo album, “Dangerously In Love”
- Feb. 10: “The Fly II” turns 35
- Feb. 12: “Creature from the Black Lagoon” turns 70
-
Feb. 13: 20 years after Barbie and Ken split up. Barbie left him for an Australian surfer named Blaine.
-
Feb. 17: “Footloose” turns 40
-
Feb. 17: “Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure” turns 35
-
Feb 17: 10 years after Jimmy Fallon took over “The Tonight Show”
-
Feb. 19: “Office Space” turns 25
-
Feb. 22: “It Happened One Night” turns 90
- Feb. 24: 25 years after Lauryn Hill took home five Grammy awards for her solo studio album “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill”
- March 2: 10 years after Ellen DeGeneres’ iconic Oscars selfie went viral
- March 3: “Lean on Me” turns 35
- March 3: “Stagecoach” turns 85
- March 5: “Cruel Intentions” turns 25
- March 9: “Splash” turns 40
- March 9: Barbie turns a very stylish 65
- March 11: 10 years after Obama appeared on Zach Galifianakis' talk show "Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis"
- March 18: 15 years after Natasha Richardson’s death
- March 21: “Divergent” turns 10
- March 23: “Police Academy” turns 40
- March 28: “Futurama” made its debut 25 years ago
- March 29: “Some Like It Hot” turns 65
- March 31: “10 Things I Hate About You” turns 25
- March 31: “The Sugarland Express” turns 50
- March 31: “The Matrix” turns 25
- March 31: 10 years after “How I Met Your Mother” aired its series finale
- March 31: 30 years after Madonna dropped 14 f-bombs on CBS' "Late Show with David Letterman"
- April 1: 20 years after Google launched Gmail — as a limited beta release. Many people thought the announcement was a joke because it was made on April Fools' Day.
- April 4: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” turns 10
- April 5: 30 years after Kurt Cobain’s death
- April 13: 10 years after King Joffrey's death on “Game of Thrones," aka The Purple Wedding
- April 26: “Seven Samurai” turns 70
- April 30: “Mean Girls” turns 20
- May 4: 15 years after Dom DeLuise’s death
- May 4: “Sixteen Candles” turns 40
- May 5: 10 years after Solange and Jay-Z fought in an elevator following a Met Gala after party
- May 6: Prince Archie of Sussex turns 5
- May 6: 20 years after “Friends” aired its series finale. The finale was watched by 52.5 million American viewers making it the most watched episode of the 2000s
- May 7: “The Mummy” turns 25
- May 14: Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” turns 40
- May 16: “Godzilla” turns 10
- May 19: “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” turns 25
- May 19: “Shrek 2” turns 15
- May 23: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” turns 40
- May 24: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” turns 35
- May 25: “Alien” turns 45
- May 26: 30 years after Michael Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley
- May 30: Disney’s “Maleficent” turns 10
- June 1: Jhumpa Lahiri’s debut collection of short stories “Interpreter of Maladies” turns 25
- June 1: “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” turns 40
- June 2: “Dead Poets Society” turns 35
- June 4: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” turns 20
- June 6: “The Fault in our Stars” turns 10
- June 8: “Gremlins” turns 40
- June 8: “Ghostbusters” turns 40
- June 9: “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” turns 35
- June 10: “Speed” turns 30
- June 11: “Napoleon Dynamite” turns 20
- June 15: “The Lion King” turns 30
- June 16: “Ghostbusters II” turns 35
- June 17: “Wolf” turns 30
- June 21: “Toy Story 4” turns 5
- June 22: “The Karate Kid” turns 40
- June 23: “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” turns 35
- June 23: “Batman” turns 35
- June 25: Prince’s sixth studio album "Purple Rain" turns 40
- June 25: 15 years after Michael Jackson’s death
- June 25: 15 years after Farrah Fawcett’s death
- June 25: “The Notebook” turns 20
- June 29: “Bachelor Party” turns 40
- June 30: “The Karate Kid Part III” turns 35
- June 30: “Spider-Man 2” turns 20
- June 30: 30 years after Tonya Harding was banned for life from the United States Figure Skating Association. She was also stripped of her 1994 U.S. Champion title.
- June 30: 10 years after the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge went viral
- July 6: “Forrest Gump” turns 30
- July 9: “American Pie” turns 25
- July 12: “I Love the '90s” made its debut 20 years ago
- July 13: “Dracula” turns 45
- July 13: “The Muppets Take Manhattan” turns 40
- July 14: “When Harry Met Sally…” turns 35
- July 14: “The Blair Witch Project” turns 25
- July 16: “Eyes Wide Shut” turns 25
- July 18: “Entourage” made its debut 20 years ago
- July 20: “The NeverEnding Story” turns 40
- July 22 – July 25: 25 years after the notorious Woodstock '99 disaster. The festival was marred by poor venue facilities, riots, vandalism, assault, rape, death, destruction and corporate greed, making it one of the most infamous festivals in music history
- July 27: “Purple Rain” (film) turns 40
- July 28: “Turner & Hooch” turns 35
- July 28: “Deep Blue Sea” turns 25
- July 29: “The Mask” turns 30
- July 29: 10 years after Nathan Fielder opened up Dumb Starbucks as a bit for his hit reality comedy series “Nathan for You”
- Aug. 1: “Guardians of the Galaxy” turns 10. It was the biggest film of 2014.
