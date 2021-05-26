These TikTok famous eggs are even better with a Spanish twist

Don't overthink it — heat up a pan and make some eggs. Look, you're halfway to a male already. Eggs are the Swiss army knife of ingredients; they lift cheesecakes and flavor brownies. They stretch leftovers into croquettes and frittatas and pasta pies. Even the most extravagant, most golden-yolked ones you can buy are still a bargain. They're quick to cook, and when you give them a starring role in a meal, they never disappoint.

I discovered Elizabeth David's "An Omelette and a Glass of Wine" in college, and I've been a believer ever since in her unruffled philosophy that "so long as I have a supply of elementary fresh things like egg, onions, parsley, lemons, oranges and bread and tomatoes, I find that my store cupboard will always provide the main part of an improvised meal." If you think eggs are just for breakfast . . . have you ever tried putting them on everything?

Eggs are always popular. The average American consumes roughly 279 of them in a year — and pandemic baking has been making demand rise even higher than a spinach soufflé. Thanks to dietician and recipe developer Amy Wilichowski's "life-changing" TikTok video, eggs have enjoyed a new level of fame as of late.

In the clip, which currently has more than 10 million views, Wilichowski simply uses pesto in place of the typical butter or oil to cook up a pair of eggs. "The taste is incredible, you won't go back," she promises as she fries them. Finally, she puts the eggs on avocado and ricotta smeared toast topped with honey and red pepper flakes.

While eggs with pesto are a concept as old as brunch itself, there's something endearing about taking pesto, the quiche of the '80s, and avocado toast, the pesto of the 2010's, and filtering it through TikTok, the Snapchat of the 2020's. The result is a dish that's both trendy and timeless, easily adaptable to your own preferred way of cooking eggs.

Because I love my eggs crispy, I've borrowed here from the Spanish technique, letting the pesto get an assist from a robust olive oil. Cooked this way yields intensely flavored eggs that are creamy in the middle and lacy at the edges. While they're a substantial meal served Wilichowski's way, they're also elegant served alongside a salad of deeply roasted spring vegetables or delicate greens . . . and a glass of wine!

Recipe: Crispy TikTok Pesto Eggs

Inspired by Amy Wilichowski and José Andrés

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1-2 generous tablespoons of pesto (Tapenade would also be great here.)

1/4 cup of olive oil

2 eggs

1 slice of your favorite bread, toasted

Salt and pepper, plus red pepper flakes to taste

Directions:

