If what we say is true, the Shaolin and the Wu-Tang are unstoppable

You’ll be excused for viewing that shameless promotion with cynicism as long as you also leave room to appreciate it as an indicator of how far the group has pulled popular culture. Fans love clocking their samples from kung fu movies, shouting out “Tiger style!” from “Executioners from Shaolin,” or the definitive quote about Shaolin shadowboxing teaming up with the Wu-Tang sword style: It could be dangerous! And profitable!

But consider where The RZA and his late cousin, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, along with other members, were first exposed to these flicks. When they were kids, the Staten Island, N.Y.-based crew sought them out in theaters on 42nd Street in Manhattan, the low-culture hub immortalized as The Deuce . Today, the spirit and dialogue of those movies take center stage at some of the world’s biggest venues. “The Final Chamber” tour recently completed its European and Australian legs. Japan got its turn on Sunday, May 24, after the RZA’s scheduled appearance at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards.

“Our tongue is like a sword,” RZA once told Vanity Fair . “If you think you’re the best lyricist, you must be using the Wu-Tang sword, and so we’re the Wu-Tang Clan. We felt we were the best lyricists in hip-hop.”

“In Japanese samurai movies, it’s one stroke kills,” RZA said. He chose “Shogun Assassin” to represent the GZA, he said, because “his lyrics are straight to the point.”

The GZA’s 30th anniversary tour celebrating “Liquid Swords,” considered one of the best hip-hop works of all time, is currently underway in North America. Digital journalist Matt Daniels once calculated that the GZA’s overall lyricism places him in the top tier in terms of his unique vocabulary usage – a key reason “Liquid Swords” represents one of the earliest instances of the RZA, who produced the album, incorporating themes and samples from a jidaigeki drama, “Shogun Assassin,” into a body of work.

But regardless of who’s on the mic, every Wu-Tang joint is designed to be the sonic equivalent of a film.

As often as critics hail Quentin Tarantino for making movies about movies, the Wu-Tang Clan deserves credit for mainstreaming Asian action cinema. Today, you can find exhaustive lists of Asian martial arts classics that are either sampled on their albums or referenced within their lyrics. YouTube has playlists dedicated to that task that could keep you couch-bound for days.

But even if you never attended any Asian film festivals or other events, you have likely benefited from the larger market exposure the group helped to inspire.

“I maintain that RZA was single-handedly responsible for the world’s renewed interest in kung fu movies,” writes “The Baddest Bitch in the Room” author Sophia Chang in a 2012 essay for the Asian American Writers’ Workshop. “Without Wu-Tang, ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ and ‘Hero’ would not have met with the success they did.

We take it for granted that these films hold prized placement in American popular culture, along with hip-hop’s influence across Asia. But that wasn’t always true. Long before RZA and the GZA became musical legends – when their friends called them Robert Diggs and Gary Grice – martial arts cinema was relegated to cinematic margins.

Jeff Chang, author of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A History of the Hip-Hop Generation” (and of no relation to Sophia), puts it more bluntly in a 2023 podcast episode for KEXP-FM.

The reason the RZA or any non-white American fans of these movies were exposed to them was because of racism, he said. Films from the Shaw Brothers’ catalog and other Hong Kong-based studios were segregated into run-down theaters, often in the inner city, where tickets cost around a buck and anyone could hang out and enjoy some air conditioning.