- Aug. 6: “The Sixth Sense” turns 25
- Aug. 11: 10 years after Robin Williams’ death
- Aug. 12 — Aug. 14: 30 years after Woodstock ’94
- Aug. 13: “Alien vs. Predator” turns 20
- Aug. 15: “The Giver” turns 10
- Aug. 15 — Aug. 18: Woodstock turns 55
- Aug. 16: “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” made its debut 25 years ago
- Aug. 19: Nicki Minaj’s music video for “Anaconda” turns 10. It was one of the most talked-about videos of 2014.
- Aug. 22: “If I Stay” turns 10
- Aug. 25: “The Wizard of Oz” turns 85
- Aug. 25: “My So-Called Life” made its debut 30 years ago
- Aug. 25: 40 years after Truman Capote’s death
- Aug. 31: 10 years after hundreds of celebrity nudes were leaked on 4chan.
- Sept. 1: “Rear Window” turns 70
- Sept. 4: 10 years after Joan Rivers’ death
- Sept. 9: U2’s “Songs of Innocence” (album) turns 10
- Sept. 15: “American Beauty” turns 25
- Sept. 19: “The Maze Runner” turns 10
- Sept. 21: 20 years after the original Star Wars Trilogy was released on DVD for the very first time
- Sept. 22: “Friends” made its debut 30 years ago
- Sept. 22: “Lost” made its debut 20 years ago
- Sept. 23: “The Shawshank Redemption” turns 30
- Sept. 30: “The River Wild” turns 30
- Oct. 1: “Shark Tale” turns 20
- Oct. 2: 10 years after “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and her husband, Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice, were sentenced to prison for conspiracy, bankruptcy fraud And tax offenses
- Oct. 3: “Gone Girl” turns 10
- Oct. 3: “Desperate Housewives” made its debut 20 years ago
- Oct. 5: 25 years after “Dogma” screening spurred Catholic protests
- Oct. 11: “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” turns 50
- Oct. 11: “Black Christmas” turns 50
- Oct. 13: “Look Who's Talking” turns 35
- Oct. 14: “New Nightmare” turns 30
- Oct. 14: “Pulp Fiction” turns 30
- Oct. 15: “Fight Club” turns 25
- Oct. 16: 10 years after comedian Hannibal Buress bluntly called Bill Cosby a rapist. The Cosby scandal took off shortly afterwards.
- Oct. 20: 15 years after Jay-Z and Alicia Keys released “Empire State of Mind.” It was the No. 1 song in 2009.
- Oct. 26: “The Terminator” turns 40
- Oct. 27: “Godzilla” turns 70
- Oct. 27: 10 years after Taylor Swift dropped her album “1989.” It was the biggest-selling album of 2014
- Oct. 29: “Saw” turns 20
- Nov. 11: “The Santa Clause” turns 30
- Nov 11: 10 years after Kim Kardashian bared her butt on the cover of PAPER Magazine's 2014 winter issue
- Nov. 12: “Finding Neverland” turns 20
- Nov. 16: “A Nightmare on Elm Street” turns 40
- Nov. 17: “The Little Mermaid” turns 35
- Nov. 19: “Sleepy Hollow” turns 25
- Nov. 18: “Star Trek Generations” turns 30
- Nov. 18: “Miracle on 34th Street” turns 30
- Nov. 21: “Supergirl” turns 40
- Nov. 21: “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” turns 10
- Nov. 21: Nintendo DS turns 20
- Nov. 22: “Back to the Future Part II” turns 35
- Nov. 23: World of Warcraft turns 20
- Nov. 23: 15 years after Susan Boyle released her debut album “I Dreamed A Dream.” It dominated the Billboard top 200 for almost an entire month in 2009.
- Nov. 24: “End of Days” turns 25
- Nov. 28: “Meet Me in St. Louis” turns 80
- Dec. 1: “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” turns 35
- Dec. 3: “Jersey Shore” made its debut 15 years ago
- Dec. 7: “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” turns 45
- Dec. 10: “The Green Mile” turns 25
- Dec. 11: “A Single Man” turns 15
- Dec 11: 15 years after Tiger Woods announced his “indefinite break” from golf following cheating scandal
- Dec. 15: “Young Frankenstein” turns 50
- Dec. 15: “Gone With the Wind” turns 85
- Dec. 16: “The Towering Inferno” turns 50
- Dec. 16: “Dumb and Dumber” turns 30
- Dec. 17: 10 years after Stephen Collins admits on tape to sex abuse charges
- Dec. 18: 10 years after “The Colbert Report” came to an end. Host Stephen Colbert left to take over for David Letterman on “The Late Show.”
- Dec. 18: “Avatar” turns 15
- Dec. 20: “The Godfather Part II” turns 50
- Dec. 20: 15 years after Brittany Murphy’s death
- Dec. 21: “Tillie's Punctured Romance” turns 110
- Dec. 22: “Man on the Moon” turns 25
- Dec. 23: 15 years after Amy Winehouse was charged with assault for reportedly lashing out at a theatre manager and disrupting a performance of Cinderella at Milton Keynes theatre
- Dec. 25: “Sherlock Holmes” turns 15
- Dec. 31: 25 years after the Y2K panic